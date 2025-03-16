Ranking Cardinals' Remaining Offseason Needs
The Arizona Cardinals have taken a few quality swings at free agency thus far. The addition of higher-profile pieces like DE Josh Sweat and DT Dalvin Tomlinson have been encouraging, as is the addition of a quality backup QB in Jacoby Brissett.
But the Cardinals still have some areas that could stand to be addressed. While it's unlikely these areas are addressed by any sort of major free agent signing or high-profile trade, Arizona would be wise to continue building up its roster ahead of and through the 2025 NFL Draft.
3: Offensive Line
The Cardinals did well to re-sign both Evan Brown and Kelvin Beachum, but while both those players were exemplary in 2024, it would be nice to have insurance, both at the RG and RT positions.
It's unknown whether Arizona will pursue re-signing Will Hernandez, but it's unlikely that his rehab from a torn ACL will allow him to play significant, high-quality snaps anytime in the near future, if at all, considering his over-30 age tag. The same goes for RT Jonah Williams, who suffered the same injury.
In case of any major injury to a starting OL, the Cardinals' depth is meager at best. A young, still-developing Isaiah Adams and a complete unknown in the recently-signed Jake Curhan are the only significant depth pieces.
The Cardinals could use versatility and depth, beyond simply the act of having bodies at the position.
2: Defensive Line
Sweat and Tomlinson aside, the Cardinals need to see more out of their DL. It might not be likely, given their eagerness to re-sign the likes of Baron Browning, LJ Collier and others, with two contracts in Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones still clogging up the DL roster.
But the Cardinals could use more quality players at both the edge and interior. Granted, that could come from in-house contributors. Maybe BJ Ojulari is healthy and performs, perhaps Darius Robinson does the same, and maybe the entire unit comes together around a pair of marquee players to perform better than the sum of their parts.
But if I'm GM Monti Ossenfort, that's not something I'd leave up to chance. It might very well come from the Draft, and that's alright, but adding two starting-caliber DL to a unit full mostly of backups isn't enough to make the unit terrifying to opposing offenses, yet.
1: Wide Receiver
The Cardinals' number one need is now back where it was a year ago: wide receiver. Once again, this is not an indictment of Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson or Greg Dortch, but even with star TE Trey McBride eating up receptions, the Cardinals need a legitimate secondary or tertiary threat out of the wideout group.
There's potential in Wilson, grittiness in Dortch, and high hopes in Harrison's second-year leap, but the Cardinals could use a speed-focused slot receiver to take pressure away from Harrison and McBride, while offering Murray more than just one safety-valve option over the middle, an area of the field that he can occasionally struggle with.
The Cardinals re-signed Zay Jones, and tendered Dortch, so it doesn't appear that they'll look to land a big-name free agent, but the wide receiver position is slowly overtaking the D-line as the area with the biggest lack of consistent production.