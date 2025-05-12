Why This Cardinals Position Group Could Be Major Strength in 2025
The Arizona Cardinals' defense is nearly unrecognizable from the bottom-tier unit it was just two seasons ago. In fact, heading into 2024, the expectation was the Cardinals would have to win shootouts with a high-powered offense if they wanted to contend.
That was anything but the case in the 2024 season. Arizona's defense did rank 21st in total yardage allowed, but the offense ranked 18th in passing production. While they did bank much of their success on the run game, there was little in the way of explosiveness from the offensive side of the football.
But now, heading into the 2025 season. The outlook is much different. Though there are certainly expectations the offense can rebound, it's the Cardinals' defense that stands out as a potential team strength, not long after that group looked nearly unfit to even compete with NFL teams.
But more specifically, Arizona's secondary could see a surprisingly large flip.
For one, the Cardinals grabbed an immediate starting-caliber CB in Will Johnson in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He's a refined prospect out of a national championship college program, and could even compete for postseason awards if he remains healthy.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals have a young corps of DB's led by veteran Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker. The already-elite Garrett Williams should continue locking down the slot, while Max Melton, Starling Thomas V and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson continue to develop into the type of player head coach Jonathan Gannon truly loves.
On top of the fact that these young players have high ceilings, there's another factor to think about. Arizona's defensive line is the most improved unit of any from a talent acquisition perspective.
A deadly pass rush works wonders for even a struggling secondary, and if the Cardinals' young DB's do showcase any amount of true progress, they could slowly find themselves turning into not only a team strength, but an elite group of players.
It will ultimately come down to performance and consistency. Arizona's defense consistently did more with less in 2024, but also faltered on occasion.
The frequency of truly bad defensive performances should decrease with the added talent, and a raw young group of CB's and safeties might find a whole lot more confidence in the 2025 season.