Bold Predictions: Cardinals Host Jets
It's three-straight wins for the Arizona Cardinals, who hold possession of first place in the NFC West at 5-4. The Cardinals have handled their opponents since their crushing loss to the Green Bay Packers and now Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets come to town.
By all accounts, the Jets have been bad this year despite lofty expectations for winning a championship. Instead, they're 3-6. It's puzzling considering the crazy amount of talent on both sides of the football, but here we are.
A trip to the desert seemed like an easy win over the summer, but Arizona is 3-2 at home with some huge wins. The Jets shouldn't feel good about this cross-country trip.
But will that result in a guaranteed win for Arizona?
Here are three bold predictions for what I expect to happen between the Cardinals and Jets from State Farm Stadium:
James Conner goes for 100 rushing yards for the second-straight week
The Jets' run defense isn't the best -- they're the 21st defense in the league, allowing 132.6 rushing YPG. The Cardinals' rushing attack is one of the best -- seventh in the league and averaging 149.7 YPG. I smell a mismatch.
James Conner is sixth in the league with 664 rushing yards plus 4.5 YPC. Conner has also rushed for over 100 yards four times this year with two of those performances coming over the last three games. He's as hot as anyone right now and he'll be one of the biggest keys to victory here.
I predict that Conner's hot streak bleeds into today's game and the bell cow back puts the team on his back. Over 100 rushing yards for Conner and hopefully some touchdowns, although he has just four scores this season. Even if he doesn't score, he'll help control the clock and the pace of the game for the Cards.
Garrett Wilson grabs double-digit passes and over 100 receiving yards
On the other side of defensive stats, the Cardinals have a low-tier pass defense, allowing 228.6 yards per game (24th in the league). However, Arizona has only allowed two receivers to eclipse the century mark this year.
Unfortunately, they're about to allow their third against New York.
Wilson has been on fire as of late. Over the last five games, Wilson has topped 90 yards four times and 100 yards three times. His lowest production was 61. Rodgers has made Wilson his favorite target as well with a whopping 60 targets in that stretch. He's also finding the endzone with four scores in that stretch.
The Cardinals have some quality corners, namely Garrett Williams, but I doubt they're ready for Wilson, who is arguably the best receiver they've faced this season. Williams is getting a king's ransom of targets and will catch 10-or-more and top the century mark. Hopefully, Arizona keeps him out of the endzone.
Cardinals defense grabs three sacks, two turnovers
The Jets' offense has been very lucky when it comes to protecting the football. Breece Hall has put the ball on the ground three times but managed to recover all of them. Meanwhile, Rodgers has seven interceptions this season. Although he's gone two straight games without a turnover, he previously had six picks in a three-game stretch. Unlike previous years, Rodgers is susceptible to bad play.
The Cardinals haven't been an elite defense when it comes to forcing turnovers, but they're averaging just over one a game with five picks and five fumble recoveries. There feels like a good chance that Arizona could catch New York sleepwalking on offense after a win over the Texans last Thursday.
Jonathan Gannon and Nick Rallis have had some solid game plans this season, but the Jets are far from elite on offense despite the weapons at their disposal. A crafty game plan could lure this offense into some mistakes.
Meanwhile, New York's offensive line is fine, but Rodgers has been sacked 20 times this year. The Cardinals don't have an elite pass rush, but they know how to be creative. I'll take Arizona to find their way to Rodgers three times.