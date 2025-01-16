Round-By-Round Draft Targets for Cardinals
We’re all in on the 2025 NFL Draft now and the Arizona Cardinals have plenty of positions that need depth and holes on the roster that need an upgrade in talent.
This year’s draft class has lots of depth from start to finish, but the defensive side of the ball is where you get the most bang for your buck. It just so happens that the Cardinals need the most help on defense anyways.
In my book, the Cardinals have a few needs – some greater than others. Edge rusher and defensive linemen top my list, but the team needs more depth at wide receiver and along the offensive line. Arizona could use a linebacker if Kyzir White departs. The secondary has lots of quality players, but they shouldn’t turn down an opportunity to add an elite player.
I’ve gone ahead and identified a player at each of those positions for every round of the draft. These are players who could move up and down the board between now and April, but these are some names that Cardinals fans should be paying attention to:
Round One
Edge: James Pearce, Tennessee
Pearce has been one of my favorite players this year and his dropping to pick 16 would be a dream come true. Instant difference maker and a favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Interior Defensive Lineman: Walter Nolan, Ole Miss
I was high on Nolan entering the year and my love has paid off as he’s seen as one of the best interior defenders in the class. Like Pearce, plug and play and him and Dante Stills make a nasty interior duo.
Wide Receiver: Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
Marvin Harrison Jr. would love to see his old teammate Egbuka work in the room with him. A trio of those two plus Michael Wilson makes up a room, and Egbuka is the best of the bunch for creating after the catch.
Offensive Lineman: Josh Simmons, Ohio State
I’m a big Simmons fan and I believe he can turn into a quality stater on the line. Paris Campbell settled nicely at left tackle and Simmons’ experience on the right side would make him a great bookend.
Linebacker: Jalon Walker, Georgia
Walker is listed as a linebacker, but his best upside is as a pass rusher. In this Nick Rallis defense, Walker can be moved all over the place to get the best matchups and get after the quarterback.
Defensive Back: Benjamin Morrison (CB), Notre Dame
Morrison missed most of this season with a hip injury, but he’s still a great player that should return to form next season. Morrison would become the alpha cover man on the outside to round out a solid group.
Round Two
Edge: JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State
Tuimoloau’s production skyrocketed this season with 11.5 sacks heading into the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday. Athletically, Tuimoloau has plenty to offer, and he can quickly become an all-around defender.
Interior Defensive Lineman: Omarr Norman-Lott, Tennessee
Norman-Lott has a lot of football under his belt with five seasons split between Arizona State and Tennessee and he’s proven to be a very good player. There’s pass rushing upside with Norman-Lott and a “worst-case” scenario for him is to become a key rotational player.
Wide Receiver: Matthew Golden, Texas
Golden is creeping into the first-round, so grabbing him in the second could be unrealistic a few weeks from now. Until then, this is an ace receiver who can attack every level of the field with reliable hands and explosive movement.
Offensive Lineman: Tyler Booker (IOL), Alabama
Booker is a big, bad man. Plug him inside at guard and watch him maul dudes. A Cardinals offense that loves to run the ball will take pleasure in doing it behind this kid.
Linebacker: Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
Like Golden, Campbell is also inching closer to being a day one pick. Campbell is a classic “see ball, get ball” defender and his five sacks showed off his ability to blitz and keep opposing offenses on their toes.
Defensive Back: Xavier Watts (S), Notre Dame
Watts is a stud and that’s where the conversation should end. Draft good football players, right? But regardless, Watts is a long-time contributor and leader for the Fighting Irish with 13 interceptions in the last two seasons.
Round Three
Edge: Tyler Baron, Miami
Baron spent his last season of college with the Hurricanes after four seasons with Tennessee and remained as consistent as he was in the SEC with 5.5 sacks following a six-sack season.
Interior Defensive Lineman: Deone Walker, Kentucky
Walker didn’t build on a great season a year ago, partly because he wasn’t 100% healthy, but he’s still a starting caliber nose tackle. Walker is a mammoth at 6’6 and 345lbs. We’ve seen pass rushing upside previously and could return to form with the right scheme.
