Playoff Hope Aside, Cardinals Need Win vs Patriots
ARIZONA -- It's another football Sunday in the desert, though this one feels different for the Arizona Cardinals.
A month ago the Valley was filled with hope for a playoff spot, something the Cardinals haven't delivered since 2021.
Success hasn't exactly been synonymous with the Cardinals, though after a 6-4 start under head coach Jonathan Gannon, Arizona was in pole position in the NFC West heading into their bye week. The motto "season starts now" rang through the locker room entering the second - and most crucial - part of the year.
Flash forward to today, where the Cardinals are losers of their last three out of the bye and carry minimal odds to make a postseason push.
Playoff chatter was considered a reach prior to the start of 2024, so falling short ultimately won't move any mountains, though watching Arizona fumble their chance does sting considering where they were positioned just four weeks ago.
Of course, the Cardinals will put their best foot forward today and battle a 3-10 Patriots squad they're favored to beat. A win would still keep their playoff hopes alive, though at this point in the season, that shouldn't be the main source of motivation.
Victory finding the Cardinals would mean a few things, but more importantly, it would restore belief.
Belief from fans that spend their hard-earned dollars supporting the organization through tickets, apparel and other various ways - but most importantly their time. Ahead of a 2025 campaign that saw reported hikes in prices, fans simply want their money's worth while also having something to look forward to in the future.
Above all, a win - regardless of style points - would restore belief within the locker room.
The Cardinals are a capable team. They know it. They proved it at various times throughout the end of 2023 and through the middle of 2024.
As we crawl towards the end of Arizona's second season rebuilding, the Cardinals were tasked this year for improving and bridging the gap between simply being competitive to being a good team.
The line between good and great is very fine. Good teams win games in spurts while great teams find ways to win games they should have lost.
The Cardinals aren't great - nor will a win against the Patriots put them in that category.
Yet a win would keep pushing them in the right direction. Seven wins would more than double their previous total from 2023 with three weeks left to only build on the number.
Playoffs or not, it's important to maintain the winning attitude and culture that was displayed during their four-game winning streak. Ending the season on a high note only does good for the organization, potential free agents and future drafted players alike in the offseason.
That can start today, wiping the losing slate clean and stacking another W in the win/loss column.