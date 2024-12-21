Bold Predictions: Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Dominates Panthers
The Arizona Cardinals are back to the .500 mark after topping the Patriots last week to get to 7-7. Three games remain now – all of which are must win. Tomorrow is the Panthers in Charlotte for the last non-division game of the season for Arizona.
This should be an easy win, right? Not exactly.
Despite a 3-11 record, Carolina has been a tough team to beat recently. Just ask the Chiefs and Eagles. The Cardinals should be worried about losing this game, and a loss will end any chances that AZ has of making the postseason.
We’ve talked about this game all over the website, so check out those articles for more analysis. Below, I have three bold predictions for how this game goes and for the first time in a while they all favor the Cardinals:
Trey McBride eclipses 1,000 yards… but still doesn’t find the endzone
One of the most absurd stats ever is how many consecutive catches McBride has had without a touchdown reception. This year alone he’s hauled in 89 passes and failed to find the endzone through the air… although he has one rushing touchdown and a fumble recovery for a score.
McBride is just 62 receiving yards away from a 1,000-yard season and the Panthers are not ready to guard perhaps the hottest tight end in the league. The last four games have seen McBride catch no fewer than seven passes with 10+ targets, plus his lowest yardage output was 70 yards.
I like McBride’s chances to continue stock piling yards and catches in this matchup and who knows, maybe he gets 11 receptions to get to the century mark. But if there’s one thing I’m sure of, it’s that this is NOT the weekend he finds the endzone.
No, unfortunately for him, I believe someone else will hog the touchdowns this weekend...
Marvin Harrison Jr records a hat-trick
The Panthers pass defense has been among the worst in the league, allowing 27 touchdown passes and a quarterback rating of 104.0. Carolina is tied with four teams for the most touchdowns and is third in passer rating.
Kyler Murray and the Cardinals haven’t been dominant through the air this season with just 15 touchdowns. We’ve seen glimpses of a dynamic passing attack, but it’s been mossing for quite some time. This will be the game to restore their confidence.
Don’t quote me on the yards, but I believe Murray airs it out for three touchdowns. More importantly, I believe Marvin Harrison Jr pulls down all three. MHJ is receiving a lot of criticism, fair or not, and he’s no doubt ready to silence his doubters and haters. This will be a statement game for the fourth overall pick as he surges to double-digit touchdowns as a rookie.
Budda Baker has another 15+ tackle game plus an interception
Baker just got PAID and what better way to celebrate than to OBLITERATE your opposition? Get ready for the Budda Baker show coming to you live from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
To be frank, Baker has never been known as a box score stuffer. The eight-year man has 9.5 career sacks, seven interceptions, and six forced fumbles. However, he makes up for it by being a ferocious football player and a tackling machine.
I’m here to tell you that this performance against the Panthers will be one of the greatest of the six-time Pro Bowlers career. Baker has eclipsed 10-or-more tackles seven times this year, including consecutive games. He also has had 15-or-more tackles twice and tomorrow he’ll get his third.
It’s a Budda Baker legacy game against the Panthers with Baker grabbing 15+ tackles and his first interception since the 2022 season.