Full First-Round NFL Mock Draft: Who Do Cardinals Land?
We've reached the first quarter mark of the 2025 season already., and the year is going faster than we would like, but we've learned so much more than we thought we would by now.
While the season hasn't necessarily been entirely unpredictable, there have been more than a few shake ups that have defined the season already. Certainly, the 2026 NFL Draft is seeing major changes.
It's a good time for our next 2026 NFL Draft mock. With four games of professional football in the books, we can identify some preliminary needs for teams ahead of next offseason.
We can also look at how to rebuild contenders who have taken steps back this year, or continue bolstering rebuilds to get the basement teams back up top.
The order for this mock draft is based on FanDuel's Super Bowl odds inverted prior to the start of Week 5 action.
I believe it's too soon to use the "current draft order" you can find on Tankathon with how young the season still is, so if you have an issue with where your team is picking, take it up with Vegas.
One final note, I have no trades yet.
The New York Jets are on the clock:
1. New York Jets
The pick: LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina
The Jets are 0-4 to start the year, and Justin Fields hasn't been great. With the first overall pick in a still-rich quarterback draft (despite so much movement), Gang Green must roll the dice on someone in a new era under Aaron Glenn.
Sellers has seen his share of highs and lows this year, but his upside has shown through more often than not. Of all the hyped-up preseason quarterbacks, Sellers feels the best of the bunch and is a favorite to be the top pick.
2. New Orleans Saints
The pick: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU
Nussmeier is the other quarterback with preseason expectations who hasn't fully disappointed. The separator here is Sellers' upside as a runner, but Nussmeier can throw the ball all over the yard fearlessly.
That's the type of quarterback Kellen Moore needs to run his offense as the Saints get their guy to build the future around.
3. Carolina Panthers
The pick: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami
Bryce Young is still developing under Dave Canales, but he is making good enough progress for the team to bypass a quarterback and select one of the draft's best prospects. Bain is playing better than anyone in the country right now and should have Heisman Trophy consideration.
Carolina has just one sack on the season, and their investments in Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen shouldn't dissuade them from finding a permanent solution to their pass rush.
4. New York Giants
The pick: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami
I'm not backing off this pick yet while the Giants' offensive line continues to struggle. The team has plenty of weapons for Jaxson Dart, who looked good in his first NFL start, despite a crushing injury to Malik Nabers.
Stabilizing that offensive line must be the team's top priority, and Mauigoa is proving to be a high-end option to protect the strong side of the line.
5. Tennessee Titans
The pick: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
There are major needs on the defensive side of the ball for the Titans, but I'd like to see them load up that side of the ball in free agency and build a young offense around Cam Ward. Calvin Ridley hasn't lived up to his contract thus far, and there's an out in his deal after the season.
The opportunity to pair Tyson with Elic Ayomanor is too rich to pass up. Tyson is an elite, well-rounded pass catcher who can dice up defenders as a route runner and take the top off a defense with elite speed.
6. Las Vegas Raiders
The pick: Arch Manning, QB, Texas
To this point, Manning has proven to be well-short of the massive expectations that were placed on him. It's not to say he's not capable of reaching those heights, but he clearly needs more refinement. If he decides to leave for the pros early anyways, a team will gladly scoop him up knowing his upside.
The Raiders need someone to keep fans interested after all of this past offseason's moves have been blunders. Manning can be the face of the franchise, while an offense featuring him, Ashton Jeanty, and Brock Bowers will grab the nation's gaze.
7. Miami Dolphins
The pick: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
The Dolphins are an absolute mess, but we know they can still hang points up on anyone. The offensive line remains a complete disaster, however, and the team needs to find a permanent solution to their blindside protector.
Proctor has been up-and-down this year, but his highs still have me completely bought in. So long as we continue seeing Proctor dominate his opposition, we will see him selected high. The Dolphins could use someone with his profile to shore up the offensive line.
