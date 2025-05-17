Ranking Every Cardinals Game From Hardest to Easiest
The Arizona Cardinals 2025 schedule feature several below-average teams from last season, and an early/favorable part to the season.
Unfortunately, the schedule makers did everything they could to make life a living hell for Arizona this season.
Some of the teams, most difficult games were made for the end of the season and will undoubtedly give Arizona quite the challenge to close out the season.
As is the case for any season, some games feel like locks for wins, and others for losses. The rule of “any given Sunday” will always remain true, but that doesn’t stop us from looking at some games as easier than others.
I’m taking all 17 games and ranking them from hardest to easiest. There are quick blurbs to defend my ranking for each game, although I’m sure some will say some of my choices are far more subjective — You’ll see what I mean.
1. Week 18 -- @ Los Angeles Rams
Undeniably, the hardest game on the schedule. The Rams are primed to run it back as NFC West champs. Even after a sweep last season, I don't see this going well.
2. Week 17 -- @ Cincinnati Bengals
No matter how good your defense is, your offense will need to keep up. It doesn't help that you're on the road in December. This won't end well.
3. Week 7 -- vs Green Bay Packers
If nothing else, Packers fans travel better than nearly every team in the league. This offense has plenty of firepower, and the defense is among the better units. There's no more intimidating a home game than Green Bay this year.
4. Week 13 -- @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
A road game against a Bucs team that overachieves every season and is primed to host one of the league's best offenses with elite potential. Baker Mayfield has four top-end receivers to throw to with a backfield of dynamite receivers.
The defense should stay above average, but they're more than likely going to be a tough unit once again.
5. Week 13 -- vs Los Angeles Rams
Hosting the Rams rounds out the top-five most difficult games this season. On the road, at home, on the moon, it doesn't matter -- L.A. is the most intimidating team on the schedule.
6. Week 15 -- @ Houston Texans
I'm lower on the Texans this season, but this is a road game against a group that dismantled a playoff team last season. That offensive line is miserable, but CJ Stroud has tons of options to throw to between Nico Collins and the rookie/Iowa State duo of Jayden Higgins and Jaylen Noel.
With a defense as great as what they have, they will be a hard opponent.
7. Week 3 -- @ San Francisco 49ers
I'm all in on a rebound for the 49ers. That team was decimated with injuries, and you can't predict that to happen on an annual basis. But this team is loaded with All-Pro talent, and I won't count them out, especially at home.
8. Week 11 -- vs San Francisco 49ers
Niners again, but this time at home. San Francisco is hit-and-miss for Arizona, but I still am not willing to overlook that team.
9. Week 9 -- @ Dallas Cowboys
I'm not sure what to do with the Cowboys. They could be good and contend for the playoffs, or they could be below average. But even then, the Cardinals have had Dallas' number in recent years.
10. Week 10 -- @ Seattle Seahawks
Will the Seahawks be good this year? Perhaps, but I think them and Arizona will duke it out all season for third-best team in the division. The road game is the more difficult between the two games.
11. Week 4 -- vs Seattle Seahawks
Seattle at home is still tough, but winnable. I'm curious how Arizona rebounds from being swept last season by the 'Hawks.
12. Week 16 -- vs Atlanta Falcons
I don't like the Falcons this year, but the team still has some weapons on offense. Their defense is still abysmal, even after investing two first-round picks into edge rushers Jalon Walker and James Pearce. The Cardinals are the better team.
13. Week 12 -- vs Jacksonville Jaguars
I love the Josh Coen hire as the Jags' next head coach with offensive studs around Trevor Lawrence, who should rebound this season. The defense is suspect, but it has several great players in the front seven. Travis Hunter is curious, too. But Arizona is once again the better team, and they're hosting.
14. Week 2 -- vs Carolina Panthers
I'm holding out hope for the Panthers to take a step forward, but until they prove otherwise, they are league bottom feeders. Carolina has had the Cardinals' number in recent seasons. Still, give me the better team at home.
15. Week 6 -- @ Indianapolis Colts
The quarterback situation destroys a rock solid roster and it's a damn shame. But, you play with the cards you're dealt, and the Colts have a bad hand. Arizona should tee off on these quarterbacks for one of their best defensive performances of the season.
16. Week 1 -- @ New Orleans Saints
If this were a home game, then it would undoubtedly be the easiest on the schedule. New Orleans will be one of the worst teams in football, if not the worst in 2025. The Cardinals are head and shoulders the better team here, even in the Big Easy.
17. Week 5 -- vs Tennessee Titans
No wins are ever guaranteed, but this game should be a blood bath.