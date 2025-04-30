Missing Holes Cardinals Still Need to Fill
As a whole, the Arizona Cardinals did a lot of good things with their 2025 NFL Draft class.
Some of the biggest weaknesses on the team received the juice needed to help make up for what were weaknesses last season, which led to a collapse in the second half of the year.
The defense especially got plenty of love at just about every position. The offense had the absolute minimal amount of investment place into it, but the defense needed much more attention in my opinion.
As one would expect, Arizona wasn’t able to fill all of their needs with a single draft class and still has some searching to do for immediate and especially long-term solutions.
I see three areas that fit into this category. One of those is more fringe than the other two, which are pivotal areas I felt the team had to address in a non-negotiable sense.
We will start with the former and then dive into the two areas I’m disappointed weren’t addressed.
A cheap safety backup option
Don’t get me wrong, this is incredibly nitpicky and only becomes an issue with a single scenario. Of course, that same scenario has been floated several times previously, so it may have some truth to it.
We’ve heard for a while that safety Jalen Thompson could become a cap casualty in Arizona this summer with Dadrian Taylor-Demerson as his likely replacement.
The Cards like Taylor-Demerson and some fans are intrigued to see more of him, but if Thompson truly is on the outside looking in, I feel like the team could’ve done a better job addressing it.
Perhaps Kitan Crawford could grow into the role as a seventh-round pick, but to me this means Arizona will either hold onto Thompson — which in my opinion is the correct decision — or roll the dice on someone else free agency — likely a youngster to take the tires on.
A fresh face in the WR Room
So much for being the “worst kept secret” from this year’s draft cycle.
Arizona left the 2025 draft without selecting a receiver entirely. Six of seven draft picks were spent on the defensive side of the football with the lone offensive pick spent on the offensive line. I’m in complete support of the decision, but I’m still disappointed.
The Cardinals' current cast of receivers isn’t enough to improve off last year’s performance. Considering that was one of the offenses greatest weaknesses, that feels like an oversight at best.
Not much is left on the free agency market, but Arizona can’t be picky.
Long-term answers for the right side of the offensive line
That aforementioned offensive lineman selected, Hayden Conner, started right guard for Texas and contributed to a line that was amongst college football’s best. Of course, there was a reason he was selected in the six round and is considered to be a limited player at the next level.
This means the right side of the offensive line continues to be a room with no clarity beyond this year. There are a couple of veterans at right tackle and no current listed starter at guard, and that’s a much bigger concern than some may think.
A handful of offensive lineman are still available to sign and fill those rolls. A return from Will Hernandez makes sense for right guard while the team rolls with its temporary options at tackle.