Latest Cardinals Trade Buzz Simply Doesn't Make Sense
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals move closer to the league's No. 4 trade deadline with some hefty questions to answer in regards to both their roster and coaching staff.
With the team at 2-5, it's truly up in the air between the Cardinals being buyers or sellers (or simply standing pat) when it comes to making a move.
ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler recently listed 25 candidates who could be moved ahead of the deadline, and for Tennessee Titans CB Roger McCreary, the Cardinals were named as a fit.
Cardinals Named Fit for Titans CB Roger McCreary
"Similar to Key, McCreary is a defensive starter who doesn't fit the long-term plans of a team in transition. His name circulated in trade buzz at roster cutdowns too. He's a reliable corner who can play inside or outside -- traits that typically elicit some type of trade interest, even if just for Day 3 pick swaps," said Fowler.
With a 35% predicted chance of being traded, the Cardinals were listed alongside the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons as fits.
Matt Bowen added, "More of a ball disrupter than a playmaker (three career interceptions), McCreary is a physical cover corner with the ability to match in the slot and tackle in space. While McCreary lacks the impact plays on his résumé, his game meshes with any defense in search of an inside/outside corner who plays with an aggressive demeanor."
McCreary has been with Tennessee for all four years of his career and has started two of seven games this season for the Titans. His grade of 67.6 on Pro Football Focus ranks 42nd out of 177 cornerbacks this season.
Would Fit Make Sense?
The Cardinals' meter on acquiring a cornerback depends on the eventual availability of Garrett Williams.
Williams, who is currently on injured reserve due to a knee injury, has a chance to return in 2025.
The only problem? Nobody knows when he'll return.
If that's later in the year, perhaps that entices the Cardinals to make a move. Like Fowler suggested, a Day 3 pick could get a deal done, and that's not super hefty for a capable NFL corner.
On the other side of the coin, if Williams returns soon, Arizona should be just fine with a starting trio of him, Max Melton and Will Johnson.
At that point we're just adding depth with a trade.
McCreary is a free agent at the end of the season - so perhaps the Cardinals could turn this into another version of their Baron Browning trade from last year? But with Arizona looking to compete here and now, this doesn't move the needle.
A trade for a cornerback doesn't make sense with other prominent needs on the roster (offensive line, looking at you) - especially if word is true that Williams will be back at some point this season.
If the 2-5 Cardinals are banking on a McCreary trade to turn the tide, we've got bigger problems.