8. Cincinnati Bengals
The pick: Peter Woods, IDL, Clemson
Clemson's defense hasn't been remotely close to as dominant as we thought they'd be heading into the year, and several of their players haven't stood out as much as we'd like. Woods may still be searching for his first sack of the season, but he hasn't slowed down as a run defender and an anchor for the middle of the defensive line.
The Bengals can continue spending resources trying to rush the passer, but the defense won't improve until they add a player like Woods to the interior to stabilize the rest of the group.
9. Cleveland Browns
The pick: Dante Moore, QB, Oregon
Perhaps the favorite for the Heisman Trophy, Moore could be gone well before the ninth overall pick if he keeps playing the way he has. His transfer to Oregon last season included a year to learn behind Dillon Gabriel and he has reaped the benefits and taken college football by storm.
The Browns are once again searching for a quarterback, and Moore can energize the fan base and raise the level of talent around them to start competing thanks to a stout defense.
10. New England Patriots
The pick: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn
To no one's surprise, Mike Vrabel has coached up a good pass rush with his available assets for the Patriots. However, he still needs an ace to take the defense to the next level. Insert Faulk, who is a massive and versatile defender who excels at getting to the quarterback and disrupting the backfield.
Vrabel can get as creative as he wants with Faulk, who would work well with Milton Williams and Christian Barmore to give the Patriots a well-built defensive front.
11. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL)
The pick: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU
As great as the Rams' pass rush is, the secondary is simply not good enough to back them up. The team needs a cover man who can make opposing quarterbacks pay for forcing throws to avoid sacks. Delane has taken his game to another level following his arrival in Baton Rouge.
His ball-hawking skills will shine for a defense that thrives off dominating the line of scrimmage.
12. Arizona Cardinals
The pick: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
If your name isn't Paris Johnson Jr. or Hjalte Froholdt, you should be on your way out of the desert as a starting offensive lineman for the Cardinals. Johnson is blossoming into a star blindside blocker, while Froholdt is a great and overlooked center. Arizona can grab Fano to get a bookend blocker opposite Johnson and bring the line closer to where it needs to be to execute a run-heavy offense.
13. Chicago Bears
The pick: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
Ben Johnson will never be able to run the offense he wants in Chicago without a dominant running back, and the Bears don't have anything close. Love may not be Jahmyr Gibbs (yet), but he's everything you want in a first-round prospect at the position.
Introducing him to this offense would give the Bears the most potency it's had in a decade, back when Brandon Marshall and Alshon Jeffery were working with Martellus Bennett and Matt Forte commanded the backfield.
14. Dallas Cowboys
The pick: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech
The Cowboys have been competitive this season, but it hasn't been because of their defense. As one would imagine, their pass rush has taken a hit after trading Micah Parsons away, and they won't be competing for titles until they find a recipe for sacking the quarterback.
Bailey has proven to be worth every penny spent from the oil money Texas Tech received to land him in the transfer portal. He's the ace pass rush Dallas needs to get back on track, although he's not the lone piece needed to fix the subpar group.
15. Pittsburgh Steelers
The pick: John Mateer, QB, Oklahoma
Aaron Rodgers looks good enough to lead the Steelers to an AFC North title thanks to a severely banged up division, but everyone and their mother knows he can't be the answer for 2026 let alone beyond that.
Pittsburgh needs to take another swing at the plate on a young quarterback instead of trying out veterans, and Mateer would be a ton of fun for this team. Mateer has some Baker Mayfield to his game both as a playmaker and even more so as a competitor.
His attitude is exactly what the Steelers need to regain annual prominence in the AFC.
16. Houston Texans
The pick: Isaiah World, OT, Oregon
The Texans' offensive line is a disaster and that's putting it politely. C.J. Stroud has only been sacked 10 times through four games, but there's almost nothing sustainable on the current roster. Outside of potentially second-round pick Aireontae Ersery, who is getting his first shot at left tackle after the team traded away Cam Robinson, Houston has no long-term solutions.
