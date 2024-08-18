How Cardinals Rookie Shined as Impact Player vs Colts
To be sure, there is plenty to discuss from the Arizona Cardinals' second preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts, including some atrocious offensive line play and a continued question mark over the viability of backup QB Desmond Ridder, but I will leave those storylines for others to cover.
The season-ending ACL tear that BJ Ojulari suffered in training camp opened a wide range of questions about the Cardinals' pass rush. Without a premier pass-rusher the team will be forced to look to a variety of lineups and find unique ways to engineer some sacks and pressure the opposing quarterbacks.
Zaven Collins is entering his second season at outside linebacker and Dennis Gardeck is a veteran at the position, but neither qualify as a "premier" option.
In free agency, the Cardinals added several veteran pieces to the defensive line in hopes of bolstering the run defense and generating some interior pressure. They also drafted Darius Robinson out of Missouri in the first round and hope he will live up to expectations.
The Cardinals also took a bit of a flier in the fifth round on a edge rusher from Clemson who rarely lived up to his own hype through a wide variety of circumstances, many out of his control.
Xavier Thomas' Journey to the NFL
Xavier Thomas exited IMG Academy in 2018 as the No. 3 recruit in the nation. In his freshman season at Clemson he came out hot recording 43 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and 2 pass breakups and was named to the Freshman All-American team.
His remaining college years were marred by reduced production, exaggerated even further by a bad case of COVID-19 that caused him to redshirt the 2020 season. A foot injury in 2022 further dampened his college production.
By the time the NFL draft rolled around, much of the excitement around Thomas had been exhausted. But the Cardinals front office and coaching staff still saw a player with an explosive get-off and speed around the edge that is largely unteachable.
That raw ability, more than his college stat line, led to Thomas being selected by the Cardinals 138th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Impressive Showing Against the Colts
If you only look at the box score the day after the game, you would not assume that Thomas put on a good showing. He is only credited with two tackles and one sack.
However, throw the tape on and see how the rookie pass rusher got around the edge with elite speed and bend. Take a look at one particular play in the third quarter and you will get the pleasure of seeing Thomas throw the Colts left tackle to the ground, leap over his prone body, and pressure the QB.
Many of the traits that were highly regarded for Thomas coming out of high school were clearly evident in last night's matchup.
Many X (formely Twitter) users were quick to see that Thomas was an impact player.
Even on plays where he didn't bring the quarterback to the ground, the speed and pressure he exhibited led to other good things in the defense like this interception from fellow rookie S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson.
Thomas made his presence known in Indianapolis and certainly made his case for being an integral component of the hockey-esque player rotation we are likely to see from the Cardinals defense this season.