Predictions: Which Cardinals Will Make Pro Bowl?
The Arizona Cardinals haven't been the most represented team in the NFL in recent years when it comes to Pro Bowl selections.
Two players, Budda Baker and Trey McBride, earned the nod last season. Baker was the lone representative in 2023 and 2022.
The franchise's last big season for Pro Bowl selections was 2021, when they managed five players (Baker, Kyler Murray, Chandler Jones, James Conner, and D.J. Humphries) receiving the honor. It does coincide with the team's struggles in the last several years, of course.
But a 2025 Cardinals team with hopes of returning to the postseason could help shift the team back to its 2021 form and be more heavily represented.
Which Cardinals Can Crack Pro Bowl Honors in 2025?
The Cardinals are rolling out a talented squad this year and have managed to upgrade several points of weakness from a year ago. Their only two guys, Baker and McBride, are back. Other players who were contending for alternates like Paris Johnson Jr. also remain in the fold.
Several youngsters are seeking their first selections, and there are others who could return to form after a bit of a fall off.
I see plenty of upside from Arizona's roster this season to be well-represented. I have broken down the guys who I believe have any sort of odds to make it this season and tiered them from best- to worst-odds. I even added a percentage for what I predict they could see their chances are.
It's as simple as that, so let's waste no more time and kick things off with the most obvious inclusion to this list and a player who is a borderline requisite to vote in every season.
Near lock: Budda Baker (95%)
The star safety has made the Pro Bowl seven times in his eight year career, including a 2023 season where he only played 12 games. Baker isn't name-brand amongst average fans, but he's a smart, strong tackler and a fan-favorite here in Arizona.
Baker gets the selection if he...
As long as things stay business as usual for Baker, then he's the closest lock the Cardinals have. His name recognition alone will make him the favorite as Arizona’s Pro Bowl.
Great chance: Trey McBride (80%)
The breakout fantasy football darling just signed a fat contract extension and is primed to continue excelling and growing in year four. McBride is a volume pass catcher and his reception numbers will place him near the top of his position on an annual basis.
McBride gets the selection if he...
So long as McBride continues to post good statistics, especially for fantasy football fans, he will be able to be a near perennial Pro Bowler. His chances will improve if he can find pay dirt more often of course.
Pretty good chance
James Conner (40%)
Conner has not made the Pro Bowl as many times as you would think despite terrific production in the desert. The vet has consecutive 1k rushing yard seasons, plus his first season in 2021 saw him score nearly 20 touchdowns from scrimmage. The selections don’t come easy for him, but he’s always got a chance.
Conner gets the selection if he...
A lot would need to come together for Conner to get the selection and a lot of that is not even within his control. The NFC has plenty of running backs, but another 1,000 rushing yard season with 12+ touchdowns could hopefully get the job done.
Paris Johnson Jr (40%)
My Johnson propaganda isn’t full force after a stellar second year where he should have been an alternate if not for a late season injury. If/when Johnson gets back to form, he should have a terrific opportunity to get his first Pro Bowl.
Johnson gets the selection if he...
Picks up where he left off. Johnson's development after swapping from right to left tackle last season got stronger as the season progressed. If he continues playing at the level we last saw him perform at, then it won't be long before many learn his name.
Josh Sweat (30-35%)
One of the league's best kept secrets when it comes to rushing the quarterback. Sweat has 33 sacks over the last four seasons. He made the Pro Bowl in 2021 for a 7.5 sack season and followed it up a year later with his first (and currently lone) double-digit sack season with 11.
Sweat gets the selection if he...
Sweat will need to get back into double-digit sack numbers to get into Pro Bowl conversation. The good news is his two best seasons, 2021 and 2022, both came under Jonathan Gannon. I expect his play to surge once again and the numbers to represent themselves.
Garrett Williams (25-30%)
It's long overdue for the league's best slot corner to get his flowers. Even in just his third season, Williams has asserted himself near the top of his colleagues in terms of cover men.
Williams gets the selection if he...
