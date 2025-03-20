Post-Free Agency 2 Round Mock Draft
Free agency frenzy is closed and as per usual the NFL has seen a shake up across the league in terms of team needs for the upcoming draft. Even without a free agency cycle that featured several big names splashes, the 2025 NFL Draft has still seen needs change.
Thus, it’s time for a fresh 2025 NFL Draft mock.
We'll be keeping this mock simple with no trades, although we will be doing two rounds.
There was a shocking bit of movement for some of the bigger names in this class, but that should be expected with no trading… Nonetheless, it led to a much different outcome than we’ve seen previously.
Let’s waste no more time and get right into it: the Tennessee Titans are on the clock…
1. Tennessee Titans
The pick: Abdul Carter, Edge Rusher, Penn State
No trades in this mock, so the Titans stay put and take the top player in the draft at the top position of need. Carter is truly a special talent who may be scratching the surface of his true potential. I’m still not willing to give him the Micah Parsons treatment, but he has All-Pro potential.
2. Cleveland Browns
The pick: Travis Hunter, Cornerback, Colorado
No excuses for the Browns to pass on the most popular name in this year‘s draft. It doesn’t matter whether or not you commit Hunter full-time to one side of the football or retain him in his two way role; the Heisman Trophy winner is the name, the talent, And the player to get a fan base desperate for Hope something to buy into for 2025.
3. New York Giants
The pick: Cam Ward, Quarterback, Miami
There’s absolutely no solution at quarterback on this roster right now for the Giants, and this staff is on its last legs. Taking a swing on what they hope will be the quarterback in the future could save their jobs for a little bit longer. Ward evolved this past season in South Beach and put all of his talent on display after teasing it throughout a storied career.
4. New England Patriots
The pick: Will Campbell, Offensive Tackle, LSU
As I said before, and as I will continue to say, Campbell is a tackle in my eyes until further notice. But beyond that, the Patriots need to considerably upgrade their offensive line. The team was right to be aggressive and free agency and attack the defense like they did, but not nearly enough was done for the offensive line.
Campbell is a slam dunk on the left side either as the blind side blocker or a high-level guard. Don’t overthink it, and get Drake Maye the protection he needs.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
The pick: Mason Graham, Interior Defensive Lineman, Michigan
I can’t think of a more perfect selection for Jacksonville than Graham. The interior of the defensive line is a massive liability, and the Michigan superstar fixes the entire group by himself. No matter what happens outside with Travon Walker, Jacksonville can be assured improved defensive line play the moment Graham arrives in Duval County.
6. Las Vegas Raiders
The pick: Ashton Jeanty, Running Back, Boise State
The Raiders have made some quality additions to kick the can down the road in a worst-case scenario. Their trade for Geno Smith allows them to take the best player available at six overall instead of forcing a need a quarterback.
In the same way, I described the Browns need to draft Hunter, we can say the same for Las Vegas needing to select Jeanty. The Heisman Trophy runner-up will provide fans a reason to tune in and watch games, no matter how the team does this year.
7. New York Jets
The pick: Tetairoa McMillan, Wide Receiver, Arizona
Not thatJustin Fields should definitively be the reason that the Jets pass on a quarterback in round one, but the his defense I thought he showed quite a bit with Pittsburgh to warrant another shot at being a starter despite their insistence on sticking with Russell Wilson. So instead, let’s load up the offense to get him his best chance to turn his career around. McMillan stock is in a weird flux at the moment. But I still have zero questions about his transition to the pros. Across from Garrett Wilson, Gang Green gets to playmaker who could complement each other very well.
8. Carolina Panthers
The pick: James Pearce, Edge Rusher, Tennessee
Best player available here for the Panthers. Pearce is on the brink of turning into a premier edge rusher and Carolina could really use a guy like that. This roster is still not in contention for the playoffs, but if Dave Canales continues to turn Bryce Young around, a franchise quarterback and edge rusher will get them back on track much sooner than most anticipate.
