Ranking Top X-Factors in Arizona Cardinals Defense
The Arizona Cardinals made no shortage of investments to their defense this offseason. The unit has performed above expectations, but it lacks that last little bit of "UMPH" to get them over the top. For a team with a defensive identity under head coach Jonathan Gannon, that simply won't do.
But as we said, the main goal of this offseason was to provide exactly that, and all signs point to a much improved group -- perhaps even one that could lead the way for the team to return to the playoffs.
To get that far, Arizona will need several players, whether they be starters or role players, to make contributions to make this defense as good as it needs to be.
Among the five most important players for the Cardinals' defense in 2025, the range goes from veterans to rookies to new faces and everything in between.
Josh Sweat
Sweat was signed to a nice contract this offseason with one goal in mind: boost the sack production for this defense. Yes, the Cardinals got over 40 sacks last season, but that was thanks to terrific scheming from Gannon and Nick Rallis rather than an ace pass rusher.
Sweat is envisioned to be just that for the Cardinals, and his production will likely have a major influence on the defense. Arizona revamped their defense to provide more pass rushing help entirely, but the goal is to have Sweat spearhead the charge and flirt with double-digit production.
Will Johnson
Johnson's preseason was up and down, but he showed the goods to be a plus-starting cornerback at the next level. As much as the Cardinals likely would've wanted to take their time developing, Johnson will find the starting lineup quickly if for no other reason than due to injuries. Still, there's no denying Johnson's talent, and we know how great he can become.
The learning curve is steep for the cornerback position, and Johnson will have plenty of, "Welcome to the NFL, rookie," moments to be certain. But Johnson might be the Cardinals' CB1, and that means he will have a little less leeway to get his feet underneath him.
Calais Campbell
Everyone's favorite teddy bear is back for one more season, and the Cardinals will be hoping to see his presence influence this defense. Campbell certainly isn't what he once was, but he has still found a way to be more than a relevant contributor for the teams he has been with since leaving the desert.
The Cardinals would love to see big numbers, but there will be more emphasis placed on his reputation with the rest of the roster, especially the youngsters. Arizona will be happy with whatever production he provides, but his knowledge of the game can help set up the younger generation for bigger success once he leaves.
Budda Baker
The captain of the defense will always be included, and we have zero questions about what he provides. Baker has long been a star on the Cardinals' defense and one of the few constants on an annual basis.
As Arizona enters a pivotal year to measure the defense's development into a better and better unit, Baker is one of the most important contributors to make sure the guys around him continue developing and succeeding. Where Baker goes, others follow. Plus, with question marks in the secondary, Baker will be looked upon to keep the youngsters steady and focused.
Walter Nolen
Arizona's first-round pick is here for more than just his draft status. Nolen brings a unique presence to the defense thanks to his size, strength, and athleticism. We've seen him grow as a pass rusher throughout his time in college, and he has shown off elite run defense skills. Compared to the rest of the defensive line, Nolen presents the most well-rounded skill set of the room thanks to all of those factors.
The faster he finds the field and develops for the pro level, the faster the Cardinals' defense takes that dramatic step forward that we are all (im)patiently waiting for.