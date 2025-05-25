Cardinals Trade Wishlist: 9 NFC West Players Who Make Perfect Sense
If you were the Arizona Cardinals and you could trade for any player in the league to improve your roster, who would you want? In fact, let’s take on up a notch:
If you could trade for any player in the NFC West to improve your team, who would you add?
Talking about a trade and not just plucking and adding someone may be a bit difficult to pull off, but that’s why these scenarios are fun.
The Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, and Seattle Seahawks will certainly be hesitant to make any kind of trade… But money and draft picks talk.
The Cardinals normally would also be hesitant to make a trade… But contending for the playoffs and a Super Bowl speaks very loud.
If Arizona is targeting someone on their rivals' roster they know would be worth big-time capital - I have these three players from each team in mind.
Los Angeles Rams
1. Puka Nacua
Davante Adams may have been added in the offseason, but Nacua is WR1 until further notice. Nacua works the field with great hands and route running. He would pair up with Marvin Harrison Jr. for a disgusting one-two combo.
2. Jared Verse
The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year is the type of edge rusher the Cardinals need. Lining Verse up opposite Josh Sweat is what boosts this pass rush to a new level.
3. Braden Fiske
Arizona did a great job addressing the interior of the defensive line this offseason, but they don't really have anyone who will put up banana sack numbers. Fiske paced the Rams with 8.5 sacks as a rookie.
San Francisco 49ers
1. Nick Bosa
Here's the chance Cardinals fans have long wanted to get Bosa on the team after passing on him for Kyler Murray back in 2019 with the top pick. Bosa is trending towards the Hall of Fame as one of the best and most consistent pass rushers in football. It would be nice to get him to where he should've been all along.
2. Fred Warner
I'm going to copy/paste what I said about Bosa here and sub his name with Warner's and his position: Warner is trending toward the Hall of Fame as one of the best and most consistent linebackers in football.
3. Brandon Aiyuk
Bring the ASU kid home! Aiyuk had a bad season last year even before his knee injury, but that season feels much more like an outlier than a future pattern. He can stretch the field vertically better than anyone on this roster and do a bit of everything else.
Seattle Seahawks
1. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Reuniting JSN and MHJ sounds like a blast. Smith-Njigba is a vacuum for targets and he will have no problem finding opportunities in this Cardinals offense. He's Trey McBride, but at wide receiver and with better RAC skills.
2. Leonard Williams
One of the best kept secrets in the league for several years now. Williams put together a quiet 11.5 sack season in 2024 and he simply plays the position at a high-level. Even on the back half of his career, I'll take him knowing I will have a solidified stud up front that I don't have to check in on.
3. Devon Witherspoon
Witherspoon plays nickel for Seattle, but he can move outside if Arizona would prefer to keep Garrett Williams inside (my preferred choice). The third-year cover man will literally punch you off the line as an elite press corner with ball skills to create turnovers.