Has Cardinals GM Answered This Question?
The Arizona Cardinals haven't been silent so far this free agency by any means, but the approach might not have been as reassuring as fans might have wanted to see.
Arizona was in on DT Milton Williams to the very end, making a final push for the NFL's biggest fish before having to concede to the New England Patriots, who overpaid Williams to the tune of $26 million per year.
Then came the signing of DE Josh Sweat, adding significant pressure off the edge on a major four-year contract.
But after Sweat signed mere hours into the tampering period, it appeared GM Monti Ossenfort was content to simply focus on re-signing low-ceiling in-house options, such as WR Zay Jones, OLs Kelvin Beachum and Evan Brown, as well as a pair of external LBs who don't figure to be every-down stalwarts just yet.
But then, Arizona signed former Browns' DT Dalvin Tomlinson. For $29 million over two years, it might seem like an overpay, but the fact is that Tomlinson was the top remaining interior DL - a massive need on the Cardinals' roster.
Earlier in the offseason, I wrote that the Cardinals had to answer this offseason question: can Ossenfort lure big-ticket free agents to the desert?
Granted, it's still early in the offseason. Evaluating the job done by a GM to build a roster before the Draft is near is a bit hasty, but Ossenfort is already beginning to build his case in that regard.
Yes, Sweat has familiarity with head coach Jonathan Gannon, and yes, the deal for Tomlinson certainly wasn't one that was likely to be outbid monetarily elsewhere, but these two moves show that Ossenfort isn't afraid to spend, and isn't afraid to heavily pursue free agents that might replace players he's already signed.
The Cardinals can't afford to stop there, but they likely won't pursue any massive needle-movers in free agency. Of course, there aren't many left that would fit a need, but it's fair to give Ossenfort his flowers for the moves he did make.
But it's also fair to examine his approach, and wonder if the timing thereof was optimal. Arizona watched as option after option went off the board. Optics certainly don't mean anything if there's a plan behind them, but it wasn't the best look to heavily focus on re-signing players who contributed in minor ways in the past few seasons rather than going after the top free agent candidates.
But the Cardinals want to draft and develop, that much is obvious. They'll continue to build with young talent acquired in the draft. But it's a good sign that Gannon and Ossenfort are able to look externally and bring in higher-end free agents.
The timing wasn't right in 2023 or ahead of 2024 to dump salary into aging veteran stars - moves like that would be reminiscent of the old regime. But it's still fair to wonder just how serious Ossenfort is about adding premier talent without praying for a draft pick to develop into a star.
Hopefully, it's the best of both worlds. Regardless, this free agency has been a unique blend of encouraging and discouraging when looking at Ossenfort's strategy. Either way, the Cardinals' defensive line already looks miles better.