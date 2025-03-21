Cardinals Should Target Seahawks WR
The time between now and the 2025 NFL draft will likely be quite the dead period for the Arizona Cardinals and free agent signings, as many of the guys remaining on the market will likely continue to sit for a while longer.
That doesn’t mean there aren’t still players out there who can come in and find roles for a team.
One of those players is Tyler Lockett, and I firmly believe the Cardinals should be one of his suitors.
I’ve been pounding the Lockett-to-Arizona drum for a little bit now, and I don’t plan to stop anytime soon. With every passing day that he sits unemployed, I become more and more enamored with the idea of adding him to this team.
The thing that kills a potential marriage between the two, however, was Arizona’s decision to bring back Zay Jones. It doesn’t seem likely, or overly smart to have two older receivers on a team that needs to be building youth.
I’m still on board with signing Lockett anyways, but I do think Jones’ re-signing created a huge obstacle.
But if you’re able to get beyond the scope, I have an easy time connecting some dots here.
For starters, this wide receiver room is bare. Even with Jones’s return, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson are the only viable weapons on this team. The Cards can’t be choosy when it comes to adding bodies to the room and they could do worse than adding another vet.
We’ve also discussed many times the biggest need for this receivers room is a deep threat. Lockett doesn’t have the wheels he wants dead, but he can still stretch the field; certainly better than anyone else on this current roster.
But even if he’s lost a step as a speeder, he makes up for it as a terrific route runner, and simply a guy who separates and finds a way to get open. Coupled with his reliable hands, you have the perfect safety valve.
Lockett is also perfect for the slot role. Arizona has no shortage of size at the position, but nobody fits well to be moved inside for the slot, and Locket is tailor-made for that role.
When he put all of this together, I just think that it lines up near perfectly to justify bringing him in. I’m not sure how many other people agree with me, but I’ll continue pushing this agenda until further notice.
Lockett to the Cardinals would be a great addition.