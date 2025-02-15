Should Cardinals Re-Sign Pass Rusher?
It was an atmosphere of general disappointment at the 2024 NFL trade deadline, when the Arizona Cardinals' sole acquisition came in the form of Broncos' pass rusher Baron Browning. But Browning's value might be more suited to the Arizona's plan than expected.
The Cardinals, as most know all too well, struggled to put pressure on the quarterback this past season, and struggled even harder to turn pressures into sacks.
Browning was no exception to the sack deficit. After managing zero sacks for Denver over five games, he did pick up a pair in the eight games he spent in Arizona, but wasn't a true threat, and played somewhat limited snaps.
As an overall impact, he was a positive. PFF adores him, giving Browning a 76.3 pass rush grade for the season and awarding him 25 total pressures.
He cost Arizona just over $1.5 million in 2024, and likely won't command much of a salary this off-season.
But, even for a low cost, is he worth bringing back to Arizona? I believe the answer is yes, but with a caveat.
Browning is a valuable player. He's athletic, has a high motor, and is disruptive. But he isn't a space-filler or run-stuffer. He might bring some speed off the edge, but he's more of a technician than a powerful pass rusher.
So when the Cardinals look to build up their defensive line, Browning can't be the solution to a struggling pass rush. That might sound like a no-brainer, but Browning's role and potential value to this team is that of a complementary nature.
Simply put, if Arizona can add a mountain of a DT and at least one marquee pass rusher, Browning would be an excellent piece to add in the mix.
If the interior gaps are stuffed, and pressure from the edge is less of a scarcity, Browning and fellow outside linebacker Zaven Collins would be excellent players for a handful of situational snaps per game.
Since head coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis live and die by the rotational nature of their defense. Even some of the most elite talents could be more situationally utilized than one might expect.
But it's also important to remember the philosophy of this team, and the method in which Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort are attempting to rebuild the roster: draft and develop.
Those two D's go hand-in-hand, but they're not an exclusive package deal. Browning clearly has a lot of raw talent, he just hasn't turned that into high production.
Development isn't just for in-house draft picks. Browning is entering his fifth NFL season, but is entering just his age-26 season. He's missed 17 games in those four seasons, and has only made 29 starts.
So it's fair to say that his ceiling is one that hasn't come close to being reached. While he did have a pair of solid seasons with the Broncos, there's clearly room for him to grow into more of an impact player than he has been.
So for these reasons, Browning almost borders on a must-re-sign. But Arizona will have to put serious resources into beefing up the interior d-line and adding at least one elite pass rusher.
While the 2025 NFL Draft has plenty of edge talent, the Cardinals need to add a guy who can be an instant impact.
And if they do, Browning could become the icing on top of a long-awaited cake.
If the right ingredients are added, the 26-year-old can easily become a major problem for opposing offenses. But without the cornerstone pieces, Arizona may as well pass on bringing Browning back to the desert.