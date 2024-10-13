Panic Meter: Should Packers' Stars Worry Cardinals?
The Arizona Cardinals managed a huge win a week ago against the 49ers in San Francisco. Does Arizona have what it takes to pull off consecutive wins on the road against NFC title contenders?
The Cards are out in Green Bay to play the Packers, whose offense is dynamic both through the air and on the ground, coupled with a defense that is playing better than many would give them credit for.
I'm not sure if they're better than the Niners, but they're just as big a challenge for the Cardinals.
At 2-3, the Cardinals can smell a .500 record, but they need to beware of several factors as they prepare for this battle. These are the three areas that have the panic meter ticking.
Jordan Love's big-play ability
Love has been volatile this season. After suffering a knee injury in week one against the Eagles in Brazil, one that we all thought would be season-ending, he's returned to play the last two games.
In three total games played, Love has 873 passing yards with eight touchdowns with five picks and just a 56.1 completion percentage. He's failed to complete 60% or better in all three games and has at least one pick in each game.
The Cardinals' defense has to be excited over the potential to get some turnovers, but Love has made some insane plays this year. In each game, he has at least one completion of over 40-yards and has made guys like Jayden Reed and Tucker Kraft into borderline household names. He's dangerous.
This game is likely to be a shootout (stop me if you've heard that before), and Love's gunslinger mentality this year gives Green Bay an edge. The Cardinals will need several turnovers in this game, but I'm truly unsure how you can stop him from the big plays. In fact, I don't think you'll be able to...
Panic meter: 8/10
Xavier McKinney, Ball Hawk
McKinney has had an interception in all five games this season and has recorded a pick in six-straight games. That leaves the 26-year-old one pick away from an NFL record for consecutive games with a pick.
Since being a second round pick by the Giants in 2020, McKinney has steadily gotten better each year and cashed out big with Green Bay this offseason. He's earned every penny as a legitimate Defensive Player of the Year candidate and has been undeniably the best defensive back in the league this year.
Kyler Murray has only tossed two interceptions on 138 attempts this season (~0.014%), so taking care of the football is far from an issue for him. However, McKinney is unlike any DB that the Cards have faced this year and if Murray is forced to throw the ball he is more subject than ever this year to make a mistake. And with how historic McKinney has been playing and an NFL record on the line, I wouldn't be surprised to see him play his best game of the year.
I'm not sure if Murray will throw a pick with how safe he's been, but he needs to be on red-alert and locate #29 before every snap.
Panic meter: 9.5/10
Packers Ground Attack
Did you know the Packers own the number three rushing offense in the NFL? I certainly did not until I started prepping for this game. It makes sense when you consider they went all in on Josh Jacobs, whose 402 rushing yards are the fourth-most in the league.
The Packers are averaging 164.8 rushing yards per game this year with 5.2 yards per carry to go along with it. Green Bay is also creative in their approach to running the ball, as they don't mind getting receiver Jayden Reed involved (eight carries for 110 yards). It's a run game that has plenty of contributors that leave opposing defenses guessing.
I already said that the Cardinals panic meter is high on Jordan Love and the passing game, but they can't overlook the ground game here, and I think we're looking at an even split for which to worry about more. On the road, Arizona's 28th ranked run defense is in for a busy day if the Packers get an early lead. Hopefully, the Cards can force a shootout through the air. Otherwise, Green Bay could play some good ole fashion ground and pound football.
Panic meter: 8/10