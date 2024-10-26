Cardinals Make Final Moves vs Dolphins
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have made their final roster moves ahead of Week 8's meeting with the Miami Dolphins.
The Cardinals elevated DL Ben Stille and CB Divaad Wilson from the practice squad as standard elevations.
Arizona saw Stille register his first sack of the season in Monday night's win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Wilson has not featured in a game for Arizona this season.
Both practice squad players will help fill depth on Sunday in Miami, as the Cardinals ruling out Roy Lopez (ankle), Sean Murphy-Bunting (neck) and Darius Robinson (personal/calf) ahead of action.
Arizona is listing Kelvin Beachum (groin) as questionable.
Isaiah Adams, Marvin Harrison Jr., Christian Jones, Max Melton and Owen Pappoe were all previously on the injury report but were removed and are good to go.
As for the Dolphins, they made the following moves per Alain Poupart of Dophins on SI:
"In a quick summary, Tua Tagovailoa officially is on the 53-man roster, Skylar Thompson will be his backup and his only backup against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, and C.J. Beathard has replaced Tim Boyle as the third option.
"The Dolphins' moves Saturday had the Dolphins activating Tagovailoa to the 53-man roster and releasing Boyle, along with elevating DT Neil Farrell Jr. and LS Matt Overton from the practice squad for the game against the Cardinals."
Miami's full injury report:
OUT - Kader Kohou (neck), Zach Sieler (eye)
DOUBTFUL - Storm Duck (ankle)
QUESTIONABLE - Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), Tyreek Hill (foot)
Official inactives will be released 90 minutes prior to kickoff on Sunday.