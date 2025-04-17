Ranking 5 RB's Cardinals Should Draft
The Arizona Cardinals running back room is led by James Conner with Trey Benson set to be his primary backup. That's a rock-solid core that doesn't need much work.
But... There's always room for improvement.
The 2025 NFL Draft is loaded at the position with three backs predicted to be day one selections. But even over the next six rounds and even guys who may go undrafted, teams will find quality backs and future starters. It's a special group.
The Cardinals have no pressing need to add a guy, but they could always add something a little different to a backfield full of power runners and solid receivers. In example, a player with elite speed.
Five running backs I believe would be perfect for the Cardinals to select with a very predictable top guy:
5. Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech
A majority of the reason I have Brooks here is because he's likely to be a day three guy and someone who goes later than most. It makes him an awesome value, because he had an all-time career with Texas Tech.
Brooks ran for over 4,500 yards and 45 touchdowns in five seasons with the Red Raiders. He averaged 5.2 YPC in that span to go along with 45 touchdowns. Brooks topped 1,500 rushing yards in each of the last two seasons.
A heavy workload and below-average athleticism has Brooks fighting for a chance at the pros. But he has a nice resume and has shown the ability to score touchdowns with some decent receiving skills.
Brooks will be available late in the draft or may even go undrafted. In either scenario, I am on-board with the Cardinals throwing a dart at the board for him.
4. Damien Martinez, Miami
If you're looking for a carbon copy of Conner then Martinez is the guy for you. There is a very slight difference in height (one inch) and weight (~15lbs), but otherwise they have near similar builds and certainly play styles.
Martinez is a downhill runner -- one of those, "move, get out the way!" guys. But he's also a solid receiver out of the backfield. He isn't nearly the receiver as the three guys ahead of him, but he's still a more than capable pass catcher.
The appeal with Martinez is like we stated earlier -- he's identical to Conner. Although the veteran did just sign an extension with the team, Martinez can be his eventual replacement and pair up with Benson to keep the backfield identical to what it is now. And that's a good thing.
So, for those of you who don't like change, Martinez is your guy.
3. RJ Harvey, UCF
Anyone who likes a good ole fashion scat-back will appreciate Harvey. His time in Orlando was full of insane production. Harvey topped over 3,000 rushing yards and 42 touchdowns over the last two seasons alone.
The UCF standout is the definition of a home run threat with touchdown runs of 61-or-more yards in each of the last three seasons. His career 6.5 YPC and ridiculous 11.8 YPR are among the best numbers you'll find in this class.
The stipulation with Harvey is his lack of size. He stands at just 5'8, which may deter some teams from bringing him in. He is 205 lbs and has no previous injury history, however, so he has that much going for him.
With the Cardinals, I envision a change-of-pace runner who is completely different from what this backfield has. He's the lightning to the thunder Conner and Benson provide the backfield currently.
2. Jaydon Blue, Texas
If there's one thing the Cardinals' backfield currently lacks, it's speed. Conner and Benson can catch the ball well, but neither are guys with game-breaking speed. Unlike wide receiver, I don't believe this is a huge issue for the room, but no one would say no to that kind of a home run hitter.
Insert Blue, who worked with Quintrevion Wisner last year in Austin to give the Longhorns one of the best running back duos in the nation.
Blue compiled over 1,00 scrimmage yards with over 700 rushing yards and nearly 400 receiving yards in a truly split backfield to go along with 14 touchdowns. He made the most of his touches when he found space in the open field, averaging 5.4 YPC and 8.8 YPR. He was the definition of a home run threat.
Tossing Blue into this heavy-set running back room would be a phenomenal complement to keep the group well-rounded and explosive. I would love adding Blue to this roster almost as much as anyone else.
...almost.
1. Cam Skattebo, Arizona State
It's not an accident that Skattebo is at the top of this list. The man dubbed "The People's Running Back" by the host of Locked On Sun Devils (whoever that guy is), became the face of the Sun Devils football program in just two years. His passion and play made him a popular name across the Valley and is considered an all-time fan favorite.
So, it's not difficult to assume why so many Cardinals fans want the team to select him in the upcoming draft. But here's the thing: It does make some sense.
Even beyond the fan affiliation and how many excited fans would rush to buy his jersey (which matters a lot to owners). It's the fact that Skattebo fits what the Cardinals like to do with their running backs. His blend of power and one-cut style running makes him dangerous to tackle in the open field. Skattebo is also a plus receiver out of the backfield.
There have been many who believe that Skattebo is a smaller Conner and he certainly has a similar play style. Tossing him into a backfield including Conner and Benson gives Arizona a trio of hard runners who can catch the ball.
Drafting a running back - especially early - would be a hard sell for fans, but if the back is Skattebo, those same fans will applaud.