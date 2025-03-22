Projecting Roles for Every Cardinals Free Agent
The Arizona Cardinals had some cash to spend in free agency and made the most of a lackluster pool.
Nine players (and counting) have been brought in who spent 2024 outside of the desert. As one would expect, the guys brought in fill vital needs at positions that not only have playing time up for grabs but starting roles available.
The Cardinals made two notable signings, who we'll start this conversation with shortly, who will be plug-and-play starters.
More than a few of the other signees will compete for open starting gis. Some will be looking at rotational spots. And the rest will be aiming to make a name for themselves on special teams and work their way up from there.
Arizona also brought in their new QB2 to backup Kyler Murray and hopefully push him to step up his play in 2025... TBD on that.
Let's look at the nine new Cardinals and their potential roles for next season starting with the biggest catch for the team and one of the biggest splashes across the league.
Josh Sweat, Edge Rusher
Role - Starter
There was zero question that Sweat was signed to be a starter for this defense. Arizona managed a solid pass rush last season without an ace edge rusher, and Sweat slides into that role.
Dalvin Tomlinson, Interior Defensive Lineman
Role - Starter
Like Sweat, Tomlinson was a player we felt certain would be a starter as soon as his signing was announced. The interior of the defensive line has some guys, but no guys (if you catch my drift). Tomlinson has tons of starting experience across the league and he'll find his way into the starting lineup from the get go.
Akeem Davis-Gaither, Linebacker
Role - Potential Starter/Rotational Player/Special Teams Contributor
Davis-Gaither has a clear path to a starting role for this defense with Kyzir White currently out of the picture (pending a re-signing). That being said, Arizona has rotated their linebackers quite a bit and I don't anticipate that to change in 2025.
Mack Wilson will be the closest we see to a full-time starter at linebacker for the Cardinals, but ADG should see plenty of action, including special teams.
Mykal Walker, Linebacker
Role - Rotational Player/Backup/Special Teams Contributor
Walker could see a similar path like Davis-Gaither, but I don't think it's quite as clear-cut for him. Owen Pappoe has been biding his time and improving to earn more playing time and I'm still not out on Zaven Collins getting more linebacker time.
I expect Walker to see playing time and perhaps more than most anticipate, but special teams feels like his sweet spot.
Jaylon Jones, Cornerback
Role - Backup/Special Teams Contributor
Like Walker, I could see Jones finding more playing time than some would imagine. That being said, Arizona has a strong rotation in front of him with Sean Murphy-Bunting, Starling Thomas, and Max Melton not to mention Kei-Trel Clark.
Jones should see snaps on defense, but I'm looking for most of his time on special teams.
Jacoby Brissett, Quarterback
Role - Primary Backup
QB2. Clayton Tune is not an NFL-caliber quarterback and is likely on his way out. Even if a rookie gets drafted, Brissett's longtime experience both starting and as a backup in the league makes him the unquestioned guy to backup Kyler Murray.
Royce Newman, Interior Offensive Lineman
Role - Potential Starter/Backup
Newman has spent time between the Packers and Buccaneers most recently with 52 games and 24 starts to his name. Right guard is a vacant spot at the moment and Newman's experience could help him to start unless the Cards add a serious competitor or someone unexpectedly steps up.
Jake Curhan, Offensive Tackle
Role - Backup
Curhan has appeared in 39 games and made 11 starts in four seasons with the Seahawks and Bears last season. I don't believe he is a starter at either tackle spot and is likely a backup at best.
Simi Fehoko, Wide Receiver
Role - Special Teams Contributor
24 games and two starts in four seasons with the Cowboys and recently the Chargers with 10 receptions for 139-yards and a score. Of those numbers, six receptions, 106-yards, and the lone touchdown came with LA last season.
The wide receivers room doesn't have much, but Fehoko will have to earn significant playing time for offensive snaps.