It will be a bit tricky for Williams to get a Pro Bowl nod short of posting crazy numbers. The NFL takes its time learning about nickel corners, but they champion them once they do (i.e. Kenny Moore II, Colts). If Williams can make enough standout plays to catch the eye of the league, then prepare for his propaganda to soar.
Outside shot; plausible: Marvin Harrison Jr (20%)
Harrison has already endeared himself to fans thanks to his lineage and former draft status, but he has a long way to go toward living up to the pedigree he was assigned. He showed plenty of potential as a rookie, but he needs to take a big step forward in year two.
Harrison gets the selection if he...
1,000 receiving yards or bust for a Pro Bowl selection. That has become the new norm when it comes to grabbing honors of any kind in the league with few, few exceptions. If Harrison replicates his numbers from last season but tops the 1k mark then he has an excellent chance to get his first Pro Bowl selection.
Longshots
Kyler Murray (15%)
Murray is the biggest longshot on this list considering his drastic fall from grace with fans, but he's also one of the easiest players to look at and think, "Oh yeah, totally possibly," thanks to his God-given talent.
Murray gets the selection if he...
We need 2020 Kyler Murray or better. As close as he can get to 4,000 passing yards, 1,000 rushing yards, or 40 total touchdowns will improve his chances. Hopefully he can get all three and turn himself into an MVP candidate - but he needs a minimum of one of those stats to help his cause.
Chad Ryland (15%)
2024 was a breakout year for Ryland, but also a redemption year after being cut by the Patriots a year after being made a fourth-round selection. Arizona took a chance on Ryland after an injury to Matt Prater, and now he has the job on lock until further notice.
Ryland gets the selection if he...
Honestly, a lot of Ryland getting a Pro Bowl is dependent on the rest of the kickers in the NFC. There's only one selection available and it's easier to lose it for yourself than to earn it. Ryland needs to be in the 90% range for both field goal and PAT conversions. After that, if a few of his colleagues slump then the nod is his.
Calais Campbell (>10%)
A reunion in the making is finally here and the future Hall of Fame defender is back where it all started. It's a one-year deal for Campbell with minimal expectations, but he's still producing even as he ages out of the league.
Campbell gets the selection if he...
The big man will have to put up sack numbers to get another Pro Bowl selection as he nears the 40-year-old mark. Campbell's last Pro Bowl nod was in 2020 with a four sack year with the Ravens. Those numbers don't do it anymore, and he was riding off name recognition at the time. 8+ sacks will start the conversation, but I imagine his revived fame in Arizona will bring back fond memories.
The rookies
Will Johnson (15%)
I believe Johnson has the better chance to make the Pro Bowl as a rookie over Walter Nolen thanks to a much straighter path to starting time. Johnson also has the ball skills to force turnovers and that goes a long way in getting national attention and love.
Johnson gets the selection if he...
It will likely take a Defensive Rookie of the Year campaign for Johnson to make the Pro Bowl. Many casual fans may not know who Johnson is, especially after falling to day two of the draft, but a few interceptions and potentially touchdowns will change that quickly.
Walter Nolen (>10%)
The Cardinals' first-round selection will have a very difficult time getting a Pro Bowl selection as a rookie. Nolen has the potential to be an All-Pro and league superstar, but attaining that as a rookie won't be easy by any means...
Nolen gets the selection if he...
Like Johnson, Nolen will need a DROY candidacy, and that will be much more difficult for him. Nolen also faces a deep room that will make finding playing time difficult, but then he will have to post sack numbers and compete with others like Abdul Carter, Mike Green, and Jalon Walker.
Final Cardinals Pro Bowl Predictions
Budda Baker, Trey McBride, Josh Sweat, Paris Johnson Jr., Garrett Williams
Mark me down for Baker and McBride as locks and outright selections.
I think Johnson has the next best chance after those two, with Sweat and Williams needing a bit of an uptick in production to help them out.
I will got on record and guarantee at least three selections, but I like all five of these players to grab the honor.