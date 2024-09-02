How Potential Cardinals Draft Targets Played in Week 1
Hello, to all my crazy NFL Draft nuts and welcome to our newest draft series!
In this new weekly string of draft content, we will be looking at the biggest names in college football who are eligible for the 2025 NFL Draft.
The catch? We're only looking at projected positions of new for our beloved Arizona Cardinals, so I apologize to anyone who was wanting an update on the quarterbacks!!
As of now, the positions we will be covering will be the following:
Offensive line, Edge Rusher, Interior Defensive Line, Linebacker, Cornerback, Safety
If anyone seriously standouts (i.e. Tetairoa McMillan -- more on him later), we will have them in a final category to end the article labeled "Best of the rest."
Now then, let's look at some potential future Arizona Cardinals!
Offensive Line:
Kelvin Banks, Texas
Week one opponent: Colorado State
Banks was phenomenal for the Longhorns in their win over Colorado State. Quarterbacks Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning were able to stand strong for most of the day albeit for a single sack in the first quarter. Otherwise, the line played well and Banks showed off his freaky athleticism that will have him in the conversation for OT1.
Week two opponent: Michigan
Will Campbell and Emery Jones, LSU
Week one opponent: USC
The best offensive tackle duo in the country had their hands full against a revitalized USC pass rush, but they still managed to allow zero sacks and kept first-year starting quarterback Garret Nussmeier upright as he went for 304 passing yards and two touchdowns.
Week two opponent: Nicholls
Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona
Week one opponent: New Mexico
Savaiinaea is an intriguing prospect who is being evaluated as a tackle who could be best moving inside to guard. Regardless, he's damn good at football and had a great showing against New Mexico as he kept quarterback Noah Fifita upright as he tossed 422 yards and 4 touchdowns. Heads up, he's switching to left tackle this week.
Week two opponent: Northern Arizona
Edge Rusher
James Pearce, Tennessee
Week one opponent: Chattanooga
Stat line: N/A
Pearce only played 10 snaps against Chattanooga thanks to a heavy rotation and starters getting pulled early in the blowout. Pearce didn't record any stats. He should be in a much better position this weekend against a suspect NC State offensive line.
Week two opponent: NC State
Mykel Williams, Georgia
Week one opponent: Clemson
Stat line: 2 tackles (solo, both TFLs)
Unfortunately, Williams went down with an ankle injury after a strong start to the game. Williams has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 left ankle sprain and is questionable for this Saturday's game. For my money's worth, sit him against an FCS opponent and make sure he's fresh for SEC play starting in week three.
Week two opponent: Tennessee Tech
Nic Scourton, Texas A&M
Week one opponent: Notre Dame
Stat line: 3 tackles (1 solo), 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 pass deflection
Scourton posted a great box score in his debut for the Aggies. Althought Scourton was knocked out of the game in the second quarter with an apparent lower body injury, he was able to return later in the game.
Week two opponent: McNeese
Trey Moore, Texas
Week one opponent: Colorado State
Stat line: 1 solo tackle
Moore only managed a single solo tackle in a game that got out of hand quickly. The Longhorns are in Ann Arbor this weekend playing #9 Michigan and an offensive line that lost the majority of their offensive line to the NFL this offseason. Moore has a chance to show the explosiveness he displayed at UTSA.
Week two opponent: Michigan
Abdul Carter, Penn State
Week one opponent: West Virginia
Stat line: 1 solo tackle
The Nittany Lions managed two sacks against West Virginia, but neither came from the hands of Carter. It was a rough day for Carter, who was called for two offsides penalties in his first game moving from linebacker to edge rusher. Carter may need more time to settle into his new position, but the physical tools remain for him to dominate.
Week two opponent: Bowling Green
Interior Defensive Line
Mason Graham, Michigan
Week one opponent: Fresno State
Stat line: 4 tackles (2 solo)
Graham came into the game "banged up,", but he still managed to be productive and show why he's the clear IDL1 in this class.
Week two opponent: Texas
Deone Walker, Kentucky
Week one opponent: Southern Miss
Stat line: N/A
Walker didn't record any stats in the game despite starting for the Wildcats. Still, Kentucky had no problem with Southern Miss as they pitched a shutout on defense.
Week two opponent: South Carolina
Linebacker
Harold Perkins Jr., LSU
Week one opponent: USC
Stat line: 8 tackles (1 solo), 0.5 tackles for loss
Perkins was seemingly unstoppable for the Tigers defense against USC and was constantly around the football. Perkins delivered pressure all night long and displayed his elite ability as a pass rusher. Is a linebacker or an edge rusher? The world may never know...
Week two opponent: Nicholls
Cornerback
Will Johnson, Michigan
Week one opponent: Fresno State
Stat line: 3 tackles (2 solo),1 interception (86-yards and a touchdown), 1 pass deflection
Johnson, who entered the year as CB1, took his first interception of the year 86-yard to the house. Not bad! Johnson has a tough matchup this weekend against a fast Texas wide receiver room.
Week two opponent: Texas
Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame
Week one opponent: Texas A&M
Stat line: 2 tackles (1 solo), 1 pass deflection
The Phoenix native had a great debut to the new season. Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman targeted Morrison 5 times. How did it work out? Weigman completed a single pass for 5-yards. Gave A&M the clamps!
Week two opponent: Northern Illinois
Travis Hunter, Colorado
Week one opponent: North Dakota State
Stat line: 3 solo tackles
Hunter made the vast majority of his noise at receiver where he caught 7 passes for 132 yards and 3 touchdowns. Defensively, he recorded three tackles. In the game, Hunter missed two snaps all game, playing 55 snaps on offense and 69 on defense. The two-way superstar is building a Heisman case early.
Week two opponent: Nebraska
Tacario Davis, Arizona
Week one opponent: New Mexico
Stat line: 7 tackles (5 solo) -- EJECTED
Davis stuffed the box score, however the story of the game was his two personal foul penalties that got him ejected from the game after smacking a New Mexico player in the face. Davis has to be more disciplined moving forward.
Week two opponent: Northern Arizona
Denzel Burke, Ohio State
Week one opponent: Akron
Stat line: 4 tackles (2 solo), 1 interception (0 yards)
Burke had a good day in the office recording his first interception of the season in the opening game of the year. It was a phenomenal effort as he took it away from the Akron receiver. A strong season will get the fourth-year starter some top-20 hype.
Week two opponent: Western Michigan
Safety
Malaki Starks, Georgia
Week one opponent: Clemson
Stat line: 2 solo tackles, 1 interception (0 yards)
Starks made an absolutely ridiculous interception off Cade Klubnik that displayed his absolutely elite ball skills at safety. A near full-time player since his freshman year, Starks now has 6 career INTs and is head-and-shoulders above any safety in college football, draft eligible or not. Starks could legitimately play his way into the top-10 picks. He's that good.
Week two opponent: Tennessee Tech
Best of the rest
Tetairoa McMillan, Wide Receiver, Arizona
What McMillan pulled off against New Mexico was historic, as he set a program record for single-game receiving yards and posted the second-most receiving yards in a game in Big 12 Conference history... in his debut to the conference, nonetheless. McMillan is a freak of nature who reminds me of Mike Evans at Texas A&M. Undoubtedly the best receiver in the country and WR1 in the 2025 NFL Draft until further notice.
Week two opponent: Northern Arizona