Offensive Prospects Cardinals Should Watch in CFP Final
ARIZONA -- Tomorrow night’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game will be a battle of defense and power run games as the Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish look to claim a title.
The Arizona Cardinals will be one of the teams paying the most attention to this showdown, although they haven’t much to gain from the offenses on the field.
There are some solid players available in the upcoming 2025 Draft, such as wide receiver Emeka Egbuka for the Buckeyes, but here we want to look at some under the radar players so to speak… and neither offense is particularly strong on offense with the depth to have the Cards attention.
Nonetheless, I do have a small handful of guys who could peak the Cardinals’ interest and make a ton of sense to add to the team for competition and one of them a potential starting role.
Will Howard/Riley Leonard, Quarterbacks, Ohio State/Notre Dame:
Maybe a bit controversial, but I believe the Cardinals should have their eye on both starting quarterbacks in tomorrow night’s showdown.
I’ll make it known here that I’m not the biggest fan of either of these quarterbacks, but they’re proven veterans with a lot of football played. They also have mobility, and enough arm talent hang around as long-term vets in the pros.
Right now, Kyler Murray has no established competition behind him and it’s pivotal that that changes this offseason. Both Howard and Leonard are day three picks but are more than talented enough to be the primary backup to Murray and more importantly force him to play his best football.
Josh Fryar, Offensive Tackle, Ohio State
Fryar is someone who deserves a lot more attention than he’s getting. The senior right tackle has over 1,800 career snaps and was a First-Team All-Big Ten player in 2023. Fryar has steadily improved in pass protection and was a key force in what was one of college football’s best run games in 2024.
Arizona has a need for a right tackle with Fryar’s former teammate, Paris Johnson, holding down left tackle for the Cardinals. Fryar would be a rock-solid day two pick with the potential to slide into a starting role if he can beat out Jonah Williams.
Beaux Collins, Wide Receiver, Notre Dame
The Clemson transfer ended up in an offense that was historically inefficient when it came to passing the football. Nonetheless, he’s shown enough potential in his four collegiate seasons to get some attention as a late-round pick who could develop into a next level contributor.
The 6’3 and 202 lbs senior was a consensus four-star out of high school and has had flashes throughout his time in college. The numbers never really came together for Beaux, but I like him as a talented player to add depth to the Cardinals wide receiver room.