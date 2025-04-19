How WR Signing Impacts Cardinals Draft Plans
The "Dorture Chamber" is back for next season after the Arizona Cardinals gave an extension to Greg Dortch. The crafty receiver has become a fan favorite over the last few years, so fans were happy to see him back on a new deal.
Of course, the 2025 NFL Draft is right around the corner, and the class has more than a few good receivers available.
Should the re-signing of Dortch impact if the Cardinals draft a wide receiver?
The short answer is no, or at least it shouldn’t. It could, however, push the need to address the position till later on.
Dortch is a talented receiver when the ball hits his hands. We’ve seen several times in his four seasons in the desert how crafty he can be after the catch. It’s one of the reasons fans get so excited when they see number four on the field.
Unfortunately, this has been much more in theory than proven results over the last two seasons after showing off that upside in 2022.
He simply has not been as effective or explosive despite how much fans wish he would be.
And this is why I would still insist the team add a receiver in the draft.
Even with Dortch’s return, there’s still a vast need for depth at the position; he doesn’t fit the role as a team‘s number three receiver. He’s much closer to a gadget-type player.
Meanwhile, this class has a slew of guys who could inherit much bigger roles than Dortch could.
I did say that his return could push that need to add a receiver down the board, and I do firmly believe that to be the case. This is in part due to how deep the draft class is at the position, but Dortch still needs some credit for helping to push down that need.
Arizona can push adding a receiver down to day three and focus on other larger needs over the first three rounds. And again, they can still find different makers that late.
The return of Dortch doesn’t eliminate the team's need for wide receiver depth, but it does move it down the board. That’s worth more than can be stated.