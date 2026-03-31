4 Biggest Things Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur Said at NFL Owners Meeting

PHOENIX — Day 1 of the NFL's owners meetings are all but wrapped up after NFC coaches spoke with reporters earlier this morning, which included first-year head coach Mike LaFleur.

LaFleur talked for nearly 30 minutes and touched on a variety of topics — but what were some of our biggest takeaways?

The top four things LaFleur said today:

1. Final Parting Words For Kyler Murray

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

While we did hear from general manager Monti Ossenfort immediately after Kyler Murray was released this offseason, we only had remarks from LaFleur directly at his introductory press conference and NFL combine — well before it happened.

The Cardinals' coach offered a few final parting words for the franchise passer, who he previously squared off against but never coached personally.

"Like I've said about Kyler, a lot of respect for him. Wish him the best. Did some good stuff here but sometimes it's time for change for both sides. Again, wish him the best. Will never wish ill will on anybody," he told reporters.

LaFleur said he would keep what was said to Murray private, though the team did discuss all options before pulling the plug on Murray's seven-year tenure.

It always felt like the Cardinals were going to move off Murray, and his comments today only confirmed that vibe.

2. Downplayed Ty Simpson

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (QB17) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

LaFleur was directly asked about Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, who has been heavily connected with the Cardinals since the end of the 2025 regular season.

That answer was non-committal — intentionally.

"It was a good 18 minutes getting to know him," LaFleur said of their brief meeting at the combine.

"It was surface level. These guys aren't dummies, either. If you throw on five plays [during the meeting], they know the five plays. We don't give them the five plays and what they're going to be, but they're quarterbacks right? They're gonna know. But really impressed with him as a person. Good dude and we'll see where it goes."

The Cardinals have kept their intentions and true thoughts under tight wraps since the arrival of GM Monti Ossenfort. This is very much on purpose to keep the outside world guessing, and that stays true even when asked about prospects they may covet on the inside.

Speaking of prospects:

3. Mike LaFleur Highlighted 2 Specific Traits in Successful College to NFL QB's

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur speaks to reporters and the media during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cardinals are obviously going to be eying a fresh quarterback at some point, whether it be this draft or next.

LaFleur has been around the block thanks to his experience as an offensive mind, which has seen him work with many successful (and unsuccessful) quarterbacks.

So, what traits actually translate from college to the pros?

"If you don't have toughness and you can't sit in that pocket and you're not a natural thrower, it's hard to play in this league," LaFleur said. He dove a bit deeper into why he chose those two, which you can read about here.

If you believe Simpson is capable of sitting in the pocket with a nice delivery, he just might be the guy according to those two parameters.

4. Cardinals Truly Do Like Free Agent Work

Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur talks to the media during the NFL League Meetings on March 30, 2026, at Arizona Biltmore Resort in Phoenix. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cardinals by no means had a sexy free agent period, though LaFleur still liked what the team was able to accomplish.

"The competition, the depth. I've already said a few times, that's kind of a common theme right now is we brought in guys with experience," LaFleur said.

"It's going to be a common theme. ... You don't have to go out and reach for anything now [in the NFL draft] because of what Monti [Ossenfort] and the team did in terms of bringing in guys that have played a lot of football in this league and in enough competition where they can go in every single day and work and compete against each other."

The Cardinals did add immediate starters in the likes of RB Tyler Allgeier and LG Isaac Seumalo, though majority of their other signings might not become immediate impact players.

Which is fine in the eyes of Arizona — given the state of their roster and their overall goals for 2026 under LaFleur.