Instant Grades: Cardinals Embarrass Jets
This was an afternoon of near-complete dominance from the Arizona Cardinals in what is their fourth win in a row over the visiting New York Jets.
It is clear that some sort of switch has flipped at Arizona's practice facility, and the team coached by Jonathan Gannon is taking the bus to every game now.
This was one of the smoothest operating performances from the Cardinals in years and both phases of the ball worked nearly flawlessly, protecting the team's position in first place in the NFC West.
Offense
Passing Game - A+
There was almost nothing more one could ask out of the Cardinals passing game on Sunday. At the half, Murray had already put up 199 passing yards and a score to Marvin Harrison Jr. to push Arizona ahead by multiple scores.
Everything clicked throughout the entire afternoon. The wide receivers actually got involved in this game and the ball found its way into seven different pass catcher's hands.
James Conner was involved heavily in the screen game and ended the afternoon as the team's leading receiver with 80 yards through the air.
It was not completely on the level of Murray's masterclass performance agains the LA Rams in Week 2, but he did break yet another franchise record surpassing Carson Palmer for most consecutive completions with 17.
Running Game - B+
Everything was working so well through the air that the Cardinals running game did not need to do too much, but it did function well when called upon.
Trey Benson has really come up in the past two weeks and a major sign of that was Benson, not Conner, ending the afternoon as the team's leading rusher.
The offensive line did a great job setting the tone, pushing the Jets' defensive linemen out of the way and opening up lanes that allowed several 10+ yard runs.
Murray contributed two scores of his own on the ground, making sure that the Jets defense had to take both elements of his game seriously this afternoon.
Defense
Run Defense - B
Looking solely at the numbers at the end of the game, it would seem fair to question this grade. The Jets only had a total of 79 yards on the ground, however, most of that came in the first half when a running game was still something the Jets were focusing on.
As the game went on and the score deficit became more severe, the Jets abandoned the run and the defense got to focus solely on coverage and rushing the passer.
During the first half, the run defense allowed a 5.2 yards per carry rate to Breece Hall, not an amazing number. Luckily, this afternoon it didn't matter but it was not their best performance against the run this season.
Pass Defense - A
Before the start of the fourth quarter, future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers only had 92 passing yards. Imagine hearing that statement just a few weeks ago when talking about this Cardinals pass defense.
There were a few penalty hiccups, namely two pass interference calls on recently returned Sean Murphy-Bunting and burgeoning star Garrett Williams, but they did not have a significant impact on the game.
Overall, the Cardinals secondary played lights out football against what, on paper, is one of the best wide receiver rooms in the NFL with Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson leading the way.
Rookie Dadrion Taylor-Demerson played significant snaps in the absence of Jalen Thompson and he played with a signature violence of action that could only be learned from the singular Budda Baker.