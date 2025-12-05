Cardinals Suffer Massive Blow on Final Injury Report vs Rams

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals move into their Week 14 contest against the Los Angeles Rams with a significant amount of players ruled out.

Nine, to be exact, with two more questionable ahead of Sunday.

Cardinals Will Be Down Major Players

All of Trey Benson (knee), L.J. Collier (knee), Emari Demercado (ankle), Greg Dortch (chest), Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel), Christian Jones (knee), Max Melton (heel), Walter Nolen III (knee) and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle) were ruled out after Friday's practice.

Kyler Murray was also shut down for the remainder of the season, which you can read more about here.

Kelvin Beachum (groin) and Xavier Weaver (hamstring) are questionable after this week of practice.

Rams Emerge Fairly Clean From Practice Week

The Cardinals suffer massive blows on both sides of the ball while the Rams' injury report looked more clean.

While no Los Angeles players have been ruled out, Darious Williams listed as doubtful with a tibia injury while Tutu Atwell (hamstring) and Poona Ford (calf) are questionable.

Massive names such as Davante Adams, Braden Fiske, Alaric Jackson, Kamren Kinchens, Kyren Williams and Byron Young were removed from the injury report ahead of Sunday and are good to go.

What Jonathan Gannon Said About Rams

Gannon, who has beat Los Angeles just once in their last four games, offered this on facing a tough Rams team that is playing some of the best football across the league right now.

“I think it starts with really the run game," Gannon said this week.

"They've got a good O-line and a really good scheme. (Rams Head Coach) Sean (McVay) I think has done a really good job of adapting this year (and) doing some different things that he hasn't done in the past, using his guys in right way. They've got good backs.

"Then from there you get antsy to stop the run and then he throws the ball over your head, and they score touchdowns, so we've got our work cut out for us, but obviously the quarterback's playing at a high level. Elite arm talent and an elite brain with an elite play caller.

"That's a recipe to win a lot of games, play good offense and that's what they're doing. So big time challenge.”

The main focus of attention will go to Adams, who has dominated with 14 touchdowns this season - with more potentially on the way at State Farm Stadium.

"He’s scored more touchdowns inside of five (yard line) than anybody this year, so obviously a really good player," Gannon continued on Adams.

"They deploy him in a way that's hard to put two (players) on him. With all great players, you have to have awareness of where they're located, what they like to do, their skillset as it matches your skillset and where you need to win on certain routes — you have to win on certain routes."

