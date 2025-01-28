Senior Bowl: Offensive Players Cardinals Should Target
The Senior Bowl is the first big event in the NFL Draft cycle as essentially an All-Star game for college football’s best players.
The entire league attends the event with the knowledge that many of the players in Mobile, Alabama has pro potential and even more will prove to be valuable targets in the later rounds of the draft.
The Arizona Cardinals have limited ammo in the 2025 NFL Draft, so finding those types of players, no matter the position or the side of the field they play on is pivotal.
As practices roll on this week, expect lots of news from the event including standouts and more. The Cardinals will be paying as much attention as you and me.
The offensive side of the football is loaded with big names and talents, especially at quarterback. I have a handful of players at each position who should have the Cardinals full attention this week. One main standout and a few other names to watch for make up this list.
Let’s begin.
Quarterback: Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
I’m on record for saying that Kyler Murray needs real competition in the quarterback room and this offseason is the most pivotal time to do that. The 2025 NFL Draft has no shortage of veteran QBs with lots of playing time to their name and chances to be difference-makers at the next level.
None appeals to me more than Dart, the Rebels all-time passing yards leader.
In his three seasons in Oxford after appending his freshman year at USC, Dart tossed 10,617 yards with 72 touchdowns while completing 65.7% of his passes. Dart also tallied 1,498 rushing yards and 12 more scores. He’s done all of this while proving he’s an NFL quarterback.
I believe that Dart deserves to flirt with being a first round draft choice, but there are many who disagree. He doesn’t seem to have a consensus opinion on where he should be drafted, but the Cardinals should seriously consider adding him as a high-end backup to Murray at worst, and someone who could usurp him at best.
Other names to watch: Riley Leonard (Notre Dame), Dillon Gabriel (Oregon)
Running Back: Devin Neal, Kansas
ASU legend Cam Skattebo is opting out of the Senior Bowl to focus on preparing for the NFL Scouting Combine. The hometown hero would have been the runaway favorite to watch, but with him out we turn our attention to an inner-conference rival instead.
Neal is the Jayhawks’ all-time leading rusher with over 4,300 yards and 49 touchdowns. What has my attention the most is his prowess as a pass catcher out of the backfield. Neal has 70 receptions for 654 yards in the last three seasons and looks comfortable and confident in the passing game.
The Cardinals have capable running backs in the passing game with James Conner and Trey Benson, but Neal could be an elite pass catcher and a primary third down back for obvious passing situations.
Other names to watch: Damien Martinez (Miami), RJ Harvey (UCF)
Wide Receiver: Jalen Royals, Utah State
Royals has had great production in his two seasons with the Aggies, including over 1,900 yards and 21 touchdowns. Royals possesses plenty of play-making ability after the catch and can make some serious cash with a good week in Mobile.
The Cardinals wide receiver room has Marvin Harrison Jr, Michael Wilson, and not much else. Depth and quite frankly upgrades from last season are desperately needed for Arizona to roll out a much more balanced passing attack next season and I like Royals to be that guy.
Sliding Royals into this offense gives Arizona a run after catch threat and a player who would thrive off a quick-passing attack. Royals compliments the big bodies of Harrison and Wilson while possessing more than adequate size at 6’ and 205lbs.
Other names to watch: Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins (Iowa State), Xavier Restrepo (Miami)
Tight End: Harold Fannin Jr, Bowling Green
The most productive tight end in the nation and a Consensus All-American, Fannin is quite an intriguing prospect. Fannin set NCAA records at the tight end position across the board, including single-season receiving yards (1,555), yards per game, total receptions (117), receptions per game (9.0), and so many more. Fannin also had just four drops on 150 targets.
It was undeniably a special, special season.
Fannin is a fan-favorite in the draft community even with average to below-average size at the tight end spot at 6’4 and 230lbs. However, there’s no denying his insane production and terrific chance to produce in the pros.
Yes, Trey McBride is still here, and the Cardinals are all but guaranteed to extend him, but having a second pass catching tight end – and one who’s better after the catch – isn’t a bd option to have for an offense that likes two tight ends.
McBride was seen as a luxury pick when he was drafted in 2022, but he’s worked out fantastically. The same could be said if Fannin is drafted, but he’s a special talent in the passing game you can find a fit for him.
And besides, if you want to get crazy then put him outside at receiver. Have fun with that matchup, opposing DBs!
Other names to watch: Terrance Ferguson (Oregon), Mason Taylor (LSU)
Offensive Tackle: Emery Jones, LSU
Jones entered the 2024 season with hype to be a first round pick. Unfortunately, Jones didn’t show enough growth in his final season in Baton Rogue and looks to be a day three pick. The Senior Bowl is his biggest opportunity to work his way back up at least into day two range.
The one aspect of Jones that may be turning teams off is his lack of versatility, as he’s solely a right tackle prospect. It also doesn’t seem coincidental that Jones had a worse season after the departure of Heisman quarterback Jayden Daniels, whose running ability helped extend plays.
But to Jones’ credit, that’s a two-way street and he helped Daniels stay upright in the pocket.
Jones isn’t exactly a project player, but he needs refinement to get back to where he was in 2023. The Cardinals can grab Jones late in the draft and stash and develop him into becoming the high-end right tackle he has shown he can become.
Other names to watch: Wyatt Milum (West Virginia), Aireontae Ersery (Minnesota)
Interior Offensive Lineman: Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona
Savaiinaea has spent time all over the offensive line in Tucson, both on the left and right side, plus ample experience at tackle and guard. I’m on record that I like Savaiinaea to move inside to guard at the next level, but his versatility makes him a much more attractive prospect that others.
Savaiinaea split his snaps almost 50/50 in 2024 between left and right tackle, and his previous two seasons were spent on the right side between tackle and guard. He improved his play each season and feels ready for the pros thanks to so much experience.
Plenty of teams should fancy such an experienced and well-versed offensive lineman, and the Cardinals should be among his biggest suitors. AZ’s offensive line is solid, but needs upgrades, to which Savaiinaea can provide. But it’s the versatility to move around separates him after a season that saw plenty of injuries to the group.
Other names to watch: Grey Zabel (North Dakota State)