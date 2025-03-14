Why Cardinals Should Avoid Former Super Bowl MVP
The Arizona Cardinals have made a plethora of moves to address their assumed weakest link - the defensive line. That has been a positive sign of growth, and provides hope for an upgraded defense in 2025.
But the Cardinals do need to add to their wide receiver group, even if it's not a top priority. While it's reasonable to expect a year-two leap out of Marvin Harrison Jr., elite production out of Trey McBride, and an offense that focuses on the run, there are very few consistently productive options in Ariozna's passing game.
This comes as no slander to Michael Wilson or Greg Dortch, or even the newly-re-signed Zay Jones, but the Cardinals just don't have weapons that put fear into the hearts of their opponents through the air.
One notable name on the free agent market is former Super Bowl MVP and Rams' WR Cooper Kupp. Kupp was beset by injury in 2024, and underperformed for the most part.
After the Rams failed to trade Kupp, they released him on Wednesday, making him free to sign elsewhere. So should the Cardinals take a flier on the star receiver?
Well, taking a brief look at Kupp's career production, a few things stand out. For one, the veteran has only managed to play a maximum of 12 games in each of the past three seasons. For another, he's only recorded two 1,000-yard seasons in his eight-year career.
In fact, Kupp's elite production is generally isolated to the 2021 season - the year LA won the Super Bowl. That year, he won the WR triple crown, and put out an unbelievable 1,947 yards with 16 touchdowns in the regular season alone.
That's the stuff of legends, no doubt about it.
The Cardinals need more production out of their slot receiver position. While Dortch has been a solid player, Kupp would likely be an upgrade over that - if, of course, he's healthy.
But Kupp has struggled with injuries throughout his career. It's not an age-specific factor, he's missed time in every season except that unprecedented 2021.
He barely managed to surpass 700 receiving yards in back-to-back years in 2023 and 2024, and is entering his age-32 season.
While the Cardinals might be in need of talent, Kupp's downward trajectory, coupled with a cost that would be likely on the high end, the move simply doesn't make sense.
Kupp is a good player, but both Gannon and Ossenfort value availability very highly, and it's clear that flashy production out of the WR group is not a priority for them or offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.
Add on the fact that Arizona prioritized returning both Jones and Dortch, and it seems relatively clear that the Cardinals do not plan on adding a wide receiver - especially one of Kupp's status - to the offense this free agency.
The draft, however, might be a different story in the later rounds.