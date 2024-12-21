Cardinals Sweep Panthers in Staff Predictions
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are set to face the Carolina Panthers in a Week 16 road test that appears to be anything but easy for Jonathan Gannon and co. as they look to keep their postseason hopes alive.
The Cardinals must win out the remainder of their schedule with a little help along the way, though first handling a feisty Panthers squad is on the menu.
Can Kyler Murray and the offense continue finding success after scoring 30 points last time out? Will Arizona's defense prove too tough for young quarterback Bryce Young?
Cardinals vs Panthers Staff Predictions
Donnie Druin - This has all the makings of a classic “trap game” as the Cardinals head into Carolina with a depleted roster and pressure to win all of their remaining matchups. Will Arizona fall under pressure? Even with injuries, the Cardinals’ rushing attack should bode well against the league’s worst run defense. As long as there’s no self-inflicted wounds, this should be a game the Cardinals walk away from as winners, even if it isn’t pretty. AZ 24, CAR 13
Kyler Burd - Just looking at last week’s score might give one the impression that the Cardinals had figured out the problems that had been plaguing them during a three game skid out of the bye. That would be wrong. While they beat the Patriots by two scores, the game did not sufficiently answer any of the questions plaguing this team. Kyler Murray is still making poor decisions and unforced errors and the connection with Marvin Harrison, Jr. is still not there. Carolina has historically had Arizona’s number so this is by no means a guaranteed win and certainly has “trap game” potential, still, the Cardinals are the better team and further ahead in their rebuilding process and should be able to take advantage. AZ 31, CAR 17
Kevin Hicks - This game feels like a prototypical “trap game” - at least at the surface. The Carolina Panthers got thrashed by the Dallas Cowboys last week, but don’t let that distract you from the four previous games that they were generally competitive in - even against a pair of Super Bowl contenders. Dave Canales has done a solid job managing a subpar roster. Bryce Young has looked more poised and confident. The Cardinals are missing several key players due to untimely injuries. That won’t matter in the end, as Arizona is simply more talented, connected, and hungry to win at this point in the season. Cardinals win by 2+ scores. AZ 34, CAR 17
Richie Bradshaw - Unlike my colleagues here, I don’t believe this to be a “trap game.” Rather, this is a very losable game with how the Cardinals are currently playing. A loss here ends the season and the Pathers are playing decent football – decent enough to beat Arizona. The Cards may be the better team on paper, but that hasn’t stopped Carolina from going to the wire with better teams like the Chiefs and Eagles. This is a very dangerous game for the Cardinals. I have a win and a cover here, but I doubt there will ever be a moment of comfort in this game. AZ 24, CAR 14
Alex D’Agostino - The Cardinals are missing several important players, perhaps most impactful being Paris Johnson Jr. Arizona’s offensive production could very well be a function of Kelvin Beachum. On top of that, Bryce Young and the Panthers have been playing some of their best football of late. This is a trap game through and through, but if the Cardinals can get into any sort of offensive rhythm they should be able to handle Carolina. If they’re unable to do so, that speaks volumes about where this team is at, but I see a low-scoring victory with a heavy dose of Trey McBride for the Cardinals. AZ 20, CAR 16