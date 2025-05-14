Which Cardinals Rookies Can Make Instant Impact?
In the rebuilding process the Arizona Cardinals have been going through since the start of the Monti Ossenfort/Jonathan Gannon regime it has been clear that there is an emphasis on adding young talent to this team and developing them into consistent contributors.
This means that over the past few seasons, a team that has been somewhat notorious for filling roster gaps with aging veterans in the past has allocated a large number of snaps to young athletes drafted by the organization.
Last season, rookies like Marvin Harrison Jr. (868), Isaiah Adams (462), Tip Reiman (432), and Max Melton (656) saw a large amount of playing time with Harrison Jr. in particular on the field for over 78% of all offensive snaps.
The Cardinals strategy of developing youth also become apparent when looking at the 28 draftees selected by the Ossenfort-led front office since 2023. All 28 still have a place in the building for Arizona. A type of athlete longevity rarely seen in the league as a whole, but even rarer for the Cardinals.
So, with this is mind it stands to reason that several of the seven players from the most recent draft class will find their way onto the field at some point this season. Let's rank these draftees by their likelihood of playing more than 30% of available snaps in 2025.
1. LB Cody Simon
Snap Percentage Prediction: >60%
Simon might be a fourth round selection, but he plays a position on the defense that still has the most question marks after free agency and the draft.
The team brought in free agents Akeem Davis-Gaither and Mykal Walker to compete for a spot in the middle of the defense opposite veteran Mack Wilson, Sr. but the selection of a National Championship game defensive MVP points to a desire to keep looking for a long term solution at the spot.
Simon was well-respected at Ohio State, wearing the green dot for the best team in college football last season. He could very well have the best chance of all the draftees to see a significant chunk of playing time if he impresses the coaching staff and they have confidence that he could quarterback the defense.
2. CB Will Johnson
Snap Percentage Prediction: >35%
Will Johnson was one of the true surprises of the NFL Draft, being a nearly consensus first rounder before the event opened but falling all the way to the middle of the second round before the Cardinals selected him at No. 47 overall.
Johnson fell due to injury concerns, but it is apparent that the Cardinals are not worried and were excited to get who is very likely the best cover corner in this entire draft class.
Another National Championship game defensive MVP from two seasons ago, Johnson was a star at Michigan and if his health is completely in order, will immediately be fighting for snaps.
He will have to compete with veteran Sean Murphy-Bunting and sophomore player Max Melton for time on the outside, but with his high floor it seems likely that sooner rather than later he will start surpassing other players in the cornerback room for time on the field.
3. DT Walter Nolen
Snap Percentage Prediction: >30%
The first round pick for the Cardinals this year, Nolen is a supremely talented defensive lineman out of Ole Miss that many draft experts had as a top ten selection but came to Arizona instead with the 16th overall pick.
This lower prediction for Nolen has nothing to do with his talent, but more to do with the defensive line room he is walking into. This offseason, Ossenfort dedicated a large number of resources to overhauling what was a major weakness for the Cardinals over the past two seasons.
Now, in 2025 veterans like Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell have been added in free agency to go along with free agents from 2024 that will hopefully have a clean bill of health for the new season and another first round selection from last year, Darius Robinson, who will also hopefully be completely ready to be a major part of the defensive line.
The stacked position room will make it harder for Nolen to surpass 30% of snaps, but it could also represent a great opportunity for the young player to take in knowledge from the old pros without having to shoulder the majority of the pressure.
4. DE Jordan Burch
Snap Percentage Prediction: >15%
The Cardinals took an ultra-athletic edge rusher in the third round with Jordan Burch out of Oregon.
Burch faces a similar problem to Nolen when it comes to getting snaps early in his career. His position group was also addressed in the offseason with the re-signing of Baron Browning and the free agency addition of Josh Sweat, possibly the best edge rusher available on the market.
In addition to that, the room already includes veteran Zaven Collins and a third-year, but oft injured, B.J. Ojulari who will hopefully be at full form in 2025.
Taken together, this will be a tough group to break through for significant playing time, but Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis love to play heavy rotations so it seems likely Burch will see the field, just as a cog in a machine rather that a focus piece.
5. OG Hayden Conner
Snap Percentage Prediction: <15%
Conner has the distinction of being the only offensive player taken in this draft class but he also faces an uphill battle to finding his way onto the field.
Evan Brown re-signed this offseason and seems likely to keep his role as the team's starting left guard. However, with Will Hernandez still a free agent there is a question about what the Cardinals are planning to do with the opposition starting guard spot.
Hernandez's injury last season necessitated 2024 third-round pick Isaiah Adams seeing a large number of snaps and the current prediction is that he will retain a starting role at right guard for 2025 as it seems unlikely that Hernandez will return at this point in the offseason.
Conner was a three year starter at the University of Texas, so he has plenty of experience in the highest ranks of college football, but it seems like his role for 2025 will stay as a spot starter in case of injury to either Brown or Adams.
6. S Kitan Crawford
Snap Percentage Prediction: <10%
If these predictions were taking into account special teams snaps, than Crawford might be at the top of the list as that seems to be his likely role on the team for this upcoming season.
Crawford started his college career at Texas, but spent his last season with Nevada and showed enough to become the Cardinals' 7th round selection.
He has plenty of athleticism and has talked openly about his love for special teams. Which is great, because it would be difficult to see him finding much playing time on defense with a safety room that includes Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson, and last year's fourth round selection Dadrion Taylor-Demerson.
His outlook for 2026 could be very different, however, as it is unlikely that Thompson remains with the team past this season.
7. CB Denzel Burke
Snap Percentage Prediction: <10%
The Cardinals went with another Buckeye in the fifth round with the selection of Denzel Burke.
Burke was a very productive, four-year starter in college but he has a tough situation with a cornerback room that has been the recipient of a lot of attention from Ossenfort over the past two offseason. In fact, Burke was the seventh cornerback drafted by the Cardinals since 2023.
With the slot covered by Garrett Williams, who is playing at an elite level, and a competition for outside roles going on between Melton, Murphy-Bunting, and Johnson it will be hard for Burke to find his way through the muddle of so much youth at this position.
He will have this offseason and training camp to make his case, but it seems unlikely that he will find much playing time in 2025 barring major injuries.