World has been everything Oregon wanted when they nabbed him from the transfer portal and their offense is firing on all cylinders while he holds down the left side of the line. He has the size to adjust to the right side if Ersery works out at left tackle, but the two can audition themselves as a long-term pair of outside protectors.
17. Minnesota Vikings
The pick: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
McCoy still hasn't played a snap this season as he recovers from a knee injury, but we're still banking on him to return to his old self until further notice. The Vikings' defense needs help on the backend of the defense, and McCoy can be a true outside eraser for the pass defense.
With Byron Murphy Jr. playing well and some hope for Isaiah Rodgers to continue playing good football, McCoy could round out the cornerback room for Minnesota.
18. Seattle Seahawks
The pick: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson
Like the rest of the Clemson defense, Parker isn't having the start to the season most were anticipating. Still, he's perfectly capable of turning things around and we haven't seen him drastically decline anywhere outside of the box score.
The Seahawks' pass rush has put up good numbers so far this year, but there could be substantial movement next offseason due to contracts and cap decisions. Parker would ensure the pass rush stays up while getting younger and cheaper.
19. Cleveland Browns (via JAX)
The pick: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
The Browns' new quarterback will grow with the next stud Ohio State receiver to continue getting their offense back on track. Tate has shined in a larger role for the Buckeyes after posting 700 yards in 2024 as their third receiver.
The big man is always available to make the big play, and he will give an intriguing Browns' receiver room a post-up guy to compliment its speedy group.
20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The pick: Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State
The Buccaneers made some investments into its cornerback room in this past draft, but it may not be enough as Jamel Dean faces free agency at 30-years-old. Abney has been the definition of a shutdown corner for the Sun Devils, as he's yet to allow a touchdown through five games against some high-powered offenses.
Adding Abney ensures the secondary stays stocked with young and talented corners to keep the defense up top as their top guys get older.
21. Denver Broncos
The pick: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
The Broncos' roster is in great shape despite its 2-2 record, but they could use an upgrade at tight end -- a position of great value for Sean Payton. Sadiq took his time as a backup with the Ducks and he's turned into perhaps the best tight end in the nation thanks to his patience.
He's big, long, and athletic, which lines him up for a major role out the gate for this young offense.
22. Indianapolis Colts
The pick: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
Do you trust Daniel Jones to sustain his play for 17 games, let alone the foreseeable future? I certainly don't, but even if the Colts do they have no backup plan with Anthony Richardson hanging onto his pro career by a thread. Mendoza is about the best "Plan B" option for the Colts, and he should be viewed as the quarterback of the future that they've long been searching for.
He's proven to be surgical for the Hoosiers, and he shouldn't have to move far to plant his professional roots and work with Shane Steichen and this stacked receiving core.
23. Washington Commanders
The pick: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State
Until the Commanders get a serious difference-maker to rush the quarterback, they will remain a contender that can't get past the NFC's top teams. Dennis-Sutton was terrific last season across Abdul Carter, and he hasn't slowed down as Penn State's featured man.
In a Dan Quinn defense with several contributors, Dennis-Sutton can quickly find a home and produce early on.
24. San Francisco 49ers
The pick: Makai Lemon, WR, USC
Of all the receivers in this class who could push Jordyn Tyson for WR1, Lemon feels like the best option. The USC standout has been carving up defenses all year long and just torched a good Illinois team.
The 49ers' wide receiver room went from one of the league's best to one of its worst. Lining up Lemon opposite Ricky Pearsall is a great start to fixing things, and if Brandon Aiyuk can return to form this passing game will get back on track sooner rather than later.
25. Los Angeles Chargers
The pick: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M
An old and banged-up edge rushing room could doom the Chargers, who have looked fantastic through the first month of the year. The need for youth at the position is larger than it has been in years, and the 2026 class has several studs to choose from and more asserting themselves every week.
Howell is breaking out recently and looks better than his peers, Shemar Stewart and Nic Scourton, did a year ago. As Texas A&M gets into the thick of SEC competition, Howell has a great opportunity to prove how great he is and soar his stock higher than 25.
