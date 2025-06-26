Battle at Mike: Why Cody Simon Could Win Arizona Cardinals LB Job
In 2024, the Arizona Cardinals had a set of inside linebackers in Kyzir White and Mack Wilson, Sr. that were capable of pooling their talent to provide a reliable, if not outstanding, presence in the middle of the field.
As part of the generalized defensive rebuild that general manager Monti Ossenfort has engaged in this offseason, the Cardinals pursued several free agent linebackers like Mykal Walker and Akeem Davis-Gaither and capped that with the drafting of Ohio State's Cody Simon in April.
Wilson is returning but the absence of White means that several players currently on the roster are going to compete for a starting role in 2025.
The Cardinals' strategy seems to be allowing all positions to battle it out with no guaranteed spots, something they hope will result in the cream rising to the top and only the best remaining on the 53-man roster in August.
Even as a rookie competing against two experienced veterans, could Simon fight his way into a starting role on the new-look Arizona defense?
An Open Mike Linebacker Spot
The only penciled in spot at inside linebacker right now is Wilson who was one of the better free agent signings from 2024. Still, Wilson played a more fluid role last season that saw him at several spots including more starts at weakside linebacker than at mike.
That means the more traditional mike backer role played by White is open for competition, which just so happens to fit perfectly with the style of play that Simon is accustomed to from his college days.
After the draft Ossenfort was asked about the position and had this to say:
“I think that's all got to sort out once we get to training camp and through the preseason. I think if you have a guy that wins the job, then great, you go with that. If you have guys who have different roles, I think that all sorts itself out. We're not married to one philosophy there. I think we're just going to try to put the team in the best position and however that looks, that’s what we're going to do.”- GM Monti Ossenfort
Walker and Davis-Gaither both have crucial NFL experience that Simon does not as a rookie, but neither of them are the caliber of player that precludes any real competition. They have both started and been solid role players in their time in the league but the inside spot opposite Wilson appears to be open.
The Case for Cody Simon: What He Brings
Simon was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and he spent his full college career at Ohio State, a rarity in the modern environment, even while not receiving significant playing time until his final two seasons as a Buckeye.
Simon started 20 games at Ohio State and played in 47 overall, along the way earning the trust of multiple defensive coordinators and being voted a two-time team captain. His coaches praised his intelligence and communication, and by the end of 2023, he had become the quarterback of one of the best defenses in the country.
He truly emerged in his senior season, earning the famous Block Zero for his jersey number and leading the Ohio State defense to a National Championship. In the National Championship itself, Simon impressed and earned himself Defensive MVP honors to go along with First-Team All Big-Ten and Academic All Big-Ten selections.
Asked whether he thought Simon was a late bloomer at Ohio State, assistant general manager Dave Sears noted:
“He really had a chance this year to run the show for them. I think his tape improved throughout the year. He had a really strong playoffs. Going back to that championship DNA, you can see that in this kid, and he certainly has command of the team. When you have command of an elite defense like that, that says something about your character and knowledge because they're not just going to look to anybody. Those guys are all high-level players that turn to this guy to give them direction. That was a big factor in it.”- Asst. GM Dave Sears
At first glance it is reasonable to think that Simon doesn’t look like the prototypical modern NFL linebacker. He’s not 6'3" with 4.4 speed. He doesn’t have 33-inch arms or a jaw-dropping RAS score (though it was a respectable 8.35).
What separates Simon from most Day 3 linebackers is his mental speed. He diagnoses plays early and adjusts pre-snap like a veteran. That’s something Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis prizes highly in his mike linebacker—the one tasked with making calls, shifting fronts, and adjusting to motion.
The Path to Starting
Simon enters the league with a few key areas he will need to show improvement in for coaches to truly consider him for a starting role. Those start with tackling and pass coverage.
Pre-draft scouting brought up concerns of Simon's relatively shorter arms and the potential for struggling to make tackles at the next level when paired with his below-average chase speed. Some solution to these limitations would have to be found if he hopes to compete with NFL caliber running backs and tight ends.
Simon's most immediate pathway to starting likely begins with special teams excellence. Shining in preseason coverage units and demonstrating his intelligence with a solid command of the playbook will be critical to his climbing of the depth chart.
For Simon to leapfrog the pack, he’ll need to show the coaching staff he can handle the mental responsibilities of the green dot. If he proves steady and vocal during training camp reps, he could start rotating in on early downs by midseason. A full-time starting role isn’t a lock, but if injuries strike or inconsistency lingers in front of him, Simon will be ready.
If Simon could emerge as a starter it would be a massive boost in credibility for Ossenfort's team building strategy - looking for value and using the draft as the main avenue for acquiring talent. It would also solidify the middle of the Cardinals defense which has been a revolving door for several years.