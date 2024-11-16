Six Bold Predictions for Rest of Cardinals Season
Ten games into the 2024 season, the Arizona Cardinals are 6-4 with complete control of their playoff destiny leading the NFC West with a perfect 3-0 record. Two of the final three division games are at home, too.
Beyond those three games, the Cardinals have a very winnable schedule with just one non-division team owning a winning record. On a four-game winning streak, anything feels possible for the Cardinals.
With seven games left, we're here to make some bold predictions for how this season ends. We cap off this piece with the remaining games, but we're here to highlight some plausible scenarios we may see for some of the stars on the Cardinals.
Let's take a look.
Kyler Murray finishes top-three in MVP voting
Murray has the sixth-best odds of winning the NFL MVP award according to FanDuel behind Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, and Brock Purdy. This shouldn't be a surprise considering the Cardinals' terrific season, and a lot of that success traces back to Murray.
It's not a season that will be insane statistically, as Murray is on pace for just under 3,500 passing yards with 20 touchdowns against just five interceptions. The yards and touchdowns would be career-lows in seasons where he played 14 or more games. Unlike those seasons, however, Murray has been responsible for big plays every week and is taking care of the ball better than he ever has.
You could also argue that Murray has elevated his weapons this season. At worst, he's maximizing them.
With all of this in mind, Murray will make a serious push for the MVP, but I think he'll fall just short. Murray is far exceeding Mahomes and Purdy, meaning in theory he should pass them. After that, you just need to outproduce one more guy to place top-three and there's an excellent chance to do that.
Marvin Harrison Jr. crushes franchise rookie touchdown record
Despite the peaks and valleys we've seen from Harrison this season, he certainly knows how to find the endzone with six scores in 10 games. For the inconsistencies we've seen from the rookie, we haven't seen him struggle in the redzone.
At his current pace, MHJ is projected to end the season with 10 touchdowns. That mark would pass the franchise rookie record set by both Anquan Boldin and Larry Fitzgerald, who each posted eight touchdowns as rookies.
That's a nice cushion of a lead, but I say he does more than that.
With a bye week to help get him on the same page with Murray and the rest of the offense, I foresee Harrison furthering his stock in the endzone and 10 feels like a floor.
Seven games left and I'm saying he gets six more scores. MHJ ends the season with 12 touchdowns to make up for what some will consider a "disappointing season" but that is quite the performance in year one.
Dante Stills leads Arizona in sacks
One of the best and overlooked players on the Cardinals' defense this year has been the second-year defensive tackle and former sixth-round pick. After AZ invested capital to beef up the trenches in the offseason with Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones, it felt like the team saw Stills as a backup only.
Nichols and Jones are on IR, however, and Stills has more than stepped up in their place. Stills had a quietly productive rookie season with 3.5 sacks over 15 games, and he's already matched that total in nine games. It leads the defense, by the way.
The Cardinals are hoping for rookie defensive lineman Darius Robinson to return soon after missing the first half of the year with injuries, which could and should help the pass rush; hopefully in dramatic fashion. The first-round draft choice has the versatility to play inside or outside and it will help generate a much more consistent pass rush.
But even with Robinson on the sidelines, Still has been a stud. I can see him continuing to produce with or without Robinson, but if the rookie's impact truly lives up to the hype then I anticipate a great end to the season.
Six sacks in a worst-case scenario... but he could be closer to eight if everything works out.
Budda Baker cruises past career-high tackles
Baker has been the subject of trade talks for the Cardinals for a minute now, but he still hasn't been moved. Fans are happy that their fan-favorite safety hasn't left and the coaching staff and team are even happier.
At no point in his career has Baker been a box score warrior when it comes to turnovers, but he's an elite tackler and one of the best in the league. He's doing it once again this season with a flat 100 tackles, 64 solo, at the bye week.
The six-time Pro Bowler is having one of the most productive seasons of his entire career through 10 games, and he's on pace to close the season with 170 total tackles including a ridiculous 109 solo takedowns.
Both of those numbers would be career-highs, and the total tackles would crush his current career-best of 147.
Baker isn't slowing down even as he nears 30 years old and he's been a superstar this season. He's due for a new contract this offseason and I doubt Arizona is letting him walk.
Chad Ryland leads the league in field goal percentage (eligible kickers only)
As the sitting president of the Chad Ryland fan club, I feel entitled to continue banging the drum as loudly and obnoxiously as possible for who has legitimately been a top-10 kicker this season; maybe better.
Ryland has kicked in six games this year in relief for Matt Prater, who has been banged up this season. Rylan has converted 11 of 12 field goals for an outstanding 91.7% success rate. On top of the great conversion rate, Ryland is 2-2 over 50 yards including a 57-yarder, and has two game-winning kicks this season. He's been sensational, to say the least.
The season is nearing an end and Ryland is kicking as well as anyone right now from accuracy to his clutch factor. There's a chance he ends the season as one of the best kickers in the league, and I am going on a limb to say he leads all kickers in accuracy.
At his pace, Ryland will attempt 34 field goals and will nail 31 of them per his current percentage.
By the end of the season, if he keeps his current pace, Ryland's 91.7 would be among the best in the league. Of kickers with at least 12 attempts, Ryland is tenth. I have a lot of doubt that nine guys keep up their current pace and will slow down, and Ryland could as well...
But I'm sticking with my man. 90+ percent is a lock and I'm saying it's even better than that.
Cardinals sweep their road games, split with Seattle/San Francisco
The Cardinals are 2-2 on the road this season with good wins over the 49ers and Dolphins, a disappointing loss to the Bills, and a blowout loss to the Packers. That is quite a difficult road schedule, so splitting those games is a win
The back half of the schedule is very forgiving on the road and I'm not sure if there is a guaranteed loss as road warriors. Between the Seahawks, Vikings, Panthers, and Rams, Arizona has a chance to sweep their road games. It isn't as easy as pie, but it's quite doable.
Meanwhile, their home slate includes two NFC West division games with the 49ers and Seahawks. As cool as it would be to see the Cardinals sweep the division at 6-0, I can't see it happening.
Regardless, a 4-2 conference record is really good and may be enough to clinch the division. With the only other game being the Patriots, we could see the Cardinals finish 11-6... just like we all predicted.