Wide Receiver: Tez Johnson, Oregon
I’m a big Tez fan to be completely transparent. The fifth-year senior finished his career with just shy of 3,900 career receiving yards and 28 touchdowns, but he erupted with Oregon the last two seasons after three good years with Troy. He’s severely undersized at 5’10 and 165lbs, but he’s special in the open field with good hands.
Offensive Lineman: Jonah Savaiinaea (IOL), Arizona
Once a top 20 lock, Savaiinaea has dropped a bit with some having his as late as a third-round pick. The Cardinals would be wise to snatch him up if he were to drop that far. There’s inside-outside versatility here, but he can be a Pro Bowl-level player at guard.
Linebacker: Barrett Carter, Clemson
Mr. Do-It-All and a veteran leader of a storied Clemson football program finds himself on day two. Carter is a terrific coverage linebacker who is showing growth in other areas. Arizona would be a dream fit for him to continue growing and reach his ceiling.
Defensive Back: Andrew Mukuba (S), Texas
Speaking of Mr. Do-It-All defenders from Clemson, Mukuba went to Texas for his last collegiate season and proved he’s straight up good at football. Mukuba is a willing tackler, but his strength is finding the football in coverage. He picked off five passes this year with the Longhorns.
Round Four
Edge: Josaiah Stewart, Michigan
Stewart was highly productive both at Coastal Carolina and Michigan, ending his four-year college career with 30 sacks and 151 tackles. Stewart is productive but may not be ready for a full-time gig just yet. Throw him into the rotation and let’s cook.
Interior Defensive Lineman: Shemar Turner, Texas A&M
The Aggies had a great pass rush last season and Turner was one of the unsung heroes after managing just two sacks. Turner had six sacks in 2023 and 10 is his four seasons as a 6’4 and 300lbs defensive tackle. Turner could become a good player like Dante Stills with the right coaching, but he’s a rotational player for now.
Wide Receiver: Nick Nash, San Jose State
Nash recorded a triple crown after leading the nation in receptions, yards, and touchdowns, although he didn’t win the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver… but that’s an entirely different conversation. The 6’3 and 195lbs receiver doesn’t have much production beyond this year, but there’s a chance he could be tapping into his potential after receiving all the volume he had.
Offensive Lineman: Connor Colby, Iowa
When it comes to Iowa offensive linemen, you typically know you’re getting a starting caliber player. Colby was a First-Team All-Big Ten player in 2024 and a move inside to guard will be the key to his future pro success.
Linebacker: Cody Simon, Ohio State
Simon has been productive for years now but exploded in 2024 after taking over for Tommy Eichenberg. Simon has been a critical part of the Buckeyes’ defense and could find himself as the secret weapon to beating Notre Dame in the National Title Game. He’ll need refinement at the next level, but he’s certainly a special teams player from day one.
Defensive Back: Denzel Burke (CB), Ohio State
The local kid comes home and can become a terrific boundary corner with turnover skills. Burke is a gambler when the ball is in the air, and he is who he is at this point in time. That being said, he’s a good football player and could start even as a day three pick.
Round Five
Edge: Sai’vion Jones, LSU
Jones put together his best season in his final year in Baton Rouge with 40 tackles and 4.5 sacks. Jones isn’t anything spectacular, but he’s a productive player with size to move inside and outside the Cardinals’ alignment.
Interior Defensive Lineman: Rylie Mills, Notre Dame
Mills may not be an excellent player or athlete, but he plays at 100mph and will find a role at the next level. Mills posted 7.5 sacks and helped get Notre Dame to the National Championship Game, but was unfortunately knocked out of the postseason due to injury
Wide Receiver: Ricky White III, UNLV
White was a superstar in his three seasons with the Rebels and scored a career-best 11 touchdowns this season despite a change at quarterback midseason. I see a player like White and picture a guy who plays for a long time in the pros as a savvy veteran and a great role player wherever he ends up.
Offensive Lineman: Emery Jones Jr (OT), LSU
Once upon a time, Jones was a first-round prospect, but has now fallen to day three. Jons is a big man but has shown some limitations this year. With some refinement he can be a starting right tackle, but there’s work to be done.