9. New Orleans Saints
The pick: Tyler Warren, Tight End, Penn State
No one truly stands out to me right now at the ninth, overall pick as a slam dunk for the Saints, so let’s get them a playmaker for offense. Warren took college football by storm last season with one of the greatest single years. A tight end has ever had in the history of college football. Chris Olave is the lone pass catching threat on this team right now, so New Orleans shouldn’t be picky when it comes to adding another guy. Warren‘s past catching ability makes him a threat even in-line at tight end.
10. Chicago Bears
The pick: Shemar Stewart, Edge Rusher, Texas A&M
The Bears were busy, addressing their offensive line in free agency and through trades. This will allow them to put their attention on improving their defense in the draft. Turner had almost no production in college.
But he’s an undeniable freak athlete who could become something special with time, coaching, and patience. If everything lines up, we may be talking about Stewart as the best player from this class down the road.
11. San Francisco 49ers
The pick: Armand Membou, Offensive Tackle, Missouri
Off-season‘s like what the Niners have had are about as bad as it yet. Although this team is still a contender, there’s a lot more holes that need fixing to get back to the Super Bowl. It starts with the offensive line, and they find their selves in perfect position for one of the biggest risers this year.
Membou will immediately slide Into a starting role at right tackle to drastically upgrade this room. Membou’s addition doesn’t fix the group as a whole, but it’s about as drastic and upgrade on the right side as you could find.
12. Dallas Cowboys
The pick: Luther Burden, Wide Receiver, Missouri
I’m actually a fan of the budget moves Dallas made at the running back position this off-season, but there’s still no answer at receiver opposite CeeDee Lamb. Burden would be a spectacular compliment opposite the All-Pro with his RAC ability.
13. Miami Dolphins
The pick: Jahdae Barron, Cornerback, Texas
Christian Wilkins left last offseason and Jevon Holland left this offseason. BPA is the approach here for Miami, but it should be between the better of a defensive lineman and a defensive back. I’m taking Barron here knowing he can be a star anywhere on the back end.
Barron turned into a lockdown corner this season with the Longhorns, but he’s also shown in previous seasons, the ability to play deep safety and nickel. Barron and Jalen Ramsey will help the Dolphins adjust in a season without Holland.
14. Indianapolis Colts
The pick: Mike Green, Edge Rusher, Marshall
The Colts made some solid off-season additions to their secondary, but their past rush remains a huge liability. Kwitty Paye and Laiatu Latu still have the potential to be great, but the need for help still process. Insert Green, who just led the country in sacks last season.
The remainder of his draft process will be predicated on how well he doesn’t interviews, but his ability to get after the quarterback is undeniable.
15. Atlanta Falcons
The pick: Mykel Williams, Edge Rusher, Georgia
BPA on defense. End of story. Williams is similar to what we said about Stewart, albeit with a bit more production. I also think Williams can come in and provide a quicker impact, so that shouldn’t be an overthink by Atlanta.
16. Arizona Cardinals
The pick: Derrick Harmon, Interior Defensive Lineman, Oregon
Harmon has become the new favorite prospect amongst Cardinal fans for an understandable reason. The organ, big man dominated the trenches this season and even provided sack production with it.
The addition of Josh Sweat helped Arizona improve their pass rush from the edge. The interior still needs work, even after Dalvin Tomlinson, And Harmon would be a lovely compliment.
17. Cincinnati Bengals
The pick: Walter Nolen, Interior Defensive Lineman, Ole Miss
Congrats to the Bengals for locking up Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, long-term!… Now what’s the plan for the defense? Cincinnati will need to learn how to start drafting and developing their defensive players better than they have the last few years now that so much of their money will be tied into their offense.
Nolen is a star in the making from the interior that will help this front seven dramatically. If Cincinnati is able to retain Trey Hendrickson, throwing Nolen onto this defensive line isn’t easy decision.
18. Seattle Seahawks
The pick: Jihaad Campbell, Linebacker, Alabama
Re-signing Ernest Jones was a great decision for Seattle, but their linebacker room still needs work. Campbell was exceptional last year for the tide and can wear the green. I wouldn’t rule out a quarterback here after trading Geno Smith, but they did give money to Sam Darnold, which shouldn’t force the issue in round one.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The pick: Will Johnson, Cornerback, Michigan
The Buccaneers could use some more help on the back end of their defense, and one of the most exciting corners in the class is available in the back half of round one. Johnson‘s ball skills are special and he has the potential to house any interception, he gets his hands on. It wasn’t his best season as he dealt with nagging injuries, but he should be just fine once he’s back to form.
