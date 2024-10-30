Who Should Cardinals Trade For? Five Options
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are less than a week away from potentially making a move at the NFL's Nov. 5 trade deadline next Tuesday.
Between now and then, we're bound to see a handful of names thrown into speculation.
Our staff picks for who the Cardinals should target:
AZEEZ OJULARI
The Arizona Cardinals have swung and missed on plenty of edge prospects as the market dries up. Sitting at 4-4, do the Cardinals need to make a move? Pushing themselves a bit more all-in as current leaders of the division isn’t a bad idea. Ojulari would be a cheap replacement for a depleted front seven and would show the fan base the Cardinals are serious about wanting to compete - something is better than nothing. - Donnie Druin
I’ve been on the “trade for Azeez Ojulari” train for weeks, if not months, and I’m not about to get off. There are many dots to connect here from a need at the position to a good scheme fit and of course the connection with the current Cardinal and brother to Azeez, B.J. Ojulari. This is a trade the Cardinals should’ve made a while ago, as his stock is soaring with five sacks over his last three games, but he’s still worth shipping compensation for his services. Ojulari would bring stable production to the table for a lackluster pass rush to help get the contending Cardinals into a much better situation defensively. Ojulari is also a young player who you could extend beyond this year if things work out and have him become a key fixture for this pass rush. Everything makes sense and has made sense for a long time now, so let’s make it happen already. - Richie Bradshaw
ZA'DARIUS SMITH
The Cleveland Browns are off to a 1-6 start and in the midst of that chaos, it seems like players might hit the trade block. Smith is older at 32 years old, but he has already put up 5 sacks this season with a long history of good to elite play. His best years came in 2019 and 2020 with 13.5 and 12.5 sacks respectively in those seasons. He wouldn’t be a long-term solution as a pass rusher but he could absolutely be the spark needed to bolster the front seven in Arizona. - Kyler Burd
ADAM BUTLER
I would love either of the above options but I'll go with a solid defensive tackle since the Cardinals cannot seem to keep one healthy. They can likely send one of their two 7th round picks to the Raiders as well - so in the end Butler, who is 30, would not likely cost much. He also was drafted by New England when Monti Ossenfort was there and has 22 sacks in his career so there's a lot of connections there despite the lack of a household name. Other names that could be surprising would be actually an offensive tackle like Walker Little or an edge rusher like Harold Landry, though I think Landry would cost too much. - Jack London
ADAM THIELEN
This one may seem like a bold proposition - as Azeez Ojulari is the most logical target off of talent/cost/need, but Thielen could prove to be the secure possession receiver that Kyler Murray needs to continue to play at an MVP level. Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson are or can be game-changing receivers. Trey McBride has become a cornerstone. That doesn’t necessarily mean that Monti Ossenfort and co. should be satisfied. The phrase “you can’t have too many weapons” may very well be true in this case, and Thielen would almost certainly prove to be more reliable than Zay Jones - that is, if the cost is reasonable for a pass catcher that hauled in 103 passes in 2023. - Kevin Hicks
SEBASTIAN JOSEPH-DAY
I’m doubling down on a trade proposal I made over a month ago. Joseph-Day comes from Tennessee, Monti Ossenfort’s old stomping grounds, and has both size and versatility on the D-line. While the Cardinals’ biggest need might be at the edge position, they’re still thin from an interior perspective as well, and despite some flashes of excellence by defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, Arizona still needs a major boost in both run defense and pass rushing situations. Joseph-Day is a veteran in his sixth year, but is still under 30 years old, with plenty left in the tank. At 6-foot-4, 310 pounds, he brings power, size and a bit of sneaky athleticism, and while he hasn’t been considered an elite player, he’s performed equally well in both run defense and pass rush. On top of that, he has experience playing a variety of positions on the defensive line, and could be a versatile piece in an area that needs help in all facets. - Alex D’Agostino