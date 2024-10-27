Kyler Murray-Marvin Harrison Jr. Duo Finally Clicks for Cardinals
ARIZONA-- The Arizona Cardinals took another thrilling victory on the road, defeating the Miami Dolphins as a result of Chad Ryland's third game-winning field goal of the season.
It was the most well-executed offensive game of the year since their week two dismantling of the Los Angeles Rams, and the defense once again showed up when it was most needed. Arizona improves to 4-4, and has won back-to-back games for the first time since 2021.
How did they do it?
Simply put, it was an incredible performance by quarterback Kyler Murray, but fans have been begging for numbers by rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., and the Murray-Harrison duo finally delivered in a major way on Sunday:
Marvin Harrison Jr.
The Cardinals' fourth-overall receiver had his breakout performance against the Rams in week two, but had failed to put up much production since then. Fans and media alike were justified in their concern, and Harrison had made some objectively poor plays.
But as I wrote after last week's win over the Chargers, it's not time to hit the panic button on the young wideout.
In Sunday's win, Harrison hauled in six receptions on seven targets, good for 111 yards and a touchdown, and translating to 18.5 yards per reception - a calling card of Harrison's explosive downfield ability.
It's not to be overlooked that both Arizona's offensive play-calling (and some of Murray's throws) had been sub-optimal for Harrison's success, but Sunday's game told a different story. Murray trusted his young receiver, going to him in a variety of situations, and fitting the ball into tight, perfect windows all game.
Harrison exercised his reliability in space, but also showcased his downfield ability in a major way.
Murray's first completion of the game was a 25-yard rope to Harrison, and the quarterback appeared to be looking to get him the ball early on.
But it was late in the game, trailing by eight, that the rookie showed his star potential. With just over two minutes to play in the third quarter, Murray sat back in a clean pocket.
With plenty of time to survey the field, he delivered a rainbow strike to the right corner of the end zone, with Harrison streaking across the field. The rookie receiver made an elite grab, laying out for the ball while keeping the presence of mind to get his knee down and maintain possession of the ball.
By all accounts, it was an elite, veteran-like play. But that wouldn't even be Harrison's most impressive play of the day.
Once again trailing, this time by nine, Arizona faced a third down. With the rush in his face, Murray tossed another deep ball.
With a diving attempt, reminiscent of Larry Fitzgerald's third-down reception in Green Bay back in 2018, Harrison made an outstanding catch, barely keeping the ball off the ground. Initially ruled incomplete, it was overturned upon the challenge.
That play became the difference in the game, as a potential fourth down became a sixteen-yard catch, another 22-yard catch by Harrison, and eventually a touchdown to pull within two.
Elite players make elite plays in crucial situations. Given the trust and opportunity, the rookie delivered in a big way, and showed both his outstanding catch radius and ability to get open in space.
Head coach Jonathan Gannon praised the rookie's day, and reinforced his belief in the young receiver's potential.
"He practices his a-- off all the time, and when the ball comes to him, he's going to continue to make plays. The game shook out, the plays that he made shook out, that was the right read, and Kyler gave him a chance, and he made a bunch of plays," Gannon said.
"There's no panic in my game to what type of player he is - zero panic. He's here for a reason. He got drafted here for a reason. He's going to be a big time player for us, and he is a big time player for us. The kid's lights out, man."
Clearly, there's been some concerns over his lack of production, but his quarterback has his back. Kyler Murray spoke on Harrison's day, and what it meant to have a day like Sunday.
"I don't really see all the speculation and stuff, because I don't really be on Twitter and stuff like that. He hears it, I hear it, it's hard not to hear it, but at the end of the day he's got to be himself and just continue to continue to get better each and every week," Murray said.
"That's all we have to do. It's gonna get there. S--- don't happen overnight. I'm super proud of him today, he kind of took over. ... I feel like this game was really big for him, for me, for us to get on that page. A guy like that, you just gotta give him opportunities. And I think that's a big deal."
Ever the humble, soft-spoken one, Harrison said he wants to be a reliable target that Murray can count on.
"I just try to go out there and make plays when the ball comes my way. I know in big situations, big moments, I'm someone that, I try to be someone that you can count on to make the plays for us," Harrison said, "Any time it's a two-minute drill or we need to make a big play, I do my best to get open and catch the ball."
Sunday was a major step in the right direction for the rookie, and, unlike his breakout game against LA, he was there in clutch moments, delivering when the lights were the brightest. A promising sign for a future star.
Kyler Murray
But it wasn't only Harrison's day. Murray delivered his most exceptional performance of the season on Sunday.
Although making some early mistakes, and having a handful of passes swatted down, Murray looked excellent both in and outside of the pocket. He completed 26 of his 36 passes, throwing for 307 yards and two touchdowns.
He averaged 8.5 yards per attempt, was deadly accurate down the field, and looked calm and collected progressing through his reads, with no turnovers and almost no glaring mistakes. He trusted his big playmakers, delivering 100-yard days to both Harrison and tight end Trey McBride.
It was Murray's first 300-yard passing day of 2024, and he did so in elite fashion. Arizona's first score of the day came on an exceptional play, as Murray escaped pressure and found Michael Wilson wide open in the end zone.
It wasn't the biggest day for Murray's legs, as he rushed for just 19 yards, but on the final drive, the 28-year-old quarterback got it done on the ground.
While leading the Cardinals on a massive 73-yard drive to pull within field goal range, Murray needed to help Arizona burn clock to keep the ball out of Miami's hands again.
On third down, he turned a broken play into a first down, scrambling to his right and picking up a gritty first down to help ice the clock and set up Ryland's game-winner.
The Cardinals were in desperate need of offensive firepower, and a better game from both Harrison and Murray.
What they got was exceptional, from both of their franchise players. Not to mention, against a very solid defense in Miami, with the secondary anchored by veteran cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
Despite some early hiccups, the Cardinals scored 28 points in elite fashion, a breath of fresh air in a previously-stagnant offense.
So, Cardinals fans, are you still concerned about Marvin Harrison Jr.?