Linebacker: Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma
Stutsman is ready for the NFL, but he’ll have a lot of proving to do to show he can compete with the sped and intensity of the pros. Nonetheless, Stutsman has 100+ tackles in each of his last three seasons with the Sooners. Stutsman get his start working with special teams and move on from there to potentially become a starter.
Defensive Back: Michael Taaffe (S), Texas
Taaffe is not a popular person in he desert after a controversial hit in the Peach Bowl against Arizona State, but he’s a good player and an enforcer on the backend. His heavy hitting and willingness to tackle makes him a solid late pick to bolster depth.
Round Six
Edge: BJ Green, Colorado
Green is a fascinating prospect. He recorded five-or-more sacks in three of his four seasons between Arizona State and Colorado and was always the team’s leader in sacks. There’s no question he can get after the quarterback, but his frame isn’t what NFL teams desire. He could see special teams opportunities, but I believe Green could be a diamond in the rough if he can find ways to work around his physical limitations.
Interior Defensive Lineman: Howard Cross III, Notre Dame
Cross missed some time this season and his production took quite the hit, but he’s a willing player who served Notre Dame as a starter for several years. Cross is a depth piece with some leadership qualities.
Wide Receiver: Elijhah Badger, Florida
A darling at Arizona State, Badger found equal success at Florida in his last season of college ball. Badger is truly a value this late with starting potential. He has good size and speed, creates after the catch, and even has some special teams prowess. He’ll find the field quick no matter where he’s drafted.
Offensive Lineman: Seth McLaughlin (IOL), Ohio State
McLaughlin has three years of starting experience between Alabama and Ohio State. Unfortunately, he’s recovering from a torn Achilles tendon and will need time to rehab. If he can get back to form, he’s definitely a starting-caliber player on the inside.
Linebacker: Lander Barton, Utah
Barton is an old-fashioned linebacker mold at 6’4 and 236lbs along with some great athleticism. His time at Utah showed a potentially special player, but he hasn’t quite unlocked it yet. Special teams to start his career is ideal, but he could become one of the steals of this draft class.
Defensive Back: Malachi Moore (S), Alabama
There was some bad press with Moore after he had an outburst in a loss to Vanderbilt, but the true story here is that Moore was a starter for the Crimson Tide since he was a freshman. There’s been highs and lows with him on the field, but he can become a quality depth player and start down the road.
Round Seven
Edge: Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State
If Oliver wasn’t coming off a serious injury, I am convinced he would’ve been taken well before round seven. Oliver isn’t built like a traditional edge rusher, which led to time spent at linebacker, but we’ve seen him be able to get to the quarterback at a high rate. Oliver is the kind of seventh round pick that we look back on and go, “How did we miss him?”
Interior Defensive Lineman: Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia
Stackhouse is a big body with playing time at Georgia, but he isn’t a significant difference maker as a pass rusher. He’s a big body who can fill holes.
Wide Receiver: Bru McCoy, Tennessee
McCoy is finally headed to the pros after about 17 years in college… at least, it felt that way. After taking some time to find a true home, McCoy found himself a place with the Vols and became one of the more reliable pass catchers for this offense with three different quarterbacks. His big size and a decent ceiling could make him a late-round steal.
Offensive Lineman: Earnest Greene III, Georgia
Greene has NFL bloodlines and the size to develop into something special at 6’4 and 320lbs. There’s work to be done for sure, but he has the body type NFL teams look to develop.
Linebacker: Nick Martin, Oklahoma State
Martin found awesome success next to the previously mentioned Oliver. Martin also had bad injury luck this season like Oliver. More of a traditional linebacker, even if undersize at 6’0 and 220lbs, Martin can rebound and be a tackling savant and an ace special teams player.
Defensive Back: Jabbar Muhammad (CB), Oregon
Although Muhammad didn’t become the superstar we had hoped he could grow into, he’s been a more than quality starter with three different programs, including 38 pass breakups in five seasons. Muhammad is a special teams player and a fun lottery ticket this late in the draft to see if he can unlock his potential.