NFL Combine: 6 Receivers Cardinals Must Watch
The Arizona Cardinals have had a great problem in terms of wide receiver depth for decades. The team has consistently had no less than three capable pass catchers on a near annual basis and it's helped prevent even the worst quarterback play from completely bottoming out (more times than not...).
But that depth was not available last season and it looks even worse ahead of the 2025 season. Marvin Harrison Jr is back as the clear WR1. Michael Wilson is back as the team's WR2. But after that... There's literally not much there for guys under contract, but even those guys aren't remotely ready for the roles that Arizona needs to fill.
The upcoming free agency pool has several veterans and under-the-radar youngsters to be had, but I like this wide receiver class in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.
The class has been seen in many ways, more often than not as a top-heavy group. I agree that there is quite a finite amount of day one receivers, but the fun starts on day two anyways with seemingly dozens of next level guys who can contribute immediately.
You have all different shapes and sizes and resumes to choose from, too.
This is where I'd prefer the Cardinals start their search; make your free agency priorities on bulking up the defense and use the draft to get some offensive depth in the later rounds.
We are taking a look at the top wide receivers to watch with the NFL Scouting Combine coming up this week with the listed players among the top of my list for fits for the team.
Big weeks could see these guys rise up the board, so let's get ahead and get to know some guys on days one, two, and three.
Day 1 WR's Cardinals Need to Watch
Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
Big Egbuka guy here and I have been since before the 2023 season. The things that Egbuka does after the catch blows my mind and it's what his biggest calling card is for this upcoming draft.
When you watch Egbuka you see a creative player who makes moves the moment the ball touches his hands. It's remarkable what he does on screens, underneath passes, and anything that puts the ball in his hands quickly.
What intrigues me with Egbuka is that he thrived at Ohio State as the team's number two receiver. He had over 1,100-yards in 2022 with Marvin Harrison Jr opposite him and topped 1k this year next to Jeremiah Smith.
Despite his better success coming as a complimentary guy, I still believe he can lead an offense if need be.
Simply put, Egbuka is crafty and guys like him do well at the next level. He can be a quality WR1 for most teams, but he can become an ace WR2.
Don't sleep on...
Matthew Golden, Texas
Is Golden being slept on? I think that's a tough question to answer. We are seeing Golden climbing into most first-round mock drafts recently, but at the same time it feels like he isn't valued the way he should be.
What I previously said of Egbuka is true here for Golden as well in that he could be a team's number one receiver, but a role as WR2 for a team could see him dominate. Call this an exaggeration, but I see Golden in the mold of a Chris Godwin SPECIFICALLY regarding his upside as the Robin to a team's WR1, Batman.
Perhaps no player was more important in the second-half of the season for the Longhorns than Golden, who became the team's go-to in the passing game and flashed some deep ball potential. Everything is culminating together for Golden to be one of the best receivers in this class.
Pairing him with Harrison and Wilson is a sick-nasty trio.
Day 2 WR's Cardinals Need to Watch
Tre Harris, Ole Miss
I need someone to explain to me why anyone is low on Harris, because it doesn't sit right with me. Harris has strung together over 2,000 receiving yards the last two seasons with Ole Miss and even missed time last season.
Speaking of last season, Harris averaged over 17 yards per reception thanks not only to his ability to stretch the field but then to make plays in space. Call him Mr. Run-After-Catch, if you'd like.
Not many receivers dominated the game like Harris did last season and if he didn't miss any time (five games), he would've likely waltzed his way to the Biletnikoff Award. His 128.8 yards per game average led the country... so, in theory, Harris could have nearly 1,700 receiving yards. And yes, that would've led the country.
Harris is truly a special talent in my eyes with good size at 6'3 and 210lbs and the insane playmaking skills. If he can test well and place himself at least in the top-half of the class then I think he will need to be immediately reevaluated.
Don't sleep on...
Xavier Restrepo, Miami
Count me among Restrepo's bigger fans, please and thank you. The Hurricanes' all-time leading receiver, yes you read that right, was one of the best weapons the program had last season while Cam Ward dominated the ACC.
What attracts me the most with Restrepo is his reliability. The senior receiver dropped just two passes last season while hauling in ~73% of his targets. Restrepo also proved himself to be a deep threat for Miami with north of 16 yards per reception.
As a whole, I love Restrepo to be a security blanket in the pros, but his upside to take the top off the defense has my attention.
Day 3 WR's Cardinals Need to Watch
Nick Nash, San Jose State
The nation's leading receiver in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. Yup, the Triple Crown winner. And no, he didn't win the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top receiver. But that's a whole other conversation...
What we're focused on instead is Nash the player. He has exceptional play-making skills obviously, but I believe there are traits here for him to build on.
Nash showed good separation skills and forced missed tackles atop the national. Nash also showed deep threat ability, which just so happens to be the Cards biggest need at the position.
The biggest questions are what Nash can do against top competition after dominating G5 teams. Placing Nash in a spot where he can sit and learn is ideal, and as long as the Cardinals don't make Nash their only pick up then they can find just that kind of spot for him.
Don't sleep on...
Elijhah Badger, Florida
Arizona State fans should be familiar with Badger, who served as the Sun Devils' WR1 in the 2022 and 2023 seasons before transferring last spring to Florida. There's certainly some scorn for his late departure, but there's simply one thing that cannot be denied... he can stretch the field.
We saw the full capabilities of Badger's field stretching abilities in his lone season with Florida as he averaged almost 21 yards per reception. His previous two seasons at ASU were both under 13 YPR, but even then we knew he was a special deep threat.
Badger may not have any kind of elite speed when we look at a 40-time, but we do know that the tape shows a receiver who can stretch the field and make plays. He has sure hands, too, with zero drops in 2024 and consistent hands prior to that.
Badger is someone being slept heavily on by the draft community and that's a damn shame.