Dream Cardinals NFL Draft Targets
We’re not short of 2025 NFL Draft content here and that’s god because the Arizona Cardinals need to crush this upcoming draft if they ever plan to start competing again.
With the 16th overall pick in hand, the Cards have a great shot to add a plug-and-play starter somewhere on this team. That’s even more the case should they grab a defensive guy, with some of them being potential Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates from day one.
The Cardinals have a solid roster intact that realistically needs more depth and some upgrades to the starters. The offense feels safe for the most part, albeit the offensive line, but this is especially true on defense where no single position appears to have an elite starter.
And again, this is the perfect draft class to get yourself an upgrade on defense.
For this exercise, I am going with my favorite fit for the Cardinals in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. I am going in with the assumption that the team stays pat at 16 and makes their selection there. There are a few players I believe could be available in a slight trade down, but all eight players (seven on defense) I would be happy with no matter where they were taken (within reason).
Josh Simmons, Offensive Tackle, Ohio State
I don’t like the idea of the Cardinals adding an offensive lineman in the first round this year, but I’d be all for Simmons if they opted to go that route.
Simmons missed time this year due to injury, but he showed real promise as a high-level player both at right tackle and left. The Cardinals would take Simmons and throw him on the right side of the line opposite Paris Johnson Jr., who gelled wonderfully in his move to left tackle this year. The duo would give the Cardinals a bookend duo at the tackle spots.
James Pearce, Edge Rusher, Tennessee
It’s no secret that Pearce is “my guy” at the edge rusher position this year. Pearce nabbed 7.5 sacks this season for a Vols defense that loved to rotate their pass rushers. Even in games where Pearce didn’t put a number up in the box score, anyone who watched him would tell you that he’s the real deal.
I personally wouldn’t shy away from making him a top-10 pick, but I’ve seen him nearly fall out of the first-round in some mocks recently. If the Cardinals could stay put and get him at 16 that would be awesome… but if they could move down to acquire assets and still land Pearce, then I would go nuts.
Mykel Williams, Edge Rusher, Georgia
Williams is the project that every NFL team dreams of working with and turning into a generational football player. The tools are all there for Williams and with the right coaching he could get there much quicker than other players who come into the pros with the tools and upside he has.
The lazy comparison is to Travon Walker, another former toolsy pass rusher from Georgia who has become a rockstar with the Jaguars. Walker turned into a double-digit sack player in his second pro season and just turned in a second this year. And yet, it still feels like he’s only going to get better.
Williams is cut from the same cloth in so many ways from alum mater to position to upside as Walker, and it should have plenty of teams intrigued. The Cardinals seemingly already have a project with Darius Robinson, but I see these two very differently to each other and I like the dice roll on Williams quite a bit.
Jack Sawyer, Edge Rusher, Ohio State
What I like most about Sawyer to the Cardinals is that you could move down a few picks and still land him in the 20s. You could also just take him at 16 and be thrilled with this up-and-coming star.
Sawyer has gradually gotten better over his four years in Columbus, and everything came together for him during the Buckeyes College Football Playoff run. Ohio State plays for a championship on Monday night and he’s one of the biggest reasons the program hasn’t gotten as far as they have. It’s no lie to say they wouldn’t be there without him.
The 6’5 and 260lbs defender is already a fan favorite and potentially an all-time Buckeye, and he’ll have little problem becoming a fan favorite for the Cardinals. As I said, no matter what pick is used on Sawyer there’s one thing that is certain and that’s that the Cardinals are getting a good football player.
Walter Nolen, Interior Defensive Lineman, Ole Miss
Another one of “my guys”, Nolen broke out with the Rebels after two middling years with Texas A&M and lived up to his billing as the former top overall ranked recruit. In his lone season in Oxford, Nolen compiled 48 tackles with 6.5 sacks to show how dominant he can be.
Although I wouldn’t quite say his ceiling is as high as a player like Mykel Williams, I do believe that Nolen can continue to get better and eventually evolve into an elite interior defender.
The Cardinals have something going with Dante Stills at defensive tackle, but he needs a partner in crime. Perhaps more importantly, the Cardinals need beef in the middle and the 6’3 and 305lbs Nolen has just that.
Similar to what I just said of Sawyer, you could potentially move down spots and still land him, but as long as he ends up a Cardinals then I am a happy fan.
Jalon Walker, Linebacker, Georgia
Before you say anything, yes, I always list Walker as an “edge rusher” for his position in my 205 NFL Draft mocks. However, for this exercise I am placing him where just about everyone else lists him in their mock drafts and big boards.
And to be honest, he does feel like someone that Jonathan Gannon would love to list at linebacker and then creative and move him all over the place.
Walker can certainly play the linebacker spot and my distinction to that position has nothing to do with any thought he can’t. Rather, I just love his projection to be a full-time pass rusher in the pros. But again, Walker is the kind of player that Gannon gets his hands on and turns into a star.
For all the Cardinals’ fans who are still dying to get Haason Reddick back with Gannon… here’s a younger and cheaper version.
Jihaad Campbell, Linebacker, Alabama
Campbell is a popular name in draft circles recently and I can’t help but wonder if a lack of a legitimate LB1 in this class has boosted him up at all. Then again, I see your average Alabama linebacker who looks ready to start as a rookie and be a perennial Pro Bowler.
The junior did it all in 2024 with 119 tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception. Veteran linebacker Kyzir White doesn’t appear to be returning to the desert next season, and I like the idea of getting a young stud to grow in this defense alongside a veteran like Mack Wilson.
Jahdae Barron, Cornerback, Texas
Barron is the MAN. The reigning Jim Thorpe Award winner was a star in Austin with time spent both at safety and eventually outside cornerback this past season – which of course resulted in him snagging the award. That kind of versatility is what gets you drafted high.
The Cardinals have no shortage of defensive backs, but they don’t have anyone like Barron, who could step in and be Arizona's number one corner from day one. The team could also get tricky with Barron and have him play near the line of scrimmage.
Truthfully, it doesn’t matter where you put him because he’s an eraser. With some turnover potential and his willingness to tackle, Barron would be a brilliant pick for AZ.