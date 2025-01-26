How Cardinals First-Round Pick Can Bounce Back
The Arizona Cardinals were in desperate need of starting-quality talent on the defensive line coming into 2024. When they selected DL Darius Robinson out of Missouri in the first round (27th overall) they were hoping for an instant impact.
Brutally put, that didn't happen. There was a plethora of reasons as to why, all understandable, but ultimately the Cardinals saw little to no production out of their defensive line, especially the additions they expected to make an impact.
Robinson's NFL career got off to a rocky start, as the young DL suffered a calf injury in training camp. That injury kept him on Injured Reserve until October 28. Then, tragically, Robinson lost his mother.
The rookie didn't make his debut until December 1, and played just six games to close out the season. Over those six games, he played just 184 snaps.
He picked up 10 total tackles, one total sack, and two QB pressures. Not what Cardinals fans had been hoping for. He posted just a 48.4 PFF grade on the season.
So what went wrong for Robinson, and what does he need to do going forward?
The answer is quite simple: he needs to play more.
That's not the most satisfying analytical answer, but it's the truth. Out of Missouri, Robinson was one of the more impressive D-line prospects, blending size and athleticism with versatile intensity.
In his final year of college, Robinson picked up 8.5 sacks, 43 total tackles and 14 TFLs over 12 games. Averaged out to a 17-game NFL season, that's 12 sacks, 60 tackles and 19 TFLs.
And those numbers came in the SEC. Considering Robinson went through what was likely one of the tougher years of his life in 2024, and never truly got into a rhythm, there's little concern regarding whether he can become a productive player.
On top of that, Arizona lost both of their starting defensive tackles in Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols, as well as pass rushers Dennis Gardeck and BJ Ojulari.
There was very little depth or support on the defensive front for the rookie; in a way, he was expected to fill every gap at once.
The skill, talent and athleticism is all there, as is the versatility. Robinson was a standout at training camp before his injury. He simply needs more time to fit into defensive coordinator Nick Rallis' scheme, and more time to adapt to the NFL level.
It's also important to note that a return from a significant leg injury, especially one that limits explosiveness as heavily as a calf injury, can often not signal a player's full capacity.
Especially for a pass rusher, a player like Robinson might see their effectiveness plummet when their explosiveness is hindered by an injury of that kind, even if they are fully recovered in theory. It simply takes a while to get back to normal.
With all these factors in mind, all Robinson really needs to do is maintain his health and consistency. If anything, his "rookie" season begins now.
If the Cardinals can add to their defensive front, it could be a big year two for the first-rounder.