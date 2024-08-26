Final Arizona Cardinals Roster Prediction
The Arizona Cardinals just concluded their final preseason game, and with that, serious discussions will ensue on who stays and who goes on their final 53 man roster.
Our predictions:
Quarterbacks (2)
- Kyler Murray
- Clayton Tune
Although the Cardinals gave up WR Rondale Moore to acquire Desmond Ridder in the offseason, it is obvious that Tune has outplayed him so far in this preseason. Keeping three quarterbacks seems unlikely.
Running Back (4)
- James Conner
- Trey Benson
- Emari Demercado
- DeeJay Dallas
This is by far the most difficult position group to cut. Michael Carter impresses nearly every time he touches the ball, but the other players who make this group ahead of him all have something particular they bring to the table. Demercado is an excellent pass-protector and Dallas was brought in specifically to be a return guy. That leaves Carter, a better all-around running back, on the outside. He will be on a Week 1 roster, it just unfortunately won't be with the Cardinals.
Wide Receiver (6)
- Marvin Harrison Jr.
- Michael Wilson
- Greg Dortch
- Zach Pascal
- Chris Moore
- Xavier Weaver
Thanks to the Zay Jones suspension, Weaver finds his way onto the 53-man roster. Pascal is serviceable in a backup role and brings value on STs as does Chris Moore. However, one of these spots will be given up when Jones returns from suspension in Week 6. There were other talented wide receivers in this room like rookie Tejhuan Palmer and Dan Chisena but they stand a much better chance of making it through waivers and landing on the practice squad for a rainy day.
Tight End (4)
- Trey McBride
- Tip Reiman
- Elijah Higgins
- Travis Vokolek
If the Cardinals weren't a league leader in running 13-personnel it would be easier to predict only keeping three tight ends, potentially opening up a spot for a rare fifth running back in Michael Carter. However, the prevalence of the tight end in offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's scheme means that it is smart to have a bit of a safety net in Vokolek in case of injury.
Offensive Line (9)
- Paris Johnson Jr.
- Evan Brown
- Hjalte Froholdt
- Will Hernandez
- Jonah Williams
- Kelvin Beachum
- Jon Gaines III
- Isaiah Adams
- Christian Jones
Trystan Colon is a player right on the edge of this group. From a reliability standpoint he should probably beat out Jones who has struggled with protection and penalties in the preseason, but the Cardinals will likely want to protect their fifth round pick, leaving Colon on the outs.
Interior Defensive Line (6)
- L.J. Collier
- Roy Lopez
- Dante Stills
- Justin Jones
- Bilal Nichols
- Khyiris Tonga
With it likely that first-round selection Darius Robinson will start the season on injured reserve, that leaves another spot for a bottom of the roster player like Tonga to start the season on the 53-man roster. Once Robinson is healthy, expect that Tonga is the player cut to make space for the promising young defensive player. Seven players on the interior might seem extreme, but with the rotations that Jonathan Gannon and Nick Rallis like to employ and the past history of injuries along the line, it makes sense to have a lot of insurance here.
Edge Rusher (6)
- Zaven Collins
- Xavier Thomas
- Cameron Thomas
- Dennis Gardeck
- Jesse Luketa
- Victor Dimukeje
With BJ Ojulari on injured reserve and missing the entirety of the 2024 season, a spot is open in this group that would not be otherwise. Luketa and Dimukeje are both fringe types that are included here because of the questions about the potency of the Cardinals' pass rush without Ojulari and Robinson. Expect Rallis to try several rotations and combinations of edge rushers in an attempt to find the magic formula that provides the defense with at least serviceable pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
Linebackers (4)
- Kyzir White
- Krys Barnes
- Owen Pappoe
- Mack Wilson Sr.
Wilson Sr. could end up being the most overlooked addition of the Cardinals' offseason for what he brings to the inside and his potential on the outside. With pass rush as a serious concern, it might be likely to see him in a hybrid role depending on what the team's most pressing need is. Pappoe is going into his second year with the team and his elite speed still makes him a interesting player to watch. The starting duo of White and Barnes could also be one of the most underrated ILB pairs in the NFL. They aren't flashy, but they get the job done.
Cornerbacks (5)
- Sean Murphy-Bunting
- Max Melton
- Garrett Williams
- Starling Thomas V
- Kei'Trel Clark
With how young and unproven much of this room is, it is tempting for the Cardinals to keep six cornerbacks, but that additional spot was allocated to keep an additional edge rusher. Murphy-Bunting has plenty of NFL starts under his belt and will help provide a stabilizing veteran presence. Williams and Thomas V were both pleasant surprises in 2023 and will hopefully continue to grow in their roles. Clark gets the nod here over rookie Elijah Jones mostly because he has one additional year in the system and it is more likely that Jones will survive waivers and end up on the practice squad for the future.
Safeties (4)
- Budda Baker
- Jalen Thompson
- Dadrion Taylor-Demerson
- Darren Hall
Baker and Thompson have arguably been the most underrated safety duo in the league for the last two seasons, but rookie Taylor-Demerson has been a pleasant surprise. During the preseason he has been all over the field and has an instinctive feel for the ball. Hall barely edges out Andre Chachere thanks to his own preseason tape. He plays hard on every single snap and it is noticeable.
Special Teams (3)
Kicker - Matt Prater
Punter - Blake Gillikin
Long Snapper - Aaron Brewer
There was some thought that rookie Joe Shimko might replace Brewer as the long snapper of the future, but he was released this past week and the job seems to be secure for the 13-year vet. Gillikin has looked like a more than adequate replacement for long-time punter Andy Lee and Prater looks to continue being one of the most consistent kickers in NFL history in what will probably be one of his last seasons.