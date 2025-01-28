Senior Bowl: Defensive Players Cardinals Should Target
It’s Senior Bowl week and that means the top college football graduates from across the country will compete with each other in front of all 32 teams, media members, and more.
A strong week helps them improve their draft stock, and it’s the perfect place for teams needing depth in the later rounds to get their homework done.
The Arizona Cardinals are obviously one of those teams, especially considering their current lack of picks.
Arizona needs to grab as much talent as they can with their five picks (hopefully more with trades) to build up a defense that overachieved in 2024.
The group is solid and possesses several quality players, but they need more. The 2025 NFL Draft not only possesses great defensive prospects, but the Senior Bowl itself has plenty of the best guys. In other words, the Cards should be in full attendance.
Let’s look at the top players at each position to monitor if you’re the Cardinals or obviously as a fan, along with a handful of others to keep an eye on.
Edge Rusher: Mike Green, Marshall
I don’t think I’ve seen a player shoot up their draft stock as dramatically as Green has. The Marshall product wasn’t even discussed for much of the regular season and now he’s a top 20 pick, or even higher.
Well, he’s only going to continue making more and more money down at the Senior Bowl, where we’ve seen plenty of pass rushers go from top 100 picks to first round locks.
Green dominated lesser competition, but he was originally recruited by Virginia, so clearly, he’s valued as a top player and then produced like one. Green has the opportunity to prove he can play against the best down in Mobile. If successful, who knows how high he can go.
No need for the Cardinals is greater than edge rusher and Green is currently one of the top prospects that can be had with their 16th overall pick. Depending on how well he does, he may garner high hype, but Green also might be exactly what Arizona is searching for.
Other names to watch: Landon Jackson (Arkansas), Donovan Ezeiruaku (Boston College),
Interior Defensive Lineman: Walter Nolen, Ole Miss
Nolen realized his potential with Ole Miss and now he should be a near lock for day one. He’s been a day one guy for me since last summer. Just in case he’s not, a big week down south could all but confirm that notion.
The former top overall recruit showed off pass rushing potential he didn’t have in two seasons with Texas A&M, recording six sacks and 25 hurries – both of which are more than his two seasons as an Aggie combined. Nolen also continued to excel as a run defender all while being moved all around the Rebels’ defensive line.
The fact that Nolen isn’t a consensus round one pick to me is baffling, but I’ll be shocked I hat remains true by the time April rolls around at the latest. I think the best is yet to come for Nolen, and that’s why I have no problem stating that the Cardinals must consider him in round one.
Dante Stills is the only viable interior defensive lineman on this team right now. Nolen not only takes the spot next to him, but he compliments him and can be an every-down guy on the interior.
Other names to watch: Omarr Norman-Lott (Tennessee), Deone Walker (Kentucky)
Linebacker: Demetrius Knight Jr, South Carolina
It took awhile for Knight to find his home, but Columbia, South Carolina became that for him. To no surprise, he turned in his best season in six years of college, racking up 82 tackles (57 solo), two sacks, three fumbles, and an interception. Knight also possesses perfect size for the pros at 6-2 and 245 lbs.
Knight showed his best potential as a run defender, but that pass rushing ability was on display for one of college football’s top pass rushing defenses. There’s a reason he’s climbing rapidly up the draft board and with a strong week in Mobile, he may secure a day one selection.
Linebacker is a wide position for the Cardinals depending on if Kyzir White leaves in free agency or stays in the desert. If the veteran leaves, then linebacker shoots up the board as a top need. But even if he stays, the Cards need depth, youth, and potential at the spot.
Knight’s Senior Bowl week will be very noteworthy for Arizona. Depending on how free agency shakes out, the Cardinals could consider making Knight their selection.
Other names to watch: Jack Kiser (Notre Dame)
Cornerback: Trey Amos, Ole Miss
Amos is well-traveled in his five college seasons, spending time at Louisiana-Monroe and Alabama before finding a home with Ole Miss this past year. Apparently, the veteran cover man saved his best for last with 50 tackles (39 solo), 13 pass deflections, and three interceptions. His efforts have started to push him closer to the top 32 picks.
The 6-1 boundary corner surrendered a passer rating of just 54.5, allowing two touchdowns to his three picks. Nearly all of Amos’ time was spent outside, with just two snaps in the slot, but that’s where teams will value him the most.
I like what the Cardinals are building in their cornerback room, but they lack a true number one guy on the outside. A strong week could solidify Amos in round one, and AZ would have to take a long look at him.
Other names to watch: Azareye’h Thomas (Florida State), Darien Porter (Iowa State)
Safety: Billy Bowman Jr, Oklahoma
Oklahoma’s defense was bad at best last season, but Bowman remained a constant for the Sooners. Bowman has shown great ball skills for the last three seasons, bringing in 11 interceptions and housing three of them in 2023 alone. Bowman has been a stud in the box score, but his tackling has been a constant issue in his time in Norman.
The Senior Bowl is a great chance for Bowman to continue displaying his coverage skills, but he needs to show a much better ability to close in on receivers and bring them down.
The Cardinals don’t have a dire need at safety, but they don’t have a guy on the backend with the ball skills that Bowman has. Adding the Sooner to a deep safety room allows him to catch up to the speed of the pros and really work on his tackling.
Other names to watch: Sebastian Castro (Iowa), Maxen Hook (Toledo)