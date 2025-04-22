Should Cardinals Be Aggressive in NFL Draft?
The Arizona Cardinals have six picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, and the team needs to nail every single one - not just because that’s your goal in every draft, but because this team is much closer to contending than we thought they would be.
So, it’s time to strike while the iron is hot.
Most of the work needed for this team is on the defensive side of the ball, an area this draft excels in. There’s plenty of depth for each round that could provide starters. There’s also several potential star players worth moving up for.
And that leads us to the classic, age-old question: Should the Cardinals be aggressive, and move up the board to secure their guys, or let the board fall to them and take players for their perceived value?
I’d like to present a case for both sides of the argument, starting with the aggressive side.
Why should the Cardinals be aggressive in this draft?
For me it’s very simple: finding those slam-dunk players will be what moves the needle the most for this team in 2025 and beyond.
There’s also a realistic scenario where some teams will move up ahead of someone like the Cardinals and secure one of those star players. For me, that’s a non-negotiable scenario and one Arizona can’t afford to let unfold.
And so, the Cardinals should be willing to wheel and deal to make sure they get who they want.
The team does have limited ammo for overly aggressive moves, and that matters a lot, but if you like your guy enough, then there shouldn’t be a price tag… Even if that means moving future picks.
Just something to consider.
Why should the Cardinals play at safe in this draft?
The best way I’ve heard someone explain this draft class is that it’s a “starter“ draft. By this, it means that you don’t need to force trades off the board to get someone only because they could see the field quicker. Instead, it means there are several players at the same position. You have an equal amount of opportunity to start out the gate.
It’s a deep draft class, not because of top end talent, but because of how many players can make day one impacts.
It’s what makes this draft class so unique compared to other years.
That’s great news for a Cardinals team light on draft picks. They could find themselves staying put with their drafts selections, or even move down the board to secure some more. They can do this, and not be forfeiting an opportunity to get an immediate contributor.
Knowing that they can get their guys without moving up, thanks to what could be a deep board of players the team likes, it’s a very good advantage for Arizona. Getting day one guys without testing any capital, including for the future sounds like the most ideal scenario for Cardinals fans.
So, with those scenarios laid out, it’s possible the team could go either direction and feel good about how they’ll walk away from the 2025 NFL Draft.
Either go up the board and get a potential star or stay where you’re at and know you can get starters… That’s the dream for this team.