Defensive Prospects Cardinals Should Watch in National Championship
When the College Football Playoff National Championship Game kicks off tomorrow night, the nation’s eyes will be on offensive superstars for the Ohio State Buckeyes like Jeremiah Smith and Quinshon Judkins, as well as the quarterback duel between Will Howard of the Buckeyes and Riley Leonard of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
The Arizona Cardinals would be wise to watch the quarterback duel, but they’d be wisest to monitor a clash of titan defenses.
The Cardinals overachieved on defense in 2024, but they need upgrades across the board and certainly more depth. There’s some big time players who will be top-50 picks, but with few draft picks as of now, Arizona should watch for late-round picks who could find roles for them.
Considering how deep both defenses are, the Cardinals will have more than enough guys to watch. I have a short list of defenders who should catch Arizona's attention tomorrow night.
Cody Simon, Linebacker, Ohio State
Simon was tasked with replacing Liam Eichenberg after the latter ran out of eligibility. I’d say Simon stepped up and then some.
The fifth-year senior compiled 104 tackles, nearly double his previous career-high of 57. Simon also added seven sacks to his box score. It was hard not to notice #0 flying around the field for the Buckeyes’ defense.
Veteran linebacker Kyzir White may be on his way out from the desert and the Cards will need to fill some big shoes if he departs. Simon is a more than solid addition to the room, and his pass rushing prowess fits the Nick Rallis scheme well.
Jack Kiser, Linebacker, Notre Dame
Another linebacker for the Cardinals to watch his Kiser. The five-year standout has been highly productive in each season with his numbers gradually increasing with each passing season. Kiser closed out his college career in South Bend with 85 tackles, two sacks, and two forced fumbles prior to tomorrow night’s game.
Like we said for Simon, the Cardinals have a need for a new linebacker if White is indeed gone and a longtime starter like Kiser would be a nice fit.
Plus, going from one Kyzir to another Kiser feels right… even though I’m stretching a bit for the comparison.
Jordan Clark, Cornerback, Notre Dame
The long-time college standout has NFL bloodlines as the son of former Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Bowl safety Ryan Clark. Like his father, Clark likes to hit, and he has the instincts to be a next level starter.
My favorite aspect of Clark is his ability to play nickel corner, where I think he best its at the next level, but he’s also a good tackler who can play near the line of scrimmage and fill the role as a slot safety. With all of his experience, Clark has grown into quite the vocal leader, too.
Clark is one of my favorite players in the 2025 NFL Draft who could somehow go undrafted… but that would be a mistake. Clark spent five years at Arizona State before transferring to Notre Dame for his final season of eligibility. Loca fans would be more than welcoming of his return home to the desert.