20. Denver Broncos
The pick: Omarion Hampton, Running Back, North Carolina
Hampton has become perhaps the most beloved draft fit for the Broncos and until further notice I don’t see any reason to shy away from that. The running back room is devoid of game changer, and Hampton is that as a runner, pass, catcher, and touchdown score. In Sean Payton's offense, Hampton could be an Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
The pick: Shedeur Sanders, Quarterback, Colorado
The Steelers search for a quarterback of the future continues, and even a potential signing of Aaron Rodgers won’t fix that. If Sanders does slide all the way to 21, Pittsburgh has to have a very serious conversation about selecting him.
Think what you want about the polarizing personality he is, but you can’t deny he’s a good quarterback, who is fearless in the pocket with the moxie that you look for in the face of your franchise.
22. Los Angeles Chargers
The pick: Kenneth Grant, Interior Defensive Lineman, Michigan
Will the search for an interior defensive lineman ever and for the Chargers? It’s been a long Time that LA has been trying to find their answer, and Grant is a worthy swing at the plate. Grant appeared to be the best Michigan defender at times last year, and the big man is a much welcome addition to this group.
It’s a transition phase for this defense as they aim to get younger, and Grant could be a key piece of that youth movement.
23. Green Bay Packers
The pick: Jalon Walker, Linebacker, Georgia
I like the direction the Packers' defense has been in for the past few years and although I would prefer them to grab a corner here, I like the value of Walker too much to pass off on. The linebacker/edge, rusher hybrid would be a fun addition to a defense hungry to get after the quarterback.
Green Bay could get creative throughout their alignment with him and allow him to find substantial success sacking a quarterback.
24. Minnesota Vikings
The pick: Trey Amos, Cornerback, Ole Miss
The good news is Byron Murphy is back; the bad news is Minnesota still needs a number one corner. Anus has needed time to realize his potential, but last year in Oxford showed things could be coming together. With him trending in the right direction, Amos could pair with Murphy and a great safety room behind them to give Minnesota the secondary they need to keep up with high-powered offenses in their division.
25. Houston Texans
The pick: Kelvin Banks, Offensive Tackle, Texas
I haven’t the slightest idea what Houston is thinking right now, but this offensive line is horrendous. Why they traded Laremy Tunsil is beyond me, but they need his replacement ASAP. Banks has no business being available here, but Houston won’t ask questions. Draft him, plug him in somewhere, and trust in him to be the future.
26. Los Angeles Rams
The pick: Maxwell Hairston, Cornerback, Kentucky
The Rams are positioning themselves to repeat as NFC West champions next season. There aren’t very many apparent holes on this team, so let’s just add good players. Hairston is an athletic marvel and can find a role on this defense that has no shortage of pass rush.
Quarterback mistakes and errant could allow Harrison to generate turnovers early.
27. Baltimore Ravens
The pick: Malaki Starks, Safety, Georgia
The ravens love having three starting safeties, and their defense is at its best when they have them. Kyle Hamilton is the best safety in football and Ar’Darius Washington is growing into a stud. Starks’ value at the end of round one is insane and Adding him to that group gives the Ravens everything they want.
28. Detroit Lions
The pick: Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge Rusher, Boston College
The Lions pass Rush remains a liability even with Aidan Hutchinson set to return. They’re simply isn’t enough on this team to fix. What was the Achilles heel of last year squad. Ezeiruaku is climbing up boards right now and should immediately find himself a role rotating in the pros.
That’s a worst case scenario for the Boston College product, who would be the second best pass rusher on this team the moment he selected.
29. Washington Commanders
The pick: Tyler Booker, Interior Offensive Lineman, Alabama
The commanders might be the biggest winners of the off-season thus far after adding former all pros Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil. Let’s continue bolstering their offensive line and give them the best guard in the class. Booker may not be the most athletic guy in the world, but that doesn’t really matter when you can’t move him.
