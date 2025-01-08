Mock Draft: Cardinals Stockpile Trench Talent
The 2025 NFL Draft is 106 days away, and Arizona Cardinals fans are likely all-in for the offseason as we count down until the big day.
It’s a big offseason coming up for the Cardinals, who enter year three of the Jonathan Gannon and Monti Ossenfort era of the franchise. The team has no shortage of cash to spend in free agency, but just five draft picks to use to build the roster’s foundation - meaning they must nail their five shots.
There’s no shortage of needs for the Cardinals either despite a very competitive 8-9 season. Arizona controlled their fate for a playoff appearance until the last two months of the season when everything fell apart. Holes on the roster were exploited, and great coaching could only get the team so far.
It’s likely free agency will be used to get blockbuster names, but this draft needs future cornerstones, especially on defense. Thankfully, if there’s one thing the 2025 NFL Draft class has its defensive talent – with starters lurking in nearly every round.
Five picks for the Cardinals to find defensive starters and depth at other important positions. I made my first full-seven round mock of the offseason after averaging five different mocks on several different mock machines and taking my favorite picks that matched evenly with their respective rankings for each platform.
This will be the model moving forward, and I also think you’ll quite enjoy the haul I managed here.
One last note, I am not opposed to trades, but this mock does not feature any moves up or down the board. That is entirely subject to change moving forward.
With that said, let’ get started with the 16th overall pick:
Pick 16: James Pearce, Edge Rusher, Tennessee
Pearce is an elite pass rusher, two-time First-Team All-SEC player, and a slam dunk first-round draft pick for a team in need of an ace off the edge. There’s a lot of athleticism and size here for Pearce to build onto and eventually become a perennial Pro Bowler.
The Cardinals manufactured a successful pass rush in 2024, but they need someone who can get to the quarterback without using a diverse scheme. Pearce is the kind of pass rusher you ask to pin his ears back and attack the quarterback.
It may take some time for Pearce to fully grow into his body and become an all-around edge defender, but he can be a sack artist from day one.
Pick 47: Tyleik Williams, Interior Defensive Lineman, Ohio State
The Cardinals were beat up on the defensive line all season long and the interior of the group is arguably the biggest need on the entire team. There’s no established depth despite the signings of Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones last offseason, and the only viable starter is Dante Stills.
Williams has turned into quite the interior lineman over his four-year career in Columbus. The 6’3 and 327 lbs defensive tackle is a run stuffer with some pass rushing upside, recording 11.5 sacks (and counting) as a Buckeye.
Jonathan Gannon and Nick Rallis need a big body inside to stuff the run and eat blocks - Williams is that guy. With help around him from fellow classmate Pearce and returners like the aforementioned Stills and second-year man Darius Robinson, the Cardinals could be cooking something up on the defensive line in 2025.
Pick 78: Tate Ratledge, Interior Offensive Lineman, Georgia
You win football games in the trenches and Ratledge is the type of guy you want to beat guys up from the guard spot.
The long-time Bulldogs lineman was a First-Team All-American in 2024 to go along with two First-Team All-SEC nods in 2023 and 2024 as a three-year starter in Athens. A lengthy tape reel shows a well-rounded blocker who is ready to play from day one.
Pick 114: Denzel Burke, Cornerback, Ohio State
The Phoenix native returns home with a chance to seize an immediate starting role for the Cardinals. And don’t let the round four selection fool you because Burke is legit if he can find the right team.
The 6’1 and 193lbs cover man from Saguaro High School has seen far more success at Ohio State than not. After a so-so 2023 season, Burke bet on himself to return for his senior season and did enough to reclaim his status as a next level player, even though it wasn’t his previous status as a round one guy.
Burke managed to see significant playing time with the Buckeyes in all four years with Ohio State and it should make his transition to the pros smoother than others. Although he loves attacking the football, there’s times where it’s turned him into a gambler. With some next level coaching, however, he can become a ball hawk and a feared cornerback early in his career.
Pick 151: Elijhah Badger, Wide Receiver, Florida
Arizona State fans are familiar with Badger, who spent four seasons with the Sun Devils before heading to Gainesville for his final collegiate season. Badger never managed to crack the 1,000-yard barrier, but he was a competent WR1 for both ASU and Florida over the last three seasons.
Badger’s career could best be described as an under the radar one. Along with no 1,000-yard seasons, Badger never landed any major awards or nominations in his time in college. It’s a shame, too, because watching Badger gives you an instant vibe of how electric he can be when given the chance.
In Arizona, Badger would see some time behind some veterans to fine-tune his game and be ready for a potential starting role down the road. His deep speed and run after catch ability makes him dangerous whenever he touches the ball, plus he has some special teams prowess as a returner to find the field early.