Grading Cardinals, James Conner Extension
ARIZONA -- One of the Arizona Cardinals' top pending free agents is remaining in the desert.
Running back James Conner inked a reported two-year, $19 million extension to remain with the Cardinals through 2026.
Conner's been the engine of Arizona's offense under coordinator Drew Petzing through the last two seasons, as the Cardinals have shifted their philosophy to a more run-oriented approach.
On all sides, this seems to be a pretty good deal.
We don't have full details quite yet, but the $9.5 million average for running backs ranks sixth moving into 2025.
Conner sits behind Christian McCaffrey ($19 million), Jonathan Taylor ($14 million), Saquon Barkley ($12.5 million), Alvin Kamara ($12.25 million) and Josh Jacobs ($12 million).
David Montgomery ($9.125 million) and Rhamondre Stevenson ($9 million) are right below Conner in that category.
Typically running backs - near 30 like Conner is - don't get a payday since the position has been devalued, though we've seen a runner's resurgence this season.
The money for Conner isn't egregious - especially with how often he's utilized in Arizona.
Conner is set to eclipse 1,000 scrimmage yards for a fourth consecutive season with the Cardinals. He produces like a top back when consistently fed, and now his bank account reflects that while Arizona still keeps their top rusher under the $10 million per year threshold at the position.
Many believed Conner could have been out the door after the Cardinals selected Florida State running back Trey Benson in the 2024 NFL Draft, though the two now look to form a dynamic 1-2 punch for the foreseeable future in the desert.
The Cardinals chose to keep a productive player, though more than anything, he's a "glue guy" for Arizona's locker room.
“I have full trust in James. I know (Offensive Coordinator) Drew (Petzing) does, the offensive staff does, and the offense does. He’s an asset that we have that not a lot of people have," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said of Conner earlier this season.
"He does a lot for us not just on the playing side (but) the psychological, the leadership side and the lead-by-example side. This guy’s in there before anyone’s in there working on his legs today. That’s who he is as a person at his core. He just keeps the main thing the main thing, and he goes about his business, and he works, man. It’s comforting.”
Conner's been named a captain both years Gannon has been in Arizona and also held that honor during Kliff Kingsbury's final year with the organization in 2022.
Conner's simply a player who puts his head down, works hard and does the right thing. He's a leader both vocally and by example, and in the midst of Arizona's culture shock under Gannon, he's been a key ingrediant.
Conner the player got paid today, though Arizona kept somebody who holds plenty of value outside of the box score, too.
Grade: A