30. Buffalo Bills
The pick: Matthew Golden, Wide Receiver, Texas
I remain as big on Golden as anyone else, and I continue to be of the proponent that he could be a top 15 selection and I wouldn’t be surprised. The way this draft rolled out has him fall all the way to 30 and Buffalo won’t pass on him no matter whatever additions are left to make to the wide receiver room. Golden becomes Josh Allen’s no.1 target and the two will quickly become amongst the league’s best
31. Kansas City Chiefs
The pick: Josh Simmons, Offensive Tackle, Ohio State
Here’s another player I don’t expect to be available this late, but the draft just happened to fall that way. Sure, the Chiefs are investing in their offensive line once again, as they desperately need to, but you’re not passing on Simmons with the 31st pick.
Simmons is a plug-and-play at either tackle spot, but the priority should be to eventually get him on the left side
32. Philadelphia Eagles
The pick: Nick Emmanwori, Safety, South Carolina
CJ Gardner-Johnson is gone and Philadelphia should be looking for another young face on the back end of defense. Emmanwori is one of the freakiest athletes that we have seen in a long time and would give Philly an enforcer next to read Blankenship.
Along with the young corners in front, including Quinyon Mitchell, Emmanwori continues to provide serious attitude to this defense.
33. Cleveland Browns: Emeka Egbuka, Wide Receiver, Ohio State
34. New York Giants: Colston Loveland, Tight End, Michigan
35. Tennessee Titans: Nic Scourton, Edge Rusher, Texas A&M
36. Jacksonville Jaguars: Josh Conerly, Offensive Tackle, Oregon
37. Las Vegas Raiders: Elic Ayomanor, Wide Receiver, Stanford
38. New England Patriots: Grey Zabel, Interior Offensive Lineman, North Dakota State
39. Chicago Bears (via CAR): Xavier Watts, Safety, Notre Dame
40. New Orleans Saints: Darius Alexander, Interior Defensive Lineman, Toledo
41. Chicago Bears: Landon Jackson, Edge Rusher, Arkansas
42. New York Jets: Bradyn Swinson, Edge Rusher, LSU
43. San Francisco 49ers: TJ Sanders, Interior Defensive Lineman, South Carolina
44. Dallas Cowboys: Demetrius Knight, Linebacker, South Carolina
45. Indianapolis Colts: Shavon Revel, Cornerback, East Carolina
46. Atlanta Falcons: Tre Harris, Wide Receiver, Ole Miss
47. Arizona Cardinals: Jack Sawyer, Edge Rusher, Ohio State
48. Miami Dolphins: Tyleik Williams, Interior Defensive Lineman, Ohio State
49. Cincinnati Bengals: Princely Umanmielen, Edge Rusher, Ole Miss
50. Seattle Seahawks: Jayden Higgins, Wide Receiver, Iowa State
51. Denver Broncos: Shemar Turner, Interior Defensive Lineman, Texas A&M
52. Seattle Seahawks (via PIT): Jaxson Dart, Quarterback, Ole Miss
53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Carson Schwesinger, Linebacker, UCLA
54. Green Bay Packers: Jack Bech, Wide Receiver, TCU
55. Los Angeles Chargers: Xavier Restrepo, Wide Receiver, Miami
56. Buffalo Bills: Alfred Collins, Interior Defensive Lineman, Texas
57. Carolina Panthers (via LA): Azareye’h Thomas, Cornerback, Florida State
58. Houston Texans: Savion Williams, Wide Receiver, TCU
59. Baltimore Ravens: Jared Ivey, Edge Rusher, Ole Miss
60. Detroit Lions: Jonah Savaiinaea, Interior Offensive Lineman, Arizona
61. Washington Commanders: JT Tuimoloau, Edge Rusher, Ohio State
62. Buffalo Bills: Darien Porter, Cornerback, Iowa State
63. Kansas City Chiefs: Kyle Kennard, Edge Rusher, South Carolina
64. Philadelphia Eagles: Omarr Norman-Lott, Interior Defensive Lineman, Tennessee