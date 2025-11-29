Cardinals LB Sends Message After Shocking Release

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals made a shocking decision to release edge rusher Xavier Thomas yesterday.

Thomas, a fourth-round pick out of the 2024 NFL Draft, was highly praised during his short stint in the desert, and after producing in limited opportunities, many thought at worst the Cardinals would develop him into a rotational piece in the outside linebacker's room.

The organization had other ideas.

Thomas reacted to the news on X, posting the following message:

"Thank you Cards Nation for the opportunity ❤️ Will continue to follow his plan, this is only the beginning."

Thank you Cards Nation for the oppurtunity ❤️ Will continue to follow his plan, this is only the beginning. https://t.co/y5Gx22UW3g — Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) November 28, 2025

Digging Deeper Into His Release

It always felt like there was going to be an odd-man out for the Cardinals' outside linebacker room thanks to a plethora of additions over the offseason.

Josh Sweat was the team's most expensive signing in free agency under general manager Monti Ossenfort. Baron Browning was re-signed after the Cardinals acquired him at last year's trade deadline. Jordan Burch was a third-round pick by Arizona this offseason, too.

Those names, on top of returning starter Zaven Collins and BJ Ojulari finally reaching full health just a few weeks ago, made the edge rusher's room extremely crowded.

In that sense, there was bound to be somebody sidelined.

Yet the move is still surprising given the timing (just weeks left in the regular season with Arizona practically out of playoff contention), age (25) and talent he flashed during his time with the Cardinals.

On top of that, there was no corresponding move that accompanied his release from the active roster.

“What I'm most proud about him is he's taken steps every week to be a better pro (and learn) what that looks like," head coach Jonathan Gannon previously said of Thomas.

"Not that he was a bad pro, but he is just learning. It's time on the job. He's learning what he has to do with his five buckets, how he has to prepare and how he has to practice. He's doing a good job.”

Now, Thomas will be subjected to the NFL's waiver system. If he clears waivers, he could end up back on Arizona's practice squad.

Thomas played in four games this season but featured in 14 last year for the Cardinals.

Arizona plays the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13. They're on the brink of playoff elimination and can be officially sent home with a loss in Tampa Bay.

