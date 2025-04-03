NFL Execs Seriously Question Cardinals Top Signing
When the Arizona Cardinals signed outside linebacker Josh Sweat to a four-year, $76 million contract, a buzz of excitement swarmed the Valley that hadn't been felt in quite some time.
The Cardinals walked into the free agency period with over $70 million in cap space to spend and a major hole at pass rusher. Sweat - who had helped push the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl - was one of the top free agents available on the market, and the Cardinals secured his services.
It was a move that made plenty of noise in the desert, though some in the NFL weren't exactly impressed with the signing.
When speaking with The Athletic, two anonymous NFL executives were fairly critical of Sweat's presence in Arizona:
“Sweat has been a really good, solid, steady player, but they will have to manage his knee,” one exec said. “Is he going to practice every day? There is so much risk involved already. Why compound it?”
Another offered, “Having that familiarity will help, but do I think Sweat is a great player? No. He helps them but doesn’t move the needle a great deal.”
Those are certainly some massive question marks around Sweat and the Cardinals.
There's hope Jonathan Gannon - who coached Sweat to his best statistical season in Philadelphia - can once again maximize the outside linebacker, but there's concerns Sweat won't get those same opportunities in Arizona since the Eagles' defense was so talented.
When meeting with local reporters, Sweat said he wants to be the main guy in the desert:
"I want to be seen as the guy who can make a difference," said Sweat. "I really haven't had, I won't say the opportunity, but we've been very talented over (in Philly).
"Here I can definitely show, with an ascending team, how I'm helping. I'm excited, dog."
We'll see if Sweat can live up to his price tag, but there's no doubting the league is hesitant to believe he can.