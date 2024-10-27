Predictions: Can Cardinals Upset Dolphins?
The Arizona Cardinals (3-4) hope to stroll into Hard Rock Stadium in Week 8 and upset a Miami Dolphins team (2-4) looking to turn the corner on the season.
The emergence of Tua Tagovailoa from concussion protocol should give Miami a boost - but will it be enough to secure victory over a Cardinals squad looking for their first set of consecutive wins in the Jonathan Gannon era?
Staff Predictions:
Donnie Druin - What version of Tua Tagovailoa will show up? If there’s no rust, the Cardinals could be in deep trouble thanks to a weak pass rush and equally threatening cornerback room outside of Garrett Williams. It could be a track meet on Sunday, which is something Arizona isn’t built for nor has shown the ability to produce points in recent weeks. MIA 30, AZ 20
Richie Bradshaw - Tua Tagovailoa could need a week or two to get right and the Cardinals could see this as an opportunity. However, I see it as a trap. If there’s one player who’s most excited for Tua’s return it’s Tyreek Hill, as he’s been a near nonfactor since his quarterback’s injury. With Tua back, whether he’s 100% or not, look for the Cheetah to go crazy. As for the Cards’ offense, they need to give the keys to James Conner as they look at the league’s best secondary led by Jalen Ramsey. It’s a cross country trip against a perennial playoff contender, but Miami isn’t themselves this year even beyond Tua’s absence. Give me the Birds to upset the Fins in South Beach and get back to .500. AZ 24, MIA 14
Alex D’Agostino - The Cardinals did nothing to convince the NFL that they’re a serious threat last week. Scoring 17 points and failing to get Marvin Harrison Jr. involved doesn’t inspire confidence that they can do better against a better defense. And, while Nick Rallis and the defense were excellent in stopping the Chargers from reaching the end zone, the yardage was easy to come by. The Dolphins are entirely different, and with Tua Tagovailoa coming back - likely with a chip on his shoulder, he and Tyreek Hill will be provided the chance to have their get-right game immediately. This game won’t be won by another sub-200 yard day from Kyler Murray, and the defense won’t be lucky enough to stop the vertical passing threat. It might not be a true blowout, but Miami will run circles around Arizona with their team finally gelling in 2024. MIA 31 AZ 19
Kevin Hicks - Expect Tua Tagovailoa’s return to either force Arizona to tighten up their approach or to completely overrun them with the plethora of weapons at his disposal. I expect the former. This feels like a game in which the offense can get right - and where James Conner can simplify things for a passing game that has a ways to go. Both teams are fighting for a shot to return to the playoffs - so expect a rubber match throughout. The Cardinals win a tight one. AZ 24, MIA 20