26. Los Angeles Rams
The pick: Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson
I'm not all the way out on Klubnik yet, but he's on thin ice with his first-round draft stock (if it's even there still). However, a pairing of Klubnik with Sean McVay is a dream come true -- especially if he can sit at least one year behind Matthew Stafford, who is still playing good football.
Klubnik has evolved as a passer who is confident in his legs, and in a Rams' wide-open offense with no shortage of playmakers, he could easily outplay his draft position and ensure the Rams stay atop the league when Stafford hangs up the cleats.
27. Baltimore Ravens
The pick: Christen Miller, IDL, Georgia
The Ravens' defense has been horrendous this year, and injuries to its defensive line will only make things worse. The team will face tough financial decisions next offseason that could leave the unit in even worse shape. Baltimore needs to regain its strength in the trenches to go back to playing great defense.
Miller has grown into his role as Georgia's next stout defensive lineman after more than enough time developing. He's disruptive rushing the passer and stuffing the run, which is perfect for what the Ravens' defensive front is in dire need of.
28. Kansas City Chiefs
The pick: Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas
It's far time the Chiefs move on from Jawaan Taylor and continue committing draft resources to reshaping its offensive line. Josh Simmons was a great start in this past year's draft, and re-signing Trey Smith to pair with Creed Humphrey is perfect for the long-term future of the group.
By adding Goosby, who has looked great after inheriting a starting role from Kelvin Banks, the Chiefs ensure the outside of their offensive line is secured. Goosby is playing left tackle this season, but has experience playing on the right side; that's the same situation that Simmons has seen in his career.
Kansas City will find a way to make the two co-exist and turn an offensive line that has lost them two Super Bowls into one of the league's best.
29. Detroit Lions
The pick: Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon
Props are in order for the Lions, whose pass rush looks more than good enough despite losing defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. Aidan Hutchinson is playing just as great as he was before last year's season-ending injury, and the guys around him are stepping up and producing.
It wouldn't hurt the team to get a more reliable and consistent producer opposite Hutchinson, however. Uiagalelei has been a force for two years now under Dan Lanning and has perhaps been the Ducks' top defensive lineman.
Across from Hutchinson, the Lions would have a pass rushing duo that keeps opposing offensive coordinators up at night.
30. Dallas Cowboys (via GB)
The pick: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
Although the Cowboys could add a wide receiver here, I have a feeling the team likes what they've seen from George Pickens so far and could opt to bring him back beyond this year. So instead, Dallas will capitalize on a falling defensive star who can also help contribute to their rebuild.
Hill is a stud, plain and simple, and funny enough he's received comparisons to Micah Parsons due to their build and pass rushing prowess. I'm not ready to move Hill to edge rusher full time, but he's another terrific player who can address that issue while making the rest of the front seven better.
31. Philadelphia Eagles
The pick: Zxavian Harris, IDL, Ole Miss
The Eagles defense is still playing well, but you can tell they miss some of their key departed players from their Super Bowl winning team last year. Philadelphia enjoyed a phenomenal defensive tackle rotation and it hasn't been the same this year with the addition of drama courtesy of Jalen Carter.
Adding Harris fixes the former issue by giving the defense another big man to rotate up front. Ole Miss sent practically their entire defensive front to the pros this offseason, yet Harris looks just as ready to make the jump.
32. Buffalo Bills
The pick: Chris Brazzell, WR, Tennessee
Josh Allen gets it done with what he's given, but I'm tired of him being forced to make the guys around him better. That's where Brazzell comes in. Brazzell has been one of the most exciting players in college football this season, averaging more than 17 yards per reception and with seven touchdowns.
There's a bit of Jalin Hyatt to his game (as lazy as that is), but he feels more refined and is a perfect option to pair with Allen. The connection between the two could bring great fortune to the Bills as they make sure their offense stays potent at every level of the field.