Meet the Unsung Hero of Cardinals' Defense
The Arizona Cardinals' relative defensive overperformance in 2024 shocked many, but one of the more surprising storylines came from a relatively under-the-radar free agent signing.
Linebacker Mack Wilson Sr, signed away from New England, didn't put up extraordinary numbers or grades, but was one of the sturdiest aspects of Arizona's defense, and their improvement across the board.
GM Monti Ossenfort signed Wilson to a three-year deal in free agency after a successful yet limited stint in New England, one of the few impact signings of the Cardinals' 2024 off-season.
But Wilson immediately became a versatile anchor in the middle of the field, from his off-ball linebacker position. Over 16 games, he picked up 75 total tackles, four TFLs and seven quarterback hits, three of which were sacks.
Wilson even managed five passes defended, a fumble recovery, and an interception off San Francisco's Brock Purdy, en route to a week five upset victory.
Wilson didn't profile much as a pass rusher, but his ability to play just about anywhere afforded him opportunities to put pressure on the quarterback.
Considering Arizona's thin defensive front, defensive coordinator Nick Rallis had to get creative, and the linebacker was a big part of that. Wilson was a force in the middle of the field, but brought the pressure when called upon.
Pro Football Focus awarded Wilson a 63.8 overall grade. A solid number, but not indicative of his consistent stability. Rarely was a broken defensive play linked to Wilson, and his impact was frequent, even when he wasn't the one making the play.
He was awarded defensive grades well above 80 in multiple games, and was a plus run-stopper, grading out above 70 in run defense eight times.
But PFF grades don't tell the full story. Arizona's run defense improved drastically in 2024 despite the lack of a top defensive front. The Cardinals improved from last in the NFL in rushing yards allowed to 20th, with a nearly 20-yard-per-game improvement.
That is a testament to Wilson's teammates like OLB Zaven Collins, LB Kyzir White and even S Budda Baker, as well as Rallis' scheme. But Wilson's presence certainly helped nail down the improvement.
There's plenty of distance to go to get Arizona's run defense and pass rush up to a high level, but Wilson was certainly a key aspect of the Cardinals' step in the right direction.
Wilson was proficient and versatile across the board defensively, generally mistake-free, and played a high-energy brand of football to go along with his positive locker room personality.
As far as culture is concerned, Wilson was a positive aspect thereof. As far as play was concerned, he was reliable, excellent at times, and certainly one of the unsung, lesser-praised members of a unit that overperformed their expectations by a wide margin.