Final Arizona Cardinals Roster Prediction

The Arizona Cardinals have several tough decisions to make early this week as they are required to cut down to the final 53-man roster.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws the ball during training camp at State Farm Stadium on Aug 6, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Arizona Cardinals just concluded their final preseason game, and with that, serious discussions will ensue on who stays and who goes on their final 53 man roster.

Our predictions:

Quarterbacks (2)

Clayton Tune
Aug 17, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune (15) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports / Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
  • Kyler Murray
  • Clayton Tune

Although the Cardinals gave up WR Rondale Moore to acquire Desmond Ridder in the offseason, it is obvious that Tune has outplayed him so far in this preseason. Keeping three quarterbacks seems unlikely.

Running Back (4)

Emari Demercado
Dec 17, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado (31) runs the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
  • James Conner
  • Trey Benson
  • Emari Demercado
  • DeeJay Dallas

This is by far the most difficult position group to cut. Michael Carter impresses nearly every time he touches the ball, but the other players who make this group ahead of him all have something particular they bring to the table. Demercado is an excellent pass-protector and Dallas was brought in specifically to be a return guy. That leaves Carter, a better all-around running back, on the outside. He will be on a Week 1 roster, it just unfortunately won't be with the Cardinals.

Wide Receiver (6)

Xavier Weaver
Aug 10, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Xavier Weaver (30) against the New Orleans Saints during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
  • Marvin Harrison Jr.
  • Michael Wilson
  • Greg Dortch
  • Zach Pascal
  • Chris Moore
  • Xavier Weaver

Thanks to the Zay Jones suspension, Weaver finds his way onto the 53-man roster. Pascal is serviceable in a backup role and brings value on STs as does Chris Moore. However, one of these spots will be given up when Jones returns from suspension in Week 6. There were other talented wide receivers in this room like rookie Tejhuan Palmer and Dan Chisena but they stand a much better chance of making it through waivers and landing on the practice squad for a rainy day.

Tight End (4)

Tip Reiman
Aug 10, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Tip Reiman (87) against the New Orleans Saints during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
  • Trey McBride
  • Tip Reiman
  • Elijah Higgins
  • Travis Vokolek

If the Cardinals weren't a league leader in running 13-personnel it would be easier to predict only keeping three tight ends, potentially opening up a spot for a rare fifth running back in Michael Carter. However, the prevalence of the tight end in offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's scheme means that it is smart to have a bit of a safety net in Vokolek in case of injury.

Offensive Line (9)

Jonah Williams
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Jonah Williams (73) during organized team activities in Tempe on May 20, 2024. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
  • Paris Johnson Jr.
  • Evan Brown
  • Hjalte Froholdt
  • Will Hernandez
  • Jonah Williams
  • Kelvin Beachum
  • Jon Gaines III
  • Isaiah Adams
  • Christian Jones

Trystan Colon is a player right on the edge of this group. From a reliability standpoint he should probably beat out Jones who has struggled with protection and penalties in the preseason, but the Cardinals will likely want to protect their fifth round pick, leaving Colon on the outs.

Interior Defensive Line (6)

Dante Stills
Dec 31, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Dante Stills (55) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports / Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
  • L.J. Collier
  • Roy Lopez
  • Dante Stills
  • Justin Jones
  • Bilal Nichols
  • Khyiris Tonga

With it likely that first-round selection Darius Robinson will start the season on injured reserve, that leaves another spot for a bottom of the roster player like Tonga to start the season on the 53-man roster. Once Robinson is healthy, expect that Tonga is the player cut to make space for the promising young defensive player. Seven players on the interior might seem extreme, but with the rotations that Jonathan Gannon and Nick Rallis like to employ and the past history of injuries along the line, it makes sense to have a lot of insurance here.

Edge Rusher (6)

Jesse Luketa
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) reacts after sacking Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during a preseason game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 11, 2023 / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
  • Zaven Collins
  • Xavier Thomas
  • Cameron Thomas
  • Dennis Gardeck
  • Jesse Luketa
  • Victor Dimukeje

With BJ Ojulari on injured reserve and missing the entirety of the 2024 season, a spot is open in this group that would not be otherwise. Luketa and Dimukeje are both fringe types that are included here because of the questions about the potency of the Cardinals' pass rush without Ojulari and Robinson. Expect Rallis to try several rotations and combinations of edge rushers in an attempt to find the magic formula that provides the defense with at least serviceable pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Linebackers (4)

Owen Pappoe
Jan 7, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Owen Pappoe (44) knocks down a pass by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
  • Kyzir White
  • Krys Barnes
  • Owen Pappoe
  • Mack Wilson Sr.

Wilson Sr. could end up being the most overlooked addition of the Cardinals' offseason for what he brings to the inside and his potential on the outside. With pass rush as a serious concern, it might be likely to see him in a hybrid role depending on what the team's most pressing need is. Pappoe is going into his second year with the team and his elite speed still makes him a interesting player to watch. The starting duo of White and Barnes could also be one of the most underrated ILB pairs in the NFL. They aren't flashy, but they get the job done.

Cornerbacks (5)

Starling Thomas V
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V (24) returns an interception during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Monday, July 29, 2024. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
  • Sean Murphy-Bunting
  • Max Melton
  • Garrett Williams
  • Starling Thomas V
  • Kei'Trel Clark

With how young and unproven much of this room is, it is tempting for the Cardinals to keep six cornerbacks, but that additional spot was allocated to keep an additional edge rusher. Murphy-Bunting has plenty of NFL starts under his belt and will help provide a stabilizing veteran presence. Williams and Thomas V were both pleasant surprises in 2023 and will hopefully continue to grow in their roles. Clark gets the nod here over rookie Elijah Jones mostly because he has one additional year in the system and it is more likely that Jones will survive waivers and end up on the practice squad for the future.

Safeties (4)

Darren Hall
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver D.J. Montgomery (2) keeps the ball from Arizona Cardinals cornerback Darren Hall (30) during a joint practice on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, at Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK
  • Budda Baker
  • Jalen Thompson
  • Dadrion Taylor-Demerson
  • Darren Hall

Baker and Thompson have arguably been the most underrated safety duo in the league for the last two seasons, but rookie Taylor-Demerson has been a pleasant surprise. During the preseason he has been all over the field and has an instinctive feel for the ball. Hall barely edges out Andre Chachere thanks to his own preseason tape. He plays hard on every single snap and it is noticeable.

Special Teams (3)

Blake Gillikin
Aug 10, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals punter Blake Gillikin (12) against the New Orleans Saints during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kicker - Matt Prater

Punter - Blake Gillikin

Long Snapper - Aaron Brewer

There was some thought that rookie Joe Shimko might replace Brewer as the long snapper of the future, but he was released this past week and the job seems to be secure for the 13-year vet. Gillikin has looked like a more than adequate replacement for long-time punter Andy Lee and Prater looks to continue being one of the most consistent kickers in NFL history in what will probably be one of his last seasons.

Kyler Burd

KYLER BURD

Kyler Burd has contributed work to several online publications covering his favorite team, the Arizona Cardinals. He is currently a staff writer for SI's All Cardinals/Fan Nation. Previously, he has worked with FanSided's Raising Zona and AZ Sports Underground. Follow Kyler on Twitter for more Cardinals analysis @AZCard_BurdsEye

