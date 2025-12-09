Cardinals Shed More Light on Kyler Murray Injury
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is done for the 2025 season, though speculation has run rampant on what lies ahead in the future of both the former No. 1 pick and the organization.
There's also been quite the conjecture regarding Murray's mid-foot sprain, the severity of it and whether or not the Cardinals intentionally kept Murray on injured reserve as a way to "soft bench" him with Jacoby Brissett clearly functioning better under center.
While head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters Murray -- to his knowledge -- isn't expected to have surgery on the foot injury that's kept him out since Week 6, he did join Arizona Sports' Burns and Gambo to dive a bit deeper into the topic:
Jonathan Gannon Addresses Kyler Murray Injury
When asked if Murray suffered a setback in his recovery, Gannon said: "I wouldn't call it that. They're all kind of different. How he was doing, how he was rehabbing, all those things, we just stalled out a little bit. Then he got a couple other opinions and he needs rest.
"He's trying to push to go, we're trying to push him to go as far as doing everything with movement. It's a tricky injury for him."
Murray was considered week-to-week before reports emerged of his mid-foot sprain actually being a 4-6 week injury, which prompted the Cardinals to place him on injured reserve.
Murray was first eligible to return this past Sunday, though Arizona opted to keep him on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.
When asked if he was surprised Murray won't return, Gannon said:
"I wouldn't say surprised, because no injury recovery timeline surprises me. It's just the facts. You just interpret the facts as they are. I obviously had high hopes, but it didn't turn out like that."
What's Next for Kyler Murray?
It certainly feels like Murray's future in the desert can be described as cloudy at best given current circumstances.
While things certainly can change, the Cardinals are heavily favored to move on from Murray in the coming offseason, whether by trade or release.
Murray, still a talented passer, will surely have interested teams if Arizona does decide to part ways after seven years of play in the desert, though his $250.5 million contract and recent health issues could provide a speed bump in the road to moving on from Murray.
For the Cardinals, they're projected to have a top ten pick in the 2026 NFL Draft while Brissett is under contract through the 2026 season.
Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!Follow